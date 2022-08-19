Opinion: What Would Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Bring To Chelsea
The 33-year-old is heavily linked with the Blues this summer transfer window after just six months in La Liga.
The 33-year-old is heavily linked with the Blues this summer transfer window after just six months in La Liga.
The London outfit has been without a consistent striker for years. The side have been relying on wingers and midfielders to carry the goal contributions, with the only possible exceptions being Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud.
Thomas Tuchel's last solution was to buy Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan, but after a very disappointing season at Stamford Bridge he has returned to the Italian club on loan.
The club's interest has been turned to former Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabon International scored 92 goals in 163 appearances in all competitions, including 68 in the Premier League.
The former Gunner left Arsenal in February as he signed for Barcelona, and has scored 13 goals in 24 appearances.
The arrival of former Bayern Munich ace Robert Lewandowski has moved Aubameyang down the pecking order.
Aubameyang could bring a lot to Chelsea going forward. As a proven goal scorer in the Premier League, he can bring a threat that the Blues have been lacking.
While he is not as quick as when he joined Arsenal, he fits into Chelsea's fluid attacking system and could be the key piece to tie their attack together and provide both goals and assists.
Read More Chelsea News
- Report: Chelsea Set To Bid Again For Wesley Fofana This Week
- Report: Chelsea And Monaco Have Reached An Agreement For Blue's Defender Malang Sarr
- Report: Chelsea Co-Owner Todd Boehly Phoned Frenkie de Jong To Push For Move
- Report: Chelsea Open Talks With Edouard Mendy In Regards Of A New Contract
- Chelsea Women Release Ticket Details For Opener At Stamford Bridge
- 'It Was A Turning Point' - Cesar Azpilicueta On His Chelsea Future
- Manchester City Star Erling Haaland Matches Impressive Debut Record With Chelsea Star
- ‘It Adds Pressure’ - Pundit on Ben Chilwell’s Future at Chelsea After Marc Cucurella Signing
- Report: Chelsea Star Callum Hudson-Odoi Ready To Push Chelsea To Let Him Leave After Premier League Interest
Comments / 0