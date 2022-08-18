Read full article on original website
McKewon: At long runway’s end, time to find Nebraska football's true identity under Frost
LINCOLN – Run the ball downhill. Throw it over the top. Protect the quarterback by leaning on the offensive line’s strengths. Force more turnovers and sacks with a more aggressive, athletic defense. And, with the aid of a cool-headed kicker and hard-working punter, play to at least a draw on special teams.
Breaking down the schedule: The intrigue factor of each game, and how the Huskers could hit the jackpot
Amie Just breaks down each game on Nebraska's 2022 football slate. The ante: It’s been a long offseason full of change – change Nebraska fans hope will result in bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016. With all eyes on the Huskers for Week 0 in Ireland, this is their shot to make a memorable first impression, and it’s against Northwestern, a team that was voted to finish dead last in the West.
Nebraska's Casey Thompson bringing experience, confidence and calmness to Husker offense
LINCOLN — Casey Thompson is six days from making his first start at Nebraska, a position that brings the spotlight — and potential for nerves. Thompson, however, is heading into Saturday's game confident and poised. “No, I haven't gotten nervous,” Thompson said Sunday. In fact, the Texas...
Shatel: Talking season is over for Nebraska football, hallelujah!
LINCOLN — Talking season is over. Hallelujah. Nebraska football held a press conference Sunday, the last big one before opening the season starts against Northwestern in Dublin. There was no news. Scott Frost and several Huskers talked about the same things they've talked about the past four weeks. There...
Nebraska soccer rallies to beat Oklahoma for first victory
LINCOLN — Two second-half goals Sunday helped the Nebraska soccer team rally for its first win of the year, knocking off Oklahoma 2-1 at Hibner Stadium. Despite the Huskers outshooting the Sooners in the first half, OU got on the board first in the 27th minute. The former conference rival maintained the 1-0 lead until the Huskers' rally began in the 56th minute.
Amie Just: NU volleyball's sold-out scrimmage offers top-notch atmosphere for nation's No. 1 team
There are myriad words to describe the atmosphere of Nebraska volleyball’s Red-White game. At times, “loud” turned to “ear-splitting” — like when Kaitlyn Hord was introduced as a Husker for the first time. Or "awestruck," like when Bekka Allick unleashed her rocket of an arm when tossing her mini volleyball.
Travis Vokolek is ready to 'attack' the challenge of being a team captain
Travis Vokolek (83), a Nebraska tight end, speaks during the final Husker football press conference before heading to Ireland for their Week Zero game against Northwestern. Photographed at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Sunday, August 21, 2022.
Nebraska guard Quaran McPherson suffers season-ending knee injury
Nebraska men's basketball guard Quaran McPherson suffered a season-ending knee injury and will miss the 2022-23 season, according to a release on Monday. McPherson, a redshirt freshman, did not appear in any games last season. He hurt the knee while training during his summer break. He will have surgery and is expected to miss between six and eight months.
It's about time: The World-Herald's complete Husker football preview section
Throughout the past week, The World-Herald has released its Husker football preview section. But in case you missed any of it, you can find every story here. The theme this year? Time. * * *. People are also reading…. Will Nebraska’s two-minute drill keep running out of time in 2022?...
Corn This Way: Episode 15- Finally, football has come back to Nebraska
On a new episode of "Corn This Way," Z kicks off Husker game week with a look at key moments from Sunday's press conference and digs into what article might have "motivated" Nebraska. Check out all of our team coverage from Husker football and volleyball. Shatel: Talking season is over...
Nebraska's sixth-year seniors aim to beat Father Time this season
LINCOLN — Broc Bando was not going to leave Lincoln on bed rest. Nebraska’s likely starting right guard in the season opener against Northwestern battled mononucleosis for much of last season, his fifth with the program. He was diagnosed in September 2021, one day before he was supposed to start against Fordham. He missed four weeks, lost 30 pounds and didn’t feel completely “back” until Week 11 against Wisconsin.
Amie Just: Call it what you want, but this feels different than a standard refresh
School’s almost in session, so it’s time to break open the flash cards. No, not studying for AP World History. Rather, the Nebraska football program, considering the team has undergone quite a transformation since last year’s season finale. A not-so-quick and not-all-encompassing rundown:. Seven former Huskers are...
A closer look at the retooling of Nebraska football's coaching staff
Scott Frost had seen enough. Nebraska still had two games left to play in the 2021 campaign, but it didn’t matter. Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco, running backs coach Ryan Held and offensive line coach Greg Austin had to go. Had to. It was them or...
Nebraska expects packed house for Red-White scrimmage
LINCOLN — One of the best things about Nebraska's annual scrimmage is that fans are able to get their hands on tickets, at least if they plan ahead. Once the season starts, getting two tickets — let alone 20 — gets difficult. Every match is sold out, and standing-room only are all that's left the day of a match.
Local companies are leaning into NIL. Here's a look at their involvement with Husker athletes
In the new era of name, image and likeness in college sports, most of the attention goes to the top football players and recruits who are sometimes offered large amounts of money from the collectives that support a program. The collectives are funded by donors and large businesses. Large amounts...
From transfers to teammates: Portal integration crucial for Nebraska in 2022
LINCOLN — Sunlight crept across the Memorial Stadium turf on a warm weekday August morning. And out of the shadows emerged a group of Huskers transformed by a busy offseason. Casey Thompson lined up at the front of a group of green jersey-wearing quarterbacks slinging passes downfield. Ochaun Mathis...
Husker fans get first look at nation's No. 1 squad as Red team wins annual scrimmage
The lofty expectations for this Nebraska volleyball season won’t be changing much after fans got their first look at the No. 1 team in the nation on Saturday. In the Red-White Scrimmage, the Red team won the match 25-21, 25-15, 25-18. Coach John Cook doesn't always gush after these things, but even he said there was some “great volleyball.”
Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson is not coming to Nebraska
LINCOLN — Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson will not be committing to Nebraska basketball, a source confirmed to The World-Herald. Johnson, a 6-5 wing who averaged 14 points and 7.3 rebounds per game during the 2019-20 season, visited Lincoln this week. Due to his complex health history and the late timing of the visit — Nebraska starts school on Monday — he won’t be making NU his home.
Fans get first look at nation's No. 1 team at Nebraska's red-white scrimmage
LINCOLN — The lofty expectation for this Nebraska volleyball season won’t be changing much after fans got their first look at the No. 1 team during its annual scrimmage Saturday. The Red team won 25-21, 25-15, 25-18. Even coach John Cook said there was some “great volleyball.”
Nebraska's 2022 position-by-position breakdowns
Step on up to the table. This is how the Huskers are lining up in 2022. Here's a position-by-position breakdown, including the "high-rollers" we expect to be leaders of their group. Quarterback. The high-roller: Junior Casey Thompson holds the cards at quarterback. The Texas transfer has the most experience of...
