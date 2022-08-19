Are Stamford students ready for high school? Westhill's Bridge program aims to help new freshmen adapt.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
The Clash at Bond International Casino: Book ExcerptFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Related
Register Citizen
Enrollment higher than projected at Milford Public Schools
MILFORD — Enrollment for the upcoming school year is trending just slightly higher than projected, with the district expecting 5,314 students when school starts next week. “People are still registering and still getting withdraws, and it’s early numbers,” said Superintendent Anna Cutaia. Cutaia said they will have...
Register Citizen
Stamford schools announce new interim principals at Rippowam, Dolan schools
STAMFORD — Two Stamford middle schools will have interim principals starting this fall. Kristina Colmenares, the current assistant principal at the Academy of Information Technology & Engineering, will take over for Matthew Laskowski as the interim principal at Rippowam Middle School for the upcoming school year. Laskowski recently was named the district’s new director of access and opportunity for secondary schools.
Register Citizen
Stamford day care owner seeks to open new facility at Norwalk church
NORWALK — A Stamford woman is seeking to open a 14-child day care on the grounds of St. Paul’s on the Green. Watch Me Grow Daycare was approved last week by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission to take up residence in an underutilized school building owned by St. Paul’s on the Green.
Register Citizen
Wife’s death inspires Greenwich philanthropist to develop program for CT cancer nurses
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In 2013, a philanthropist from Greenwich lost his wife to ovarian cancer. Fred Flynn was struck by the care his wife Susan got from the staff at their local hospital, and he wanted to do something to honor her memory and also show his support for the staff. He started with a one-person fellowship at Greenwich Hospital and wasn’t sure how big the program would eventually become.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Sandy Hook man opens CT’s first Metals Supermarket in Danbury: ‘Our model caters to everybody’
DANBURY — A Sandy Hook businessman who left the corporate world during the coronavirus crisis to do something exciting until retirement has opened the state’s first Metal Supermarket in downtown Danbury. “It’s a thing of beauty when something just works; that’s the kind of satisfaction that drives us...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport schools relax COVID-19 restrictions
BRIDGEPORT — In preparation for the upcoming academic year, the city school system has relaxed a handful of its coronavirus mitigation measures, including dropping social distancing requirements. Instead, administrators may instruct students to social distance and divide into isolated cohorts only if an outbreak is identified at a school,...
Register Citizen
As Southbury’s business community grows, volunteer organization to evolve into Chamber of Commerce
SOUTHBURY — Thanks to constant business growth over the past three years — despite the impact of COVID-19, the Southbury Business Association will soon evolve into something bigger. After 53 years of serving the business community, the Southbury Business Association will dissolve and become the Southbury Chamber of...
Register Citizen
North Branford man regains ability to walk unassisted after refusing to accept paralysis
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When Michael Disher became paralyzed after what was supposed to be an uncomplicated brain surgery, he refused to accept that fate and instead began fighting. Now, after three years of physical and occupational therapy at multiple facilities, he is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
West Haven lands $1.3 million grant to launch pilot trash program
WEST HAVEN — The City Council voted to accept a $1.3 million state grant to launch a pilot program that encourages residents to separate food waste from the rest of their trash in order to keep citywide waste disposal costs down and offset negative environmental impacts. Members of the...
Register Citizen
Hey Stamford! Food Festival attracts hungry crowds over two long weekends
STAMFORD — Attendees dined at food trucks and kids enjoyed ice cream as the Hey Stamford! Food Festival wrapped up last weekend at Mill River Park in Stamford. Sunday also dished up a concert, featuring Flo Rida, Vanilla Ice, Rob Base and All For One as part of the I Love the 90s music tour.
Register Citizen
Berlin High student, 15, killed riding bicycle had a ‘special spark’
BERLIN — As police continue to investigate, Berlin High School is offering grief counseling to students and staff after the death of 15-year-old Chase Anderson who was struck by a car while riding his bicycle early Saturday. Anderson was riding a bicycle in the area of 2005 Berlin Turnpike...
Register Citizen
Greenwich Avenue sewer main construction work makes it way toward West Putnam Avenue
GREENWICH — Work on the sanitary sewer main is moving its way up Greenwich Avenue, with work underway on the sixth of seven work zones, according to a statement from First Selectman Fred Camillo and the town website. The work zone runs from 86 to 120 Greenwich Ave., or...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Shelton considers 86-apartment plan for Todd Road site
SHELTON — Zoning officials are nearing a vote on a proposal by developers that would allow 86 apartments on the Bridgeport Avenue corridor. J&L Enterprise, LCC has proposed a plan to create a zoning district between 60 and 74 Todd Road, across Bridgeport Avenue from Walmart and Blanchette Sporting Goods. The proposed Planned Design District would also allow 145 parking spaces.
Register Citizen
New Haven officials celebrate mobile services for those experiencing homelessness
NEW HAVEN — For those who’ve never experienced homelessness, it might come as a surprise how much of a difference a shower, and maybe a haircut, can make in the way one feels about oneself. But city officials who provide services for people experiencing homelessness do understand that,...
Register Citizen
Torrington’s Celebrate Belonging event set for Aug. 26
TORRINGTON — The B.E.R.E.A.D.Y. Project, with sponsorship from the Charlotte Hungerford Hospital Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging council, is hosting an all ages family-friendly event Aug. 26. The Celebrate Belonging event will be from 4-8 p.m. on Main Street in Torrington and will include food, music, and family activities...
Register Citizen
Traffic, parking concerns raised over 152-apartment plan on River Road in Shelton
SHELTON — A developer’s proposal to build a 152-unit apartment complex on River Road is raising concerns from some residents that it would lead to traffic jams and decrease road safety. Some Planning and Zoning Commission members also are questioning a potential shortage of parking for apartment guests....
Register Citizen
Waterbury man, 26, dies days after Stratford crash, police say
STRATFORD — Police say a Waterbury man has died from injuries sustained in a Thursday car crash. Jason Fonseca-Kennedy, 26, was pronounced dead Monday at Bridgeport Hospital. Police said a 38-year-old Bridgeport man struck Fonseca-Kennedy’s Ford pickup truck on Thursday. The crash occurred as the Bridgeport man was using...
Register Citizen
Andy Restaurant-Bar brings Colombian fare to New Haven’s Sargent Drive
NEW HAVEN — A new restaurant, Andy Restaurant-Bar, has once again lit up one of the most visible restaurant spaces in the area, the former Greek Olive on the ground floor of the La Quinta Inn & Suites at Long Wharf, and in addition to breakfasts, burgers, salads and smoothies, it’s got a surprise: Colombian food.
Register Citizen
In Photos: Classic cars cruise into Stamford for annual auto show
STAMFORD — Classic cars cruised into Columbus Park on Sunday. More than 150 vintage through early-’80s cars were on display on Main Street, featuring live music, outdoor dining, face painting, prizes and more. The Cruising Stamford automobile show, now in its second year, was presented by First Bank...
Register Citizen
Development deal dead, Bridgeport seeks $100M for downtown theaters
BRIDGEPORT — Months after a development deal to renovate a pair of historic, 100-year-old downtown theaters collapsed, Mayor Joe Ganim’s administration has given up on the private sector spearheading the saving of the Majestic and Poli Palace, and is instead seeking nearly $100 million in state dollars to fix up the structures.
Comments / 0