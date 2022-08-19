Public Records: Muskingum County Real Estate Transfers
1285 CMH Homes Inc. to Richard and Elizabeth Carnes, 149 Fourth St., Frazeysburg, $249,900
1286 Janet Vejsicky to SMZ Development Company LLC, 114 Thompson Ave., New Concord, $140,000
1287 KRW Ventures Ltd. to Adam Brenner, 2422 Clarendon Ave., Zanesville, $192,400
1288 Loren Camp to Bryan Winegardner, 3725 Meadowbrook Drive, Zanesville, $175,000
1289 Brian Harris to Talisha Grimes, 854 Homewood Ave., Zanesville, $115,000
1290 Kimberly and Donald McGrew to Regina and James Willard II, 7595 Pioneer Drive, Blue Rock, $310,000
1291 Wayne and Constance Solberg to Walter and Cathie Effinger, 9350 Shady Lane, Blue Rock, $310,000
1292 Lisa Wise to Leon and Tina Hanten. 310 Lake Vista Drive, Zanesville, $463,000
1293 Kyle and Kayla Williamson to Collin Kern and Andrea Brookover, 150 Front St., Philo, $185,000
Aug. 2
1294 William Seevers to Jamie Tom, 419 Fairbanks St., Zanesville, $10,000
1295 Christopher and Molly Lemley to Jeffrey and Tiffany McKee, 6843 Hedges Lane, Frazeysburg, $225,000
1296 Michael and Shawna Cosgrove to Daniel and Jennifer Strychacz, 4655 Boggs Road, Zanesville, $335,000
1297 Marsha Hatfield to Linda and Michael Rittenhouse, 829 Goddard Ave., Zanesville, $38,300
1298 Michelle Knight to Jillian Brooks, 652 Cliffwood Ave., Zanesville, $40,300
1299 Jeffery Norris to Gregory Barnes, 1223 Putnam Ave., Zanesville, $99,900
1300 Linda Omen, Roberta Prevo to Andy Miller, 5615 Kenny Drive, Zanesville, $115,000
1301 Rosemary Moore to Kristofer and Samantha Scheurman, 114 W. Third St., Dresden, $205,000
1302 Matthew and Mallory Harper to Violet and Alvin Morgan Jr., 1057 Terrace Court, Zanesville, $250,000
1303 Michael and Chelsea Lawler to Chelsea and Jordan Freels, 5995 Hillandale Drive, Nashport, $269,900
1304 Frank and Connie Zeman to Rick and Candace Ault, Raymond and Jeanette Thompson, 9355 James Road, Nashport, $385,000
1305 Jay Graybill to Josh Currance and Elizabeth Lawson, 123 and 131 South Main St., Roseville, $165,000
1306 Larry and Linda Mullins to Logan Spinks and Katlie Mullins, 39 W. Seventh St., Dresden, $91,000
1307 Patricia Faust to Cindy Mitchell, 3675 Sunset Drive, Zanesville, $159,900
1308 Lelana Staszak (Rodriguez) to Charles Hamill and Angela Beisser, 1331 Arch St., Zanesville, $125,000
Aug. 3
1309 Cathy and Robert Lee Jr. to Swart Industries LLC, 2138 South River Road, Zanesville, $183,000
1310 Samuel Purtee to Jesse and Pamela Parrill, 10820 Fairall Road, Frazeysburg, $57,000
1311 Christopher Brister to CRI Homes LLC, 1345 Eastman St., Zanesville, $43,000
1312 Jared and Lindsay Graves to Nathan and Kay Wahle, 460 Spring Valley Drive, Zanesville, $329,998
1313 William McClelland to Ashley Williams, 151 Montgomery Blvd., New Concord, $175,000
Aug. 4
1314 Tyler Krimm to Steven and Gayla McElroy-Orr, 30.0 acres, Hale Road, Zanesville, $325,000
1315 Christina Kent and Brenda Davis-Bagwell to Deborah Davis, 153 Brighton Blvd., Zanesville, $20,400
1316 Annette Bice to Briana Raetzel, 6050 Rollins Drive, Nashport, $245,000
1317 Linda Jost to Ethan and Krystle Scheffler, 4095 Chandlersville Road, Zanesville, $185,000
Aug. 5
1318 Alberta Thomas to Knox Auerbach, 401 Clark St., Zanesville, $34,000
1319 George Sherry to Jennifer Glaub, 0.445 and 0.277 acre, 4595 Boggs Road, Zanesville, etc., $65,000
1320 Hunter Smith to Matthew Inman, 2232 Adams Lane, Zanesville, $198,250
Property Transfers Exempt from Conveyance Fees
Aug. 1
E981 Linda Pribula to Jan Lyon, Lot 3, Norwich Subdivision, National Pike, Norwich
E982 Matthew Bush to Harold and Brenda Bush, 7275 Old River Road, Philo
E983 Karen Wilkerson to Karen Wilkerson, 3.298 acres, Dresden-Adamsville Road, Dresden
E984 Jason White to James White, 2300 Slack Road, Zanesville
E985 Reda Hoover to Lynn Hoover, 39 Canal St. N, Frazeysburg
E986 Jason White to James White, 43.50 acres, Slack Road, Zanesville
E987 Johnnie and Joanna Moreland to Johnnie and Joanna Moreland, 412 High St., Dresden
E988 Johnnie and Joanna Moreland to Johnnie and Joanna Moreland, 416 High St., Dresden
Aug. 2
E989 Martha Bowman to Kimberly Huston, 3065 Woodland Drive, Zanesville
E990 Richard Talbot to Martha Talbot, 455 North St., Duncan Falls
E991 Paul Eppley to Katherine Eppley, 8035 Carson Road, Roseville
E992 Marsha Hatfield to Robert Morgan Jr., 242 Luck Ave., Zanesville
E993 Marsha Hatfield to Allex and Regina Hatfield, 448 Hedgewood Ave., Zanesville
E994 Thomas Graham to John and Hope Graham, 13950 Hamby Hill Road, Frazeysburg
E995 Justin Beebe to Justin and Jessie Smith-Beebe, 1360 Moody Hollow Road, Blue Rock
E996 Rylee Havens (Evans) to Traci Kelso, 7555 Dietrick Hill Road, Philo
Aug. 3
E997 Timothy Rodriguez to Lelana Rodriguez (Staszak) 1331 Arch St., Zanesville
E998 James and Teresa Hoffer to David Hoffer, 3412 Mills Run Road, Dresden
E999 Bryce Jones to Samantha Reed, 834 McIntire Ave., Zanesville
E1000 Melinda and Tom Faris Jr. to Melinda and Tom Faris Jr., 8180 Bagley Road, Mt. Perry
E1001 Dan'el and Angela Spiker to Dan'el and Brittany Spiker, Crystin Troyer, 5599 Covert View Lane, Nashport
E1002 James Heidler to James and Christine Shaw, 2040 Peach Tree Circle, Nashport
E1003 Scott and Diane Miller to Christina Heiney, 985 Osborn Road, Zanesville
E1004 Christina Heiney to Clint and Christina Heiney, 985 Osborn Road, Zanesville
E1005 Thomas and Mary Kendrick to Thomas and Mary Kendrick, 10001 North Morrison Road, Dresden
E1006 Thomas and Mary Kendrick to Thomas and Jessica Kendrick, 10001 North Morrison Road, Dresden
E1007 Thomas and Mary Kendrick to Jankerty LLC, 10001 North Morrison Road, Dresden
E1008 Jane Marple to Jane & Ray LLC, 3275 and 3265 Licking Lane, Zanesville
E1009 Jane and Ray Marple to Jane & Ray LLC, 3255 Licking Lane, Zanesville
E1010 Michael Martin to Chase and Krista McKnight, 2.03 acre split, Raiders Road, Frazeysburg
E1011 Sharon Sims to Margaret Madinger, 5830 Center Road, Philo
Aug. 4
E1012 Leo Collins to Elsie Collins, 5.98 acres, McDonald Road, Chandlersville
E1013 Charlotte Lavy to Rusty Lavy, 3817 Dillon Falls Road, Zanesville
E1014 Carrington Mortgage Services LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 7715 Old Town Road, Fultonham
E1015 Richard and Joyce McClelland to 5 Points Rentals LLC, 96 Maysville Ave., Lots 679-684, South Zanesville, Zanesville
Aug. 5
E1016 James Sanders to Judith Sanders, 424 1/2 Hock St., Philo
