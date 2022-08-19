For the first time in 20 years, the Tattoo The Earth Festival will be taking place outdoors at The Palladium, located on 261 Main Street in Worcester on Aug. 27. There will be a wild body art village featuring the top tattoo artists in Massachusetts , food trucks, whiskey tasting and two stages of live music. The lineup is a massive one, with heavy hitters Black Label Society, Hatebreed, At The Gates, Municipal Waste, Crowbar and Spirit Adrift being just a few of the acts taking part.

