Was There a Lion on the Loose in Evansville Indiana This Weekend?
There has been no shortage of strange animal reports over the years in Evansville, Indiana but was there really a lion spotted this past weekend?. Over the weekend there was a report made to area police about a lion on the loose. A local organization that monitors police scanners and reports what they hear to social media known as Evansville Watch shared this on the evening of August 21, 2022, just before 8 pm,
2022 Free Family Events You Can Find Around So. Indiana and Western Kentucky
Just because the days are getting shorter, doesn't mean we can no longer fit family fun into our schedules. Especially when said fun, is free. Who isn't living on a tighter budget these days? I feel like most of us are, so I am here to help remind you that creating fun family memories, doesn't always have to break the bank. Here are several local events taking place throughout the season.
wevv.com
West side Evansville arcade expanding this fall
The "High Score Player Two: Classic Arcade" on Evansville's west side will be powering up this fall. Owners of the west side based business will be expanding, doubling in size to include more games. Along with over a dozen new classic arcade games, there will be an additional room added...
Is it Illegal for Dogs to Ride in the Bed of a Truck in Indiana?
When it comes to transporting your dog, some people choose to let them enjoy a ride in the bed of their truck. However, is it actually legal to do that in Indiana?. The other day, I was outside mowing grass and I noticed a truck pull into the gas station across the street. In the bed of the pickup truck, was a big beautiful dog. Now, this was a single cab truck with two people in it. Clearly, there wasn't enough room for the dog to ride inside of the truck. People have been letting their dogs ride in the truck bed for years, while it might be normal for folks to do, it still seems unsafe. It got me wondering if it was actually legal for dogs to ride in the bed of pickup trucks in Indiana, so I did a little digging to find out.
14news.com
Evansville offering free rain barrel pickup
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You can pick up a rain barrel in downtown Evansville this week. The city partnered once again with Coca-Cola Refreshments to offer free rain barrels to residents. You can pick one up starting at 10 Wednesday morning. Officials tell us there are 80 barrels up for...
wevv.com
Downtown Evansville's Hulman Building makes list of Indiana's 10 most endangered landmarks
A historic downtown Evansville building is among nine other endangered Indiana landmarks in a new list released Monday. Each year, the organization Indiana Landmarks releases its "10 Most Endangered" list of historic places that are "on the brink of extinction and too important to lose." This year, downtown Evansville's Hulman...
14news.com
Newburgh wine bar looking for new owners
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - After four years, ‘The Wine Down’ owners are looking for a buyer for their building. According to a social media post, the owners say they have new grandchild to celebrate and a four-year-old grandchild they’d like to spend time with. They say in...
Indiana Zoo Mourns Loss of Longtime Resident Jaguar Cuxtal
A longtime resident of Evansville's Mesker Park Zoo has passed away. Mesker Park shared the news with the community via their Facebook page. Mesker Park Zoo shared the news this morning of the passing of one of their jaguars. He was known by the zoo as Cuxtal. The big cat would have celebrated his nineteenth birthday this coming January. He had been in the care of Mesker Park Zoo since coming from another facility in 2008.
‘Bounty’ for Invasive Shrub in Warrick County
The Warrick Invasive Species Partnership has a bounty out on an invasive shrub. There are plenty of invasive species in Indiana. From insects to plants, the list of invasive species is quite long. When it comes to invasive plants in Indiana, one is commonly found in landscapes and woodlands that most people don't realize is actually an invasive shrub. It's called a burning bush (Euonymus alatus), also known as winged euonymus. It was brought here from Asia around 1860 as an ornamental plant for use in landscaping.
$20 Could Score You a ‘Trip of a Lifetime’ with Evansville Boys & Girls Club Raffle
After another record-breaking year for their annual Stock the Pantry Cornhole Tournament, the Boys & Girls Club of Evansville is now turning its attention to its next fundraiser, the "Trip of a Lifetime Raffle" which could score you your choice of a dream trip for as little as the cost of a $20 ticket.
Southern Indiana Foodpreneurs Will Revitalize Evansville’s Tepe Park Neighborhood
A shared commercial kitchen and garden will help to reduce food insecurity in one of Evansville's underserved neighborhoods. The simple definition of a Foodpreneur is, "Someone who starts their own business in the food or culinary industry." For people that are not in the culinary industry, it is a buzzword that grabs our attention. I know that there are so many talented people in Evansville that could be amazing chefs, but starting your own restaurant from scratch is not cheap. Sharing commercial kitchen space with fellow Foodpreneurs is a smart way to perfect recipes and share them with the community.
Carmi hosting Boots, Bulls and Country Music for benefit
CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) – Country music and a rodeo will help raise funds for Carmi’s Kicks 4 Kids program. Boots, Bulls and Country Music will happen on September 22 at the White County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 5 p.m., the rodeo and music event will be at 6 p.m. People can get tickets at the […]
14news.com
Vehicle appears to run into Owensboro restaurant
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to Triplet Street in Owensboro Monday morning. Our crew who was on scenes says it appeared that a car went into Shiloh’s Lounge and Grill. We spoke with the owner of the restaurant. He says police told him the driver had a...
Indiana’s Annual Headless Horseman Festival Will Have Heads Rolling In October
Did you know that the Hoosier state was home to a Headless Horseman Festival?. It's really true what they say, you DO learn something new every day! Today I was sitting in my friend Ashely's office (hi Ash!) and she said to me "did you know there is a Headless Horseman Festival in Indiana?" To which I replied with a shocked, but excited "WHEN?? Can we go?!" So if you have those same questions, I'll fill you in on all the details!
Community grows closer together with free produce giveaway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Free produce was given away in Evansville Sunday afternoon. All Saints Parish and Seton Harvest teamed up for their community produce giveaway over the weekend. Seton Harvest brought their produce van full of fresh vegetables to share. People were also able to enjoy music, recipes and a cold drink. “We live […]
New Study Named Kentucky One of the Worst States To Live in
A new study just ranked the best states to live in, and the results weren't too favorable for Kentucky. I have spent a lot of time in the state of Kentucky. Whether it be to visit family or living in Murray during my time in college (go Racers), I have had some great experiences in the state. On top of all of that, living in southern Indiana, right along the Kentucky border, I've crossed the Ohio River to go into Henderson and Owensboro my whole life. This might get me a little flack, but aside from despising the University of Kentucky (sorry Wildcat fans), I honestly can't say too much negative about the state of Kentucky.
Evansville Rescue Mission Announces New Location For 2022 Drumstick Dash
The Thrift Store by Evansville Rescue Mission and Mission Grounds Coffee have settled into Washington Square Mall quite nicely. Now, one of their biggest fundraisers of the year will also be on Evansville's Southside at Washington Square Mall. Move Your Feet So Others Can Eat. Those seven little words can...
Senior Black Lab in Southern Indiana Needs Foster After Owner Passed Away
Many of the shelters and rescues in the area are at capacity, and our friends at PC Pound Puppies are no exception. Unfortunately, they have a special pup that needs a bit of a miracle right about now and they need our help - and the sooner the better!. Meet...
visitduboiscounty.com
Choo-Choo All aboard The Spirit of Jasper
The Spirit of Jasper Train welcomes all to climb aboard a first-class excursion and experience the past in a time when traveling by rail was an exciting, elegant experience. The Spirit of Jasper Train schedule is available to pick an excursion and sit back and enjoy the rhythm of the rails on the restored passenger train cars. They offer multiple excursions, from Ride & Dine, Pizza and Beer Ride & Dine, Chocolate, Wine & Dine, and the Fall Foliage Ride & Dine. The choice of adventure one wishes to take lies within the individual. Each excursion departs from the Jasper Train Depot and takes on an 18-mile, round-trip dining experience.
vincennespbs.org
Knox County landmark needs some love
A local landmark may be in need of a little help. Indiana Landmarks released its annual list of the 10 most endangered landmarks in the state. Officials say these places face many problems including abandonment, neglect, or owners who don’t have the money for repairs. In Vincennes, the Knox...
