Tampa, FL

Spectra Chrome in Clearwater makes items shine

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Hundreds of shiny, chrome items populate a Clearwater warehouse. It's the home of Spectra Chrome. There are cars, motorcycles, football helmets, show props and alligator bones are some items found at the warehouse. The "chrome" put on the items is a layer of silver between two layers or paint.
CLEARWATER, FL
Smashburger announces plans to open 15 new Tampa Bay locations

Fast-casual burger chain Smashburger is about to spread even more smashed meat all over Tampa Bay. Local franchisee Jiandong “Peter” Xu of TLC Gourmet Food International, which currently operates Tampa Bay's only two Smashburger restaurants, recently signed a development agreement with the company to bring 15 new locations to the area.
TAMPA, FL
New IV manufacturer breaks ground in Bartow

BARTOW, Fla. - The City of Bartow is making a name for itself in the health and technology world. A new company that manufactures medical equipment will be breaking ground there next month. Assure Infusions, the medical manufacturing company, will be using robots to produce 2,000 sterile IV bags an...
BARTOW, FL
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Medical equipment company coming to Bartow

The City of Bartow is making a name for itself in the health and technology world. A new company that manufactures medical equipment will be breaking ground there next month.
BARTOW, FL
8 Weekend Road Trips From Tampa, Florida

Best known for its blue skies and beautiful beaches, Tampa is a popular Gulf Coast destination for snowbirds and spring breakers alike. But if you’re on vacation and want to escape Tampa’s most popular areas, these weekend road trips from Tampa will definitely expand your travel horizons. Hit...
TAMPA, FL
National Cuban Sandwich Day celebrates signature Tampa sandwich

TAMPA, Fla. - August 23 is National Cuban Sandwich Day, and it's a day dedicated to celebrating the iconic Tampa sandwich. The traditional Tampa Cuban has ham, pork, salami, Swiss cheese, mustard and pickles all on Cuban bread. The flavorful and meaty meal has a rich history in Tampa having...
TAMPA, FL
Renting for Cheap on a Gulf Beach?

No one ever said living walking distance from the beach is an inexpensive life choice. In Florida, the closer you go to the shore, the more it’s going to cost you. That’s why the condos on St. Pete Beach, Madeira, and Treasure Island are filled with retirees and frighteningly high price tags.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
Survey names Brooksville among the best for retirees

Hernando County and specifically Brooksville has ranked in the top 20 among Florida locations for retirees to settle. The ranking was announced last month by Stacker Newswire using data obtained by Niche, a Pennsylvania-based company that ranks counties nationwide based on a variety of community and economic actors. According to...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Best Asian Restaurants from St. Petersburg to Clearwater

We love Japanese sushi and Chinese chicken chow mien, but we have recently discovered the joys of Asian dishes from Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and more. Fusion Asian cuisine, where Mex spice and style (burrito/taco) meet Asian flavors really wow us as do Hawaiian-style dishes like poke with Pan-Asian spices. Here are some of our faves from St. Petersburg to Clearwater and around Tampa Bay.
CLEARWATER, FL
He Took This Red Flag Seriously

The organic meeting between Mark and Jenna was lining up perfect for a one on one date. They were both hanging out with their group of friends in Ybor City at Gaspar’s Grotto. Both groups mingled. Jenna said that she and Mark spent the majority of the night talking on their own. However Mark said in the past he has ignored warning signs in his dating life but he took this red flag seriously.
TAMPA, FL
6 Charming Small Towns To Visit On Florida’s Gulf Coast

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. With a population of more than 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And, it’s still growing as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s because of all the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoorsy pursuits. Whatever it is, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
FLORIDA STATE

