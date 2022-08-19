ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Ms. Wheelchair America taking place in Grand Rapids this weekend

By Taylor Morris
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Turs_0hNAuV4M00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Twenty-two women from all over the country are competing for Ms. Wheelchair America at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in Grand Rapids this weekend.

The participants were selected as titleholders in their home states before heading to Michigan. This year’s event is the first time it’s been in person since 2019. For the past two year’s, Mary Free Bed has helped with the event.

In order to select the most accomplished and articulate spokeswoman for people with disabilities, the competition is based on advocacy, achievement and presentation.

Ms. Wheelchair America began Monday and ends on Sunday once a winner is announced. Each day, contestants took part in nightly group dinners, workshops, and other activities.

“It’s a wonderful organization, honestly,” said Krista Allison, Ms. Wheelchair Ohio 2022. “On my way here, coming from Ohio, I was driving — when I hit the Michigan line, I mean this will say it all, as soon as I saw the Michigan sign like I had tears in my eyes because just the sisterhood.”

Shelly Lose, president of Ms. Wheelchair America, said it brings together a group of women who face the same struggles and issues. She said it helps the women realize they aren’t facing it alone.

Michigan’s own Sarah Nassar is also in the running for the national title. She’s a law student and founder of the Disability Association.

The week ends with two events open to the public: a speech night on Friday, and the crowning gala on Saturday. A $10 donation to Ms. Wheelchair America is asked for in-person attendance. You can also livestream the events on Mary Free Bed’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

Experience the best food & tequila on the Lakeshore

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re continuing our Destin8tion West series focused on Muskegon and one thing we can’t leave out of the conversation is food! Los Amigos Tequila Bar & Grill is celebrating 16 years of service in Muskegon with throwback prices and even offering a Tequila Class in October. Their team has a passion for serving food and drinks that inspire their customers to learn more about Latin culture.
MUSKEGON, MI
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Keeping the sunshine going, a verdict in the plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer, and more

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at how the sunshine is sticking around, leading to a pleasant week ahead. We have breaking news out of Grand Rapids in the trial of two men accused of planning to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a child dies after shooting themselves with a gun in Detroit, and a malnourished dog gets a second chance. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

Young Boy in Walker, Michigan Catches His Dream Fish

A 9-year-old boy from Walker, Michigan has been chasing a particular fish species for the last 3 years and finally gets that fish in the boat. My son and I love to fish all around West Michigan. Whether it's a small pond, good size lake, a river, or even Lake Michigan, they are all fair game to us.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
The Saginaw News

‘I will probably be here every week,’ says Whole Foods Market shopper at grand opening

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Whole Foods Market, a natural and organic foods grocery store chain, opened its first West Michigan store last week at 2897 Radcliff Ave. SE. in Kentwood. “I will be here probably every week, maybe a little more often now that I see there’s a whole kitchen,” said Michelle Taveras, of Grand Rapids, who attended the Aug. 17 grand opening with her husband, Ruben.
KENTWOOD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
grmag.com

Secret soirée to return to Grand Rapids

An annual worldwide pop-up picnic is coming to Grand Rapids for its second year. Le Dîner en Blanc Grand Rapids is scheduled to take place from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, rain or shine. In keeping with tradition, the whereabouts of the event will remain a secret until the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
103.3 WKFR

Watch: Kalamazoo Native Catches Baby Falling from Fiery Building

When we are in a scenario where we're in danger we are operating in our flight or flight complex. This complex says that in scenarios where we are in danger, others are in danger, or danger presents itself that there will be three choices that every person makes. They will either stand there and fight to defend themselves and others, they will run to safety which is also known as taking flight, or they may go into shock and not move at all.
KALAMAZOO, MI
My Magic GR

DNA Solves Horrific 1996 Grand Rapids Murder

Kent County Sheriff Michele Lajoye-Young revealed Monday morning that a Florida man has been arrested by KCSO detectives in relation to a cold case murder from 1996 in Caledonia. DNA Evidence Led To Solving The 1996 Murder Of Sharon Kay Hammock. Hammock's body was left strangled and hogtied by the...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy