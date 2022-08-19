ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Records: Muskingum County Real Estate Transfers

By Zanesville Times Recorder
 4 days ago
1285 CMH Homes Inc. to Richard and Elizabeth Carnes, 149 Fourth St., Frazeysburg, $249,900

1286 Janet Vejsicky to SMZ Development Company LLC, 114 Thompson Ave., New Concord, $140,000

1287 KRW Ventures Ltd. to Adam Brenner, 2422 Clarendon Ave., Zanesville, $192,400

1288 Loren Camp to Bryan Winegardner, 3725 Meadowbrook Drive, Zanesville, $175,000

1289 Brian Harris to Talisha Grimes, 854 Homewood Ave., Zanesville, $115,000

1290 Kimberly and Donald McGrew to Regina and James Willard II, 7595 Pioneer Drive, Blue Rock, $310,000

1291 Wayne and Constance Solberg to Walter and Cathie Effinger, 9350 Shady Lane, Blue Rock, $310,000

1292 Lisa Wise to Leon and Tina Hanten. 310 Lake Vista Drive, Zanesville, $463,000

1293 Kyle and Kayla Williamson to Collin Kern and Andrea Brookover, 150 Front St., Philo, $185,000

Aug. 2

1294 William Seevers to Jamie Tom, 419 Fairbanks St., Zanesville, $10,000

1295 Christopher and Molly Lemley to Jeffrey and Tiffany McKee, 6843 Hedges Lane, Frazeysburg, $225,000

1296 Michael and Shawna Cosgrove to Daniel and Jennifer Strychacz, 4655 Boggs Road, Zanesville, $335,000

1297 Marsha Hatfield to Linda and Michael Rittenhouse, 829 Goddard Ave., Zanesville, $38,300

1298 Michelle Knight to Jillian Brooks, 652 Cliffwood Ave., Zanesville, $40,300

1299 Jeffery Norris to Gregory Barnes, 1223 Putnam Ave., Zanesville, $99,900

1300 Linda Omen, Roberta Prevo to Andy Miller, 5615 Kenny Drive, Zanesville, $115,000

1301 Rosemary Moore to Kristofer and Samantha Scheurman, 114 W. Third St., Dresden, $205,000

1302 Matthew and Mallory Harper to Violet and Alvin Morgan Jr., 1057 Terrace Court, Zanesville, $250,000

1303 Michael and Chelsea Lawler to Chelsea and Jordan Freels, 5995 Hillandale Drive, Nashport, $269,900

1304 Frank and Connie Zeman to Rick and Candace Ault, Raymond and Jeanette Thompson, 9355 James Road, Nashport, $385,000

1305 Jay Graybill to Josh Currance and Elizabeth Lawson, 123 and 131 South Main St., Roseville, $165,000

1306 Larry and Linda Mullins to Logan Spinks and Katlie Mullins, 39 W. Seventh St., Dresden, $91,000

1307 Patricia Faust to Cindy Mitchell, 3675 Sunset Drive, Zanesville, $159,900

1308 Lelana Staszak (Rodriguez) to Charles Hamill and Angela Beisser, 1331 Arch St., Zanesville, $125,000

Aug. 3

1309 Cathy and Robert Lee Jr. to Swart Industries LLC, 2138 South River Road, Zanesville, $183,000

1310 Samuel Purtee to Jesse and Pamela Parrill, 10820 Fairall Road, Frazeysburg, $57,000

1311 Christopher Brister to CRI Homes LLC, 1345 Eastman St., Zanesville, $43,000

1312 Jared and Lindsay Graves to Nathan and Kay Wahle, 460 Spring Valley Drive, Zanesville, $329,998

1313 William McClelland to Ashley Williams, 151 Montgomery Blvd., New Concord, $175,000

Aug. 4

1314 Tyler Krimm to Steven and Gayla McElroy-Orr, 30.0 acres, Hale Road, Zanesville, $325,000

1315 Christina Kent and Brenda Davis-Bagwell to Deborah Davis, 153 Brighton Blvd., Zanesville, $20,400

1316 Annette Bice to Briana Raetzel, 6050 Rollins Drive, Nashport, $245,000

1317 Linda Jost to Ethan and Krystle Scheffler, 4095 Chandlersville Road, Zanesville, $185,000

Aug. 5

1318 Alberta Thomas to Knox Auerbach, 401 Clark St., Zanesville, $34,000

1319 George Sherry to Jennifer Glaub, 0.445 and 0.277 acre, 4595 Boggs Road, Zanesville, etc., $65,000

1320 Hunter Smith to Matthew Inman, 2232 Adams Lane, Zanesville, $198,250

Property Transfers Exempt from Conveyance Fees

Aug. 1

E981 Linda Pribula to Jan Lyon, Lot 3, Norwich Subdivision, National Pike, Norwich

E982 Matthew Bush to Harold and Brenda Bush, 7275 Old River Road, Philo

E983 Karen Wilkerson to Karen Wilkerson, 3.298 acres, Dresden-Adamsville Road, Dresden

E984 Jason White to James White, 2300 Slack Road, Zanesville

E985 Reda Hoover to Lynn Hoover, 39 Canal St. N, Frazeysburg

E986 Jason White to James White, 43.50 acres, Slack Road, Zanesville

E987 Johnnie and Joanna Moreland to Johnnie and Joanna Moreland, 412 High St., Dresden

E988 Johnnie and Joanna Moreland to Johnnie and Joanna Moreland, 416 High St., Dresden

Aug. 2

E989 Martha Bowman to Kimberly Huston, 3065 Woodland Drive, Zanesville

E990 Richard Talbot to Martha Talbot, 455 North St., Duncan Falls

E991 Paul Eppley to Katherine Eppley, 8035 Carson Road, Roseville

E992 Marsha Hatfield to Robert Morgan Jr., 242 Luck Ave., Zanesville

E993 Marsha Hatfield to Allex and Regina Hatfield, 448 Hedgewood Ave., Zanesville

E994 Thomas Graham to John and Hope Graham, 13950 Hamby Hill Road, Frazeysburg

E995 Justin Beebe to Justin and Jessie Smith-Beebe, 1360 Moody Hollow Road, Blue Rock

E996 Rylee Havens (Evans) to Traci Kelso, 7555 Dietrick Hill Road, Philo

Aug. 3

E997 Timothy Rodriguez to Lelana Rodriguez (Staszak) 1331 Arch St., Zanesville

E998 James and Teresa Hoffer to David Hoffer, 3412 Mills Run Road, Dresden

E999 Bryce Jones to Samantha Reed, 834 McIntire Ave., Zanesville

E1000 Melinda and Tom Faris Jr. to Melinda and Tom Faris Jr., 8180 Bagley Road, Mt. Perry

E1001 Dan'el and Angela Spiker to Dan'el and Brittany Spiker, Crystin Troyer, 5599 Covert View Lane, Nashport

E1002 James Heidler to James and Christine Shaw, 2040 Peach Tree Circle, Nashport

E1003 Scott and Diane Miller to Christina Heiney, 985 Osborn Road, Zanesville

E1004 Christina Heiney to Clint and Christina Heiney, 985 Osborn Road, Zanesville

E1005 Thomas and Mary Kendrick to Thomas and Mary Kendrick, 10001 North Morrison Road, Dresden

E1006 Thomas and Mary Kendrick to Thomas and Jessica Kendrick, 10001 North Morrison Road, Dresden

E1007 Thomas and Mary Kendrick to Jankerty LLC, 10001 North Morrison Road, Dresden

E1008 Jane Marple to Jane & Ray LLC, 3275 and 3265 Licking Lane, Zanesville

E1009 Jane and Ray Marple to Jane & Ray LLC, 3255 Licking Lane, Zanesville

E1010 Michael Martin to Chase and Krista McKnight, 2.03 acre split, Raiders Road, Frazeysburg

E1011 Sharon Sims to Margaret Madinger, 5830 Center Road, Philo

Aug. 4

E1012 Leo Collins to Elsie Collins, 5.98 acres, McDonald Road, Chandlersville

E1013 Charlotte Lavy to Rusty Lavy, 3817 Dillon Falls Road, Zanesville

E1014 Carrington Mortgage Services LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 7715 Old Town Road, Fultonham

E1015 Richard and Joyce McClelland to 5 Points Rentals LLC, 96 Maysville Ave., Lots 679-684, South Zanesville, Zanesville

Aug. 5

E1016 James Sanders to Judith Sanders, 424 1/2 Hock St., Philo

