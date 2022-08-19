Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
chapelboro.com
UNC Women’s Soccer Continues Hot Start With Win Over UNC-Wilmington
The UNC women’s soccer team made it an unbeaten weekend at Dorrance Field Sunday afternoon, shutting out UNC-Wilmington to move to 2-0 on the young season. Including its two preseason matches, the team still has yet to concede a goal in 2022. Though the 2-0 scoreline wouldn’t suggest it,...
chapelboro.com
Durham Man Wins $250,000 From Scratch-Off Ticket
Juan Garcia of Durham won a $250,000 prize from a $5 scratch-off ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery announced Tuesday morning. The lottery shared a release saying Garcia bought the lucky ticket from University Market on West Chapel Hill Street in Durham and collected his prize on Monday. After required state and federal taxes, Garcia will take home $177,526.
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Hillsborough Murder, Student Parking Scam
In today’s news: officials investigate a fatal shooting in Hillsborough, Chapel Hill police warn about a campus parking scam, and local advocacy groups mark 75 years.
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: Lt. Todd Harris and Alex Carrasquillo from CHPD
Chapel Hill Police Lt. Todd Harris and Public Information Officer Alex Carrasquillo spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Monday, August 22nd. They discussed back to school safety tips for the community. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – Murder Suspect Captured, 75th Anniversary for Organizations, and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the 5:00 news, including a murder suspect from Hillsborough captured in Georgia, the 75th Anniversary for the local NAACP and League of Women Voters, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
On The Heels
Chapelboro.com and WCHL, equal opportunity employers, are dedicated to providing broad outreach regarding job vacancies at the station. We seek the help of local organizations in referring qualified applicants to our station. Organizations that wish to receive our vacancy information should contact WCHL by calling (919) 933-4165. © Chapelboro.
chapelboro.com
Developers Plan for Demolition of University Place’s South End This Fall
Nearly three years since submitting their first application to the Town of Chapel Hill, the owners of University Place mall say we’re not far from seeing some major redevelopment begin — perhaps as soon as this fall. University Place and its owner company, Ram Realty, completed an initial...
chapelboro.com
Local NAACP, League of Women Voters Chapters Prepare for 75th Anniversaries
This fall, two active organizations in the community are celebrating their 75th anniversaries: the Chapel Hill-Carrboro NAACP and the League of Women Voters of Orange, Durham and Chatham Counties. In Chapel Hill and Carrboro, the NAACP chapter is known for being a critical voice in local activism – helping organize...
RELATED PEOPLE
chapelboro.com
Chatham County Roundup: Commissioner Karen Howard
Chair of the Chatham County Commissioners Karen Howard spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, August 23rd. She discussed many of the developments around the county, talked about residents who will be displaced by NCDOT’s VinFast upgrades, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Murder Arrest, Mall Redevelopment, Drake Maye
In today’s news: a suspect is arrested for a murder in Hillsborough, University Place preps for redevelopment, and Drake Maye gets the call.
chapelboro.com
Georgia Authorities Arrest Man in Connection to Recent Orange County Murder
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest in the recent murder outside Hillsborough — with several other agencies assisting in finding the suspect. A release from the office on Monday afternoon said Uriel Garcia Garcia was found in Statesboro, Georgia after being sought regarding the murder of 26-year-old Ulises Guadalupe Vasquez. Agents from the Southeastern United States Marshals Task Force of Georgia, in cooperation with the U.S. Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force, assisted with the arrest.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Police Arrest 21-Year-Old on Child Incident Liberties Charges
A Chapel Hill resident is facing three felony charges in connection to alleged indecent liberties with a child. Chapel Hill Police arrested Zahkhil Taylor during the early morning hours of Tuesday. A spokesperson for the police department confirmed a warrant was out for the 21-year-old’s arrest in connection to an investigation that began in 2020.
IN THIS ARTICLE
chapelboro.com
Live and Local with Doriana Spurrell!
Singer-songwriter Doriana Spurrell joined Aaron on Live & Local this week, following the release of her debut EP “Forward.”. Spurrell’s now in college, but she started writing the songs on “Forward” back in high school, around the start of the pandemic. She recorded the EP earlier this year at Carrboro’s Nightsound Studios, with a team of musicians that included her first-ever guitar teacher, Billie Feather. (Spurrell had already been teaching herself guitar before taking lessons, though: she says she started by picking up a guitar and figuring out how to play Green Day’s “Good Riddance.”)
chapelboro.com
Adopt-A-Pet: Emmet
This week on Adopt-A-Pet, meet Emmet, from Independent Animal Rescue!. Emmet is an affectionate and inquisitive cat, just over a year old, who has some fantastic tiger-style stripes and a big heart! Aaron Keck had a great time meeting him in the 97.9 The Hill studio, and here’s what IAR has to say about this little guy:
Comments / 0