'He Has a Lot of Quality to Offer to the Club' - John Barnes on Harvey Elliot Extension

Liverpool's midfield diamond Harvey Elliot put pen to paper on a new long-term deal last week, further establishing himself within the first team setup for Jurgen Klopp's side. Elliot has impressed when called upon for Liverpool, and former Liverpool winger John Barnes believes it's a fantastic deal for both parties.

Prior to injury last season, the England youth international was quickly establishing himself as a starter within Klopp's side, impressing every time he stepped onto the field, with many fans calling for the teenager to start more frequently.

Elliot has found his chance to break through again this season amidst Liverpool's ever-growing injury list, and last week put pen to paper on a new five-year deal at the club, saying that he hopes to end his career on Merseyside too.

Speaking exclusively to BonusCode Bets , Liverpool legend Barnes believes the youngster adds a lot of quality to the side “Well, first, it is great for Liverpool and Harvey (Elliott) that he signed an extension. He has a lot of quality to offer to the club.

“In fact, he was one of the better performers in the first half against Crystal Palace. He played a fantastic game and adapted in different positions.

“Obviously when you’re looking at the first eleven and everyone and Harvey may not be part of that.

“But you need players, if the squad has injury troubles, to maintain the quality and consistency and Harvey is one of those players.

“So it’s great for him and great for the club that he’s signed a long-term contract.”

