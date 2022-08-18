ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

HuskerExtra.com

Breaking down the schedule: The intrigue factor of each game, and how the Huskers could hit the jackpot

Amie Just breaks down each game on Nebraska's 2022 football slate. The ante: It’s been a long offseason full of change – change Nebraska fans hope will result in bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016. With all eyes on the Huskers for Week 0 in Ireland, this is their shot to make a memorable first impression, and it’s against Northwestern, a team that was voted to finish dead last in the West.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Shatel: Talking season is over for Nebraska football, hallelujah!

LINCOLN — Talking season is over. Hallelujah. Nebraska football held a press conference Sunday, the last big one before opening the season starts against Northwestern in Dublin. There was no news. Scott Frost and several Huskers talked about the same things they've talked about the past four weeks. There...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
State
Minnesota State
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska soccer rallies to beat Oklahoma for first victory

LINCOLN — Two second-half goals Sunday helped the Nebraska soccer team rally for its first win of the year, knocking off Oklahoma 2-1 at Hibner Stadium. Despite the Huskers outshooting the Sooners in the first half, OU got on the board first in the 27th minute. The former conference rival maintained the 1-0 lead until the Huskers' rally began in the 56th minute.
NORMAN, OK
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska guard Quaran McPherson suffers season-ending knee injury

Nebraska men's basketball guard Quaran McPherson suffered a season-ending knee injury and will miss the 2022-23 season, according to a release on Monday. McPherson, a redshirt freshman, did not appear in any games last season. He hurt the knee while training during his summer break. He will have surgery and is expected to miss between six and eight months.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Corn This Way: Episode 15- Finally, football has come back to Nebraska

On a new episode of "Corn This Way," Z kicks off Husker game week with a look at key moments from Sunday's press conference and digs into what article might have "motivated" Nebraska. Check out all of our team coverage from Husker football and volleyball. Shatel: Talking season is over...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska's sixth-year seniors aim to beat Father Time this season

LINCOLN — Broc Bando was not going to leave Lincoln on bed rest. Nebraska’s likely starting right guard in the season opener against Northwestern battled mononucleosis for much of last season, his fifth with the program. He was diagnosed in September 2021, one day before he was supposed to start against Fordham. He missed four weeks, lost 30 pounds and didn’t feel completely “back” until Week 11 against Wisconsin.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

A closer look at the retooling of Nebraska football's coaching staff

Scott Frost had seen enough. Nebraska still had two games left to play in the 2021 campaign, but it didn’t matter. Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco, running backs coach Ryan Held and offensive line coach Greg Austin had to go. Had to. It was them or...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska expects packed house for Red-White scrimmage

LINCOLN — One of the best things about Nebraska's annual scrimmage is that fans are able to get their hands on tickets, at least if they plan ahead. Once the season starts, getting two tickets — let alone 20 — gets difficult. Every match is sold out, and standing-room only are all that's left the day of a match.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

From transfers to teammates: Portal integration crucial for Nebraska in 2022

LINCOLN — Sunlight crept across the Memorial Stadium turf on a warm weekday August morning. And out of the shadows emerged a group of Huskers transformed by a busy offseason. Casey Thompson lined up at the front of a group of green jersey-wearing quarterbacks slinging passes downfield. Ochaun Mathis...
LINCOLN, NE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
HuskerExtra.com

Husker fans get first look at nation's No. 1 squad as Red team wins annual scrimmage

The lofty expectations for this Nebraska volleyball season won’t be changing much after fans got their first look at the No. 1 team in the nation on Saturday. In the Red-White Scrimmage, the Red team won the match 25-21, 25-15, 25-18. Coach John Cook doesn't always gush after these things, but even he said there was some “great volleyball.”
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson is not coming to Nebraska

LINCOLN — Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson will not be committing to Nebraska basketball, a source confirmed to The World-Herald. Johnson, a 6-5 wing who averaged 14 points and 7.3 rebounds per game during the 2019-20 season, visited Lincoln this week. Due to his complex health history and the late timing of the visit — Nebraska starts school on Monday — he won’t be making NU his home.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska's 2022 position-by-position breakdowns

Step on up to the table. This is how the Huskers are lining up in 2022. Here's a position-by-position breakdown, including the "high-rollers" we expect to be leaders of their group. Quarterback. The high-roller: Junior Casey Thompson holds the cards at quarterback. The Texas transfer has the most experience of...
LINCOLN, NE

