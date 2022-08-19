Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Related
WYSH AM 1380
Robert Lee Phillips, age 61
Robert Lee Phillips, age 61, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 19th, 2022 in Rocky Top, TN. Robert was a member at Norris First Baptist Church, and he dedicated most of his time into doing God’s work. He volunteered at a local senior center, and he helped feed the homeless. In his spare time, Robert loved to go four wheeling, fishing, bowling, and watching football. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
WYSH AM 1380
Darlis Phillips
On August 10, 2022, Darlis Phillips went home to be with Jesus at the age of 91. She was born on February 17, 1931. She was a faithful member of Fraterville Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing with the choir. In her free time, she enjoyed planting flowers, cooking and spending time with her family. She was very loved and will be missed by many.
WYSH AM 1380
Lela Wells Howard, 86, of Oliver Springs
Lela Wells Howard, age 86, a resident of Oliver Springs, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, August 21, 2022, at her home, while surrounded by her family. Lela was born on May 19, 1936 in Hyden, Kentucky. She started as a Telephone Operator for GTE and was a Union Steward for GTE before becoming a supervisor. She later retired and then worked with special needs children for Fayette County Schools. Lela later moved to Tennessee to be with her youngest daughter and her family. She was a member of Oliver Springs Church of Christ and loved flowers, hummingbirds, crocheting, and sewing.
WYSH AM 1380
Margaret Elizabeth Foster Stallard, 87, of Clinton
Margaret Elizabeth Foster Stallard, age 87 of Clinton, passed away August 21, 2022 at The Lantern Memory Care Facility at Morning Point in Clinton. She was born in Norris, Tennessee on April 12, 1935. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Clinton. Margaret is preceded in death by her husband Robert D. Stallard, parents Ruby and Hugh Foster, brother Hugh D. Foster Jr., and grandson Christopher D. Stallard. She is survived by son Mark D. Stallard and wife Lisa, granddaughter Emily Wallace and husband Chris, great grandchildren Maebree Davis and Maddox Wallace, and sister-in-law Jane Foster along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Margaret’s son, Mark, would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at The Lantern Memory Care Facility in Clinton and Avalon Hospice for their loving care and kindness to his mother during this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Clinton in Margaret’s memory: P.O. Box 268, Clinton, TN 37716.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYSH AM 1380
Lydia Lucille Hatmaker, 87, of Clinton
Lydia Lucille Hatmaker, age 87, of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022. She was born on February 2, 1935 in Fork Mountain, Tennessee the daughter of Virgil (Boots) Armes and Lucinda Daugherty Armes who predecease her. Lydia was a graduate of Lake City High School and Lincoln Memorial University. She worked as a Registered Nurse for Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge for many years where she received the Who’s Who in America Nursing Women honor. She and her late husband owned and operated Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City with their children. Lydia had fond memories of growing up in Fork Mountain and loved to share them. In addition to her parents, Lydia is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years: Robert “Bob” Hatmaker, son Steve Hatmaker, and sisters: Sallie Basler White, Rhoda Dagley, Lillian Smithers, Loretta Woods, and Deana Parks.
WYSH AM 1380
Roberta Campbell Wright, 78, of Oliver Springs
Roberta Campbell Wright, 78, of Oliver Springs, Tennessee, went to be with her Heavenly Father on August 16, 2022. She loved her Lord and Savior, her family, and everyone that came into her life. She was a faithful member of New Fairview Baptist Church and Gave her ALL in service for her Lord and her church.
WYSH AM 1380
Alma Fletcher, 90, of Oliver Springs
Alma Fletcher, 90, of Oliver Springs, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, surrounded by her daughters, granddaughters and close relatives. Alma was born in Oliver Springs to the late Laura and Walter Joe Griffin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her seven siblings: three brothers, Alfred, Marzell, and Bronce Odell Griffin; and four sisters, Pauline Woods, Catheline Lide, Samretta Fritz and George Alyce Griffin. The youngest of eight children, Alma lived in Oliver Springs her entire life where she was a pillar of the community and a cornerstone of her family. She was a lifelong, active member of Little Leaf Missionary Baptist Church – singing in the choir, playing the piano for services, and holding multiple offices within the church over the course of her life. Alma and her husband, Harold Fletcher, were married for 54 years; until his death on August 28, 2009. Alma is survived by the five children born to her and Harold’s union: Adrian (Melinda) Fletcher, Knoxville, TN; VaNita Boston, Oliver Springs, TN; Pauletta Darden, Chattanooga, TN; Alicia Johnson of Cincinnati, OH; and Elizzabeth Lemons, Oliver Springs, TN. In addition, she is survived by her fifteen grandchildren: Kenneth Knaff, Candace Fletcher, Laura Henderson, Tiffany Boyd, Nicolas Fletcher, Tasha Boyd, Ebony Fletcher, Harry Boston IV, Mairon Alvarez, Alyssa Johnson, Arianna Johnson, Adriana Boston, Ana Heavens, Amaya Johnson, and Aurielle Johnson; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
WYSH AM 1380
David Gene Nolan,72, of Lake City
David Gene Nolan,72, of Lake City was peacefully called home on July 28, 2022. Ol Man Dave, as most everyone referred to him, was born October 29, 1949 in Devonia, TN to the late Luke and Ruthie Nolan. He grew up in a large family learning the value of hard work and the power of loved ones very early on in life. He spent his youth tinkering around fixing things and paving the way for a future far greater than he could have ever imagined.
RELATED PEOPLE
WYSH AM 1380
Anthony “Tony” Wayne Gardner III, age 18 of Knoxville
Anthony “Tony” Wayne Gardner III, age 18 of Knoxville, TN passed away suddenly on August 13, 2022, at. Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. He had a unique personality that everyone loved. Tony. attended High Point Baptist Church and was in kindergarten through 4th grade while living...
WYSH AM 1380
Jimmy Ray Burris, 64, of Jacksboro
Jimmy Ray Burris, age 64 of Jacksboro, TN passed away Monday, August 8, 2022 at the LaFollette Medical Center. He was born September 9, 1957 to the late Ellis and Blanche Burris. Jimmy was a member of the Mt. Paran Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Jimmy is also preceded in death by his grandparents, Otis & Bessie Burris and Arthur & Gladys Neer, sister, Patricia Burris and brother, Virgil Burris.
WYSH AM 1380
HS Scoreboard
Campbell County at Clinton…Oneida at Anderson County…Grace Christian at Oak Ridge…Knox Ambassadors at Oliver Springs…Grainger at Union County…Rockwood at Gatlinburg-Pittman…Halls at Morristown West…Maryville at Alcoa…Karns at William Blount…Scott at Harriman. Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000....
Loudon County Schools honors memory of late Coach Ronnie Roberts with street dedication
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Loudon County Schools honored the life and memory of beloved Coach Ronnie Roberts with a sign dedication on Monday morning. The school system dedicated the name "Ronnie Roberts Trail" to the roadway that extends from Loudon High School's Carter Street entrance to the back Steekee Street entrance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Concern grows over upkeep of South Knoxville cemetery
After seeing the condition of a South Knoxville area cemetery, some are speaking out about the lack of upkeep and are hoping for some answers.
wvlt.tv
Local disc golfer makes improbable and must see ace
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s one of the neatest things you’ll ever see. Walters State Community College student Caleb Hall set a world record when playing in a disc golf tournament over in North Carolina. On a Par-4, he let it fly 611 feet, right into the 14th...
WYSH AM 1380
Reminder: ASAP to host local observance of International Overdose Awareness Day
ASAP of Anderson reminds you that next week, they will host an event to honor those who have been lost to drug overdoses. This day of remembrance and commemoration is scheduled for Wednesday, August 31st, at Bissell Park in Oak Ridge, and will serve as the local observance of International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD), described by ASAP as “a day for somber remembrance, but also a day to acknowledge the pain and grief suffered by those left behind, and a day for stopping the stigma of drug-related death.”
WYSH AM 1380
Dragons open season by steamrolling William Blount, 48-0
The Clinton Dragons wasted no time establishing the tone for the game and their 2022 season on Friday night, crushing the William Blount Governors, 48-0, at Dragon Stadium. The Dragons won the coin toss and opted to receive the ball first. Their potent offense needed only three plays to capitalize as Jawan Goins ran through a gaping hole on the right side of the line and weaved his way downfield for 38-yard touchdown run. Jacob Prewitt, playing in his first football game, kicked the extra point to make it 7-0.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYSH AM 1380
CHS Class of ’70 holding a big birthday party!
Many members of the Clinton High School Class of 1970 are turning 70 this year!. With that in mind, the Class of ’70 will hold a “The Class of 1970 is Turning 70” Birthday Party on Saturday, September 17th on the east side of Norris Dam State Park.
Smith & Wesson on track to open new Maryville headquarters in 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gunmaker Smith & Wesson is on track to open its new headquarters in Maryville by summer of next year. Jeff Muir, the Blount County Chamber of Commerce's communications director, said construction on the new facility is still on track nearly a year after the company announced it would be relocating its historic headquarters in Springfield, Massachusetts to Blount County.
WYSH AM 1380
Man injured in Saturday crash on Norris Lake
An Ohio man was seriously injured in a boating accident on Norris Lake in Campbell County Saturday afternoon. TWRA says that a 38-year-old man from Ohio was operating a personal watercraft when it struck a pontoon boat in the Cedar Creek area of Norris Lake around 5:30 pm Saturday. The man was thrown from his craft and struck the motor and propeller of the pontoon boat, leaving him with what officials described as “serious” lacerations.
wvlt.tv
Breathing new life into historic Blount County property
BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - RT Lodge has sat on Maryville College’s campus in Blount County since the 1930s. Now, new owners are revitalizing it but holding true to the property’s roots. “When you step on our property, we want you to feel at home,” said Beth McCabe...
Comments / 0