Mascaras no longer have to leave raccoon eyes. Clumpy eyelashes are no fun, but the ink that transfers to the undereye skin is absolutely horrifying. And the worst part? We always realize too late that there are smudge marks everywhere. Luckily, there’s a hack for that universal problem: no-smudge mascaras. Of course, an award-winning product is the one we want in our carts. On top of that, Cameron Diaz is a fan of the makeup brand with this top-rated mascara. Recognized in Allure’s Best of Beauty Awards in 2021, Merit’s Clean Lash will become your go-to beauty product. It tints, lengthens,...

