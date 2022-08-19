Hunter Renfrow Highlights Best Raiders Bets

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow 2022 receiving total could make for a good bet this season

When the Las Vegas Raiders were often short on their best receiving options last season, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow stepped up to the plate every time.

Renfrow exploded for a Pro Bowl season, recording 103 receptions for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns.

That reception total is one of the best in any single season in the history of the Raiders, and he's likely to get even better match-ups in 2022.

That comes from the Raiders trading for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams and having a fully healthy Darren Waller at tight end.

With those kind of players around him, it would be easy to say that Renfrow wouldn't see as many targets as he did last season.

That could be true, but that doesn't mean that Renfrow can't still approach the career numbers he put up last season.

It's why Pro Football Focus has Renfrow finishing with more than 799.5 receiving yards for the Raiders this season.

PFF points out how efficient Renfrow was with his catch rate last season, hauling in 80.5 percent of 128 targets.

What might be most important is the change in offensive philosophy, going to a system run by Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels, which has often featured slot receivers.

Wide receivers Wes Welker and Julian Edelman racked up 100-plus catch and 1,000-plus yard seasons playing under McDaniels.

McDaniels has an offensive mind that has found a lot of success relying on the short-to-intermediate passing game, which should fit Renfrow's skill-set like a glove.

Take into account the chemistry that Renfrow has built with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr over the last three seasons, and it's doubtful Renfrow won't see a consistent target share.

It's also not out of the question that the Raiders could feature multiple players this season who finish with more than 1,000 yards receiving.

Whether it would be Adams providing a needed presence on the outside or Waller finding mismatches down the seam, both could put up big numbers.

It could mean that the best bet to make on the Raiders this season isn't even Renfrow having more yards, but the team having as many as three receivers who could eclipse the 1,000-yard mark.

