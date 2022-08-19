ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Are Stamford students ready for high school? Westhill's Bridge program aims to help new freshmen adapt.

By Ignacio Laguarda
Register Citizen
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

Enrollment higher than projected at Milford Public Schools

MILFORD — Enrollment for the upcoming school year is trending just slightly higher than projected, with the district expecting 5,314 students when school starts next week. “People are still registering and still getting withdraws, and it’s early numbers,” said Superintendent Anna Cutaia. Cutaia said they will have...
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford schools announce new interim principals at Rippowam, Dolan schools

STAMFORD — Two Stamford middle schools will have interim principals starting this fall. Kristina Colmenares, the current assistant principal at the Academy of Information Technology & Engineering, will take over for Matthew Laskowski as the interim principal at Rippowam Middle School for the upcoming school year. Laskowski recently was named the district’s new director of access and opportunity for secondary schools.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford day care owner seeks to open new facility at Norwalk church

NORWALK — A Stamford woman is seeking to open a 14-child day care on the grounds of St. Paul’s on the Green. Watch Me Grow Daycare was approved last week by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission to take up residence in an underutilized school building owned by St. Paul’s on the Green.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Wife’s death inspires Greenwich philanthropist to develop program for CT cancer nurses

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In 2013, a philanthropist from Greenwich lost his wife to ovarian cancer. Fred Flynn was struck by the care his wife Susan got from the staff at their local hospital, and he wanted to do something to honor her memory and also show his support for the staff. He started with a one-person fellowship at Greenwich Hospital and wasn’t sure how big the program would eventually become.
GREENWICH, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
City
Norwalk, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
Stamford, CT
Education
Register Citizen

Bridgeport schools relax COVID-19 restrictions

BRIDGEPORT — In preparation for the upcoming academic year, the city school system has relaxed a handful of its coronavirus mitigation measures, including dropping social distancing requirements. Instead, administrators may instruct students to social distance and divide into isolated cohorts only if an outbreak is identified at a school,...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brien Mcmahon High School#Bridge Program#K12#Highschool#Westhill High School
Register Citizen

West Haven lands $1.3 million grant to launch pilot trash program

WEST HAVEN — The City Council voted to accept a $1.3 million state grant to launch a pilot program that encourages residents to separate food waste from the rest of their trash in order to keep citywide waste disposal costs down and offset negative environmental impacts. Members of the...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Berlin High student, 15, killed riding bicycle had a ‘special spark’

BERLIN — As police continue to investigate, Berlin High School is offering grief counseling to students and staff after the death of 15-year-old Chase Anderson who was struck by a car while riding his bicycle early Saturday. Anderson was riding a bicycle in the area of 2005 Berlin Turnpike...
BERLIN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Register Citizen

Shelton considers 86-apartment plan for Todd Road site

SHELTON — Zoning officials are nearing a vote on a proposal by developers that would allow 86 apartments on the Bridgeport Avenue corridor. J&L Enterprise, LCC has proposed a plan to create a zoning district between 60 and 74 Todd Road, across Bridgeport Avenue from Walmart and Blanchette Sporting Goods. The proposed Planned Design District would also allow 145 parking spaces.
SHELTON, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington’s Celebrate Belonging event set for Aug. 26

TORRINGTON — The B.E.R.E.A.D.Y. Project, with sponsorship from the Charlotte Hungerford Hospital Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging council, is hosting an all ages family-friendly event Aug. 26. The Celebrate Belonging event will be from 4-8 p.m. on Main Street in Torrington and will include food, music, and family activities...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Waterbury man, 26, dies days after Stratford crash, police say

STRATFORD — Police say a Waterbury man has died from injuries sustained in a Thursday car crash. Jason Fonseca-Kennedy, 26, was pronounced dead Monday at Bridgeport Hospital. Police said a 38-year-old Bridgeport man struck Fonseca-Kennedy’s Ford pickup truck on Thursday. The crash occurred as the Bridgeport man was using...
Register Citizen

Andy Restaurant-Bar brings Colombian fare to New Haven’s Sargent Drive

NEW HAVEN — A new restaurant, Andy Restaurant-Bar, has once again lit up one of the most visible restaurant spaces in the area, the former Greek Olive on the ground floor of the La Quinta Inn & Suites at Long Wharf, and in addition to breakfasts, burgers, salads and smoothies, it’s got a surprise: Colombian food.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

In Photos: Classic cars cruise into Stamford for annual auto show

STAMFORD — Classic cars cruised into Columbus Park on Sunday. More than 150 vintage through early-’80s cars were on display on Main Street, featuring live music, outdoor dining, face painting, prizes and more. The Cruising Stamford automobile show, now in its second year, was presented by First Bank...
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Development deal dead, Bridgeport seeks $100M for downtown theaters

BRIDGEPORT — Months after a development deal to renovate a pair of historic, 100-year-old downtown theaters collapsed, Mayor Joe Ganim’s administration has given up on the private sector spearheading the saving of the Majestic and Poli Palace, and is instead seeking nearly $100 million in state dollars to fix up the structures.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy