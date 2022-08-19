ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Jenna509
4d ago

When has Oklahoman ever cared about education? They still use text books from the 90’s and teachers get paid $13 an hour for a $40k degree when factory workers make $14 an hour for no experience.

Debbie Gray
4d ago

governor bullstitt thinks he's doing a good thing by saving money. you can't save money when Oklahoma is so broken.

oklahomawatch.org

Why Some Afghan Refugees in Oklahoma Live In Squalor

Bugs crawl from unfinished gaps between walls and linoleum floors and into the ears and mouths of Afghan children as they sleep. Their family of seven living at The Restoration on Candlewood awoke in a sticky coat of sweat daily this summer. A working central heat and air system was not part of the northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex’s advertised renovations. Their tubs and sinks are crusty with slowly drained sewage.
kosu.org

Headlines: Deputy fatal shooting, runoff elections & OSU football tickets

Oklahoma County Sheriff identifies a deputy killed while serving eviction papers. (NewsOK) Two guns found at Tulsa high schools. (Tulsa World) Death penalty opponents put up crosses outside a northwest OKC church. (NewsOK) Oklahoma voters are heading to the polls today. (KOSU) Tulsa voters decide on council seats. (Tulsa World)
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Free math tutoring available for Oklahoma students

The Oklahoma State Department of Education is offering free math tutoring for seventh to ninth-grade students. Anthony Purcell, the director of the Math Ready Program, spoke with KOCO about the program and how people can sign their kids up for it. Open the video player above for the full interview.
city-sentinel.com

Oklahoma National Guard tuition program takes effect to boost recruitment – Sen. Kim David and Rep. Nicole Miller issue praise

Oklahoma City – State leaders praised the positive impact of the Oklahoma National Guard Educational Assistance Act that went into effect July 1, providing a more affordable pathway for Oklahoma National Guard members to pursue a higher education. Senator Kim David, R-Porter, and Representative Nicole Miller, R-Edmond, authored Senate...
KOCO

Newly signed Oklahoma bill aims to get students into aeronautics

OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill Gov. Kevin Stitt signed Friday afternoon at Will Rogers World Airport looks to get more Oklahoma students into aeronautics. State Sen. Zach Taylor said Senate Bill 1147 allows students to take aviation and aerospace courses as part of their core curriculum at more than 50 high schools throughout Oklahoma.
