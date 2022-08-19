Oconee Co sets date for Senior Center ribbon cutting

Oconee County sets September 7 as the date for the ribbon cutting and grand opening of the newly refurbished and renovated Oconee County Senior Center. The Center on Hog Mountain Road in Watkinsville got a $750 thousand Community Development Block Grant to help fund its recent expansion.

From the Oconee Co government website...

The Oconee County Senior Center will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, September 7, at 11 a.m. to celebrate the grand opening of the center’s expansion. The Senior Center received a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant to expand the facility to continue to meet the needs of the county’s older adults.

The Senior Center additions includes a new health and wellness center, as well as additional space for arts and recreational activities. The expansion will allow the Senior Center to accommodate its growing clientele and will provide much-needed floor space to create a safer, more accessible area for fitness and exercise programs. The expansion will also allow the center to offer expanded programming that will provide respite to family caregivers, enrich the lives of older adults living with dementia, and increase available space for a variety of activities.

“We are so happy to officially unveil this new space and to be able offer increased programming for older adults in our community,” said Senior Center Director Merry Howard. “With this addition, we are realizing our dream of bringing a thriving and vibrant Senior Center with a broad spectrum of activities to fruition.”

The Oconee County Senior Center, located at 3500B Hog Mountain Road in Watkinsville, works to create opportunities for healthy aging through social engagement, physical activity and well-being, civic involvement, creativity, and life-long learning. For more information about the Oconee County Senior Center, visit www.oconeecounty.com/seniorcenter.

©2022 Cox Media Group