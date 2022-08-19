Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
New rental service at Tampa International Airport aims to ease parents' load while traveling with kids
TAMPA, Fla. - A new business opened at Tampa International Airport aimed at easing the load on parents who are traveling with their kids. Starting as soon as they land, passengers can take advantage of the new rental service, Our Little Suitcase. The business started offering baby equipment rentals from...
fox13news.com
Spectra Chrome in Clearwater makes items shine
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Hundreds of shiny, chrome items populate a Clearwater warehouse. It's the home of Spectra Chrome. There are cars, motorcycles, football helmets, show props and alligator bones are some items found at the warehouse. The "chrome" put on the items is a layer of silver between two layers or paint.
cltampa.com
Smashburger announces plans to open 15 new Tampa Bay locations
Fast-casual burger chain Smashburger is about to spread even more smashed meat all over Tampa Bay. Local franchisee Jiandong “Peter” Xu of TLC Gourmet Food International, which currently operates Tampa Bay's only two Smashburger restaurants, recently signed a development agreement with the company to bring 15 new locations to the area.
fox13news.com
New IV manufacturer breaks ground in Bartow
BARTOW, Fla. - The City of Bartow is making a name for itself in the health and technology world. A new company that manufactures medical equipment will be breaking ground there next month. Assure Infusions, the medical manufacturing company, will be using robots to produce 2,000 sterile IV bags an...
fox13news.com
Medical equipment company coming to Bartow
The City of Bartow is making a name for itself in the health and technology world. A new company that manufactures medical equipment will be breaking ground there next month.
iheart.com
Today is National Cuban Sandwich Day! These Are The Top 5 Cubans in Tampa
August 23rd is National Cuban Sandwich Day. If there's one thing we love in Tampa, it's a good cuban sandwich! According to Yelp, these are the top 5 spots to get one! Do you agree with this list?
territorysupply.com
8 Weekend Road Trips From Tampa, Florida
Best known for its blue skies and beautiful beaches, Tampa is a popular Gulf Coast destination for snowbirds and spring breakers alike. But if you’re on vacation and want to escape Tampa’s most popular areas, these weekend road trips from Tampa will definitely expand your travel horizons. Hit...
fox13news.com
National Cuban Sandwich Day celebrates signature Tampa sandwich
TAMPA, Fla. - August 23 is National Cuban Sandwich Day, and it's a day dedicated to celebrating the iconic Tampa sandwich. The traditional Tampa Cuban has ham, pork, salami, Swiss cheese, mustard and pickles all on Cuban bread. The flavorful and meaty meal has a rich history in Tampa having...
This Pizza Restaurant In Tampa Overworked Teens & Was Fined For Violating Child Labor Laws
A pizza franchise in Tampa was fined $7,950 by the U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday for overworking 15-year-olds and violating U.S. labor laws for teens under 16 years old. The chain, Marco's Pizza, is located at 5918 Providence Road, Riverview, FL. The report says that the company which owns...
cltampa.com
Chef Tony Macaroni previews his upcoming Carrollwood restaurant, opening early next year
There’s no deficit of Italian restaurants in Tampa Bay, and that number is only growing with new spots like Bonu Taverna and Ash opening soon on both sides of the bridge. But Chef Tony Macaroni claims that he makes the best Italian fare in Tampa—and that his customers can back him up.
thegabber.com
Renting for Cheap on a Gulf Beach?
No one ever said living walking distance from the beach is an inexpensive life choice. In Florida, the closer you go to the shore, the more it’s going to cost you. That’s why the condos on St. Pete Beach, Madeira, and Treasure Island are filled with retirees and frighteningly high price tags.
hernandosun.com
Survey names Brooksville among the best for retirees
Hernando County and specifically Brooksville has ranked in the top 20 among Florida locations for retirees to settle. The ranking was announced last month by Stacker Newswire using data obtained by Niche, a Pennsylvania-based company that ranks counties nationwide based on a variety of community and economic actors. According to...
What Soaring Rent Prices Mean for Florida's Working Class
Bobbie Hill-Ferdinando is a former school bus driver and mother of six who rents a three-bedroom house near St. Petersburg, Fla. She lives with her husband, who is disabled; an adult son, who lives in their garage; an adult daughter; and two grandkids. The 61-year-old, known by her former coworkers...
727area.com
Best Asian Restaurants from St. Petersburg to Clearwater
We love Japanese sushi and Chinese chicken chow mien, but we have recently discovered the joys of Asian dishes from Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and more. Fusion Asian cuisine, where Mex spice and style (burrito/taco) meet Asian flavors really wow us as do Hawaiian-style dishes like poke with Pan-Asian spices. Here are some of our faves from St. Petersburg to Clearwater and around Tampa Bay.
995qyk.com
He Took This Red Flag Seriously
The organic meeting between Mark and Jenna was lining up perfect for a one on one date. They were both hanging out with their group of friends in Ybor City at Gaspar’s Grotto. Both groups mingled. Jenna said that she and Mark spent the majority of the night talking on their own. However Mark said in the past he has ignored warning signs in his dating life but he took this red flag seriously.
Bay News 9
Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay needs applicants for free home repairs
The nonprofit agency Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay (RTTB) has enough money to provide free repairs to 20 low-income homeowners with children in Hillsborough County before the program expires in October. What You Need To Know. The nonprofit agency Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay (RTTB) has enough money to provide free repairs...
businessobserverfl.com
Venice hospital — citing competition and other forces — announces it will shutter next month
ShorePoint Health Venice is closing next month. Its focus will turn to outpatient services as the ambulatory campus, HealthPark, will continue operating. A news release says demand for these services has continued growing. The hospital will close Sept. 22. ShorePoint, previously known as Venice Regional Bayfront Health, announced a major...
fox13news.com
Pasco County providing free bus rides to the polls on primary day
For Pasco County voters who need a ride to the polls, there is a free option on Tuesday. While polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., the county's public bus transit will offer free rides. All residents will have to do is show a valid voter identification card.
travelawaits.com
6 Charming Small Towns To Visit On Florida’s Gulf Coast
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. With a population of more than 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And, it’s still growing as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s because of all the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoorsy pursuits. Whatever it is, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
New owner of Bradenton car wash refuses to honor old gift certificates
Seventy-nine-year-old Sue Adams likes to keep her garage-kept car clean. For years, she was loyal customer of the Blue Dolphin Car Wash on Cortez Road in Bradenton.
