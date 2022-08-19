ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: What Would Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Bring To Chelsea

By Kieran Neller
 4 days ago

The 33-year-old is heavily linked with the Blues this summer transfer window after just six months in La Liga.

The London outfit has been without a consistent striker for years. The side have been relying on wingers and midfielders to carry the goal contributions, with the only possible exceptions being Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud.

Thomas Tuchel's last solution was to buy Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan, but after a very disappointing season at Stamford Bridge he has returned to the Italian club on loan.

IMAGO / Dimitri Charles

The club's interest has been turned to former Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabon International scored 92 goals in 163 appearances in all competitions, including 68 in the Premier League.

The former Gunner left Arsenal in February as he signed for Barcelona, and has scored 13 goals in 24 appearances.

The arrival of former Bayern Munich ace Robert Lewandowski has moved Aubameyang down the pecking order.

IMAGO / Christian Schroedter

Aubameyang could bring a lot to Chelsea going forward. As a proven goal scorer in the Premier League, he can bring a threat that the Blues have been lacking.

While he is not as quick as when he joined Arsenal, he fits into Chelsea's fluid attacking system and could be the key piece to tie their attack together and provide both goals and assists.

