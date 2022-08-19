Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Shelton considers 86-apartment plan for Todd Road site
SHELTON — Zoning officials are nearing a vote on a proposal by developers that would allow 86 apartments on the Bridgeport Avenue corridor. J&L Enterprise, LCC has proposed a plan to create a zoning district between 60 and 74 Todd Road, across Bridgeport Avenue from Walmart and Blanchette Sporting Goods. The proposed Planned Design District would also allow 145 parking spaces.
Register Citizen
West Haven lands $1.3 million grant to launch pilot trash program
WEST HAVEN — The City Council voted to accept a $1.3 million state grant to launch a pilot program that encourages residents to separate food waste from the rest of their trash in order to keep citywide waste disposal costs down and offset negative environmental impacts. Members of the...
Register Citizen
Darien postpones flag policy, which had ‘nothing to do’ with Pride, first selectman says
DARIEN — There were no open seats among the public when the Darien Board of Selectmen gathered to debate proposed changes to town flag ordinances. One after another, attendees walked up to the podium Monday night and decried a draft policy from the town that would bar all non-governmental flags from flying on town property. In the public’s eye, the draft unjustly targeted the local LGBT community.
Register Citizen
Torrington officials consider ‘agritourism’ regulations
TORRINGTON — The city’s land use office, led by City Planner Jeremy Leifert, is considering new regulations for “agritourism,” as a way for property owners to keep their land intact. Liefert and Val Ferro, the principle planner for Good Earth Associates, discussed the idea with members...
Register Citizen
Stamford day care owner seeks to open new facility at Norwalk church
NORWALK — A Stamford woman is seeking to open a 14-child day care on the grounds of St. Paul’s on the Green. Watch Me Grow Daycare was approved last week by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission to take up residence in an underutilized school building owned by St. Paul’s on the Green.
Register Citizen
Development deal dead, Bridgeport seeks $100M for downtown theaters
BRIDGEPORT — Months after a development deal to renovate a pair of historic, 100-year-old downtown theaters collapsed, Mayor Joe Ganim’s administration has given up on the private sector spearheading the saving of the Majestic and Poli Palace, and is instead seeking nearly $100 million in state dollars to fix up the structures.
Register Citizen
Traffic, parking concerns raised over 152-apartment plan on River Road in Shelton
SHELTON — A developer’s proposal to build a 152-unit apartment complex on River Road is raising concerns from some residents that it would lead to traffic jams and decrease road safety. Some Planning and Zoning Commission members also are questioning a potential shortage of parking for apartment guests....
Register Citizen
Town of Portland approves six-month retail pot moratorium
PORTLAND — The Planning and Zoning Commission last week approved a six-month moratorium on cannabis retailers, giving officials extra time to craft new regulations for the sale of recreational cannabis. The moratorium, which began Aug. 19, will only apply to adult-use retail establishments, and won’t pertain to other cannabis...
Register Citizen
Danbury teacher earns $5,000 stipend, other community highlights
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Village at Brookfield Common, a Benchmark assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community, has been recognized by the U.S. News & World Report as one of the nation’s “Best Senior Living Communities.”. The Village earned...
Register Citizen
New Bridgeport labor relations head out after less than two months
BRIDGEPORT — Less than two months after he joined the municipal workforce, the city’s new labor relations director, Andre Forde, is out. City Council President Aidee Nieves said Ford’s last day was Monday. The circumstances of his departure — including whether he was fired or quit — were unclear.
Register Citizen
Brown appeals Bridgeport primary result after losing recount by one vote
BRIDGEPORT — City Councilman Marcus Brown has filed an appeal of his loss in the 127th House District Democratic primary. “Every vote should count but every vote didn’t count,” said Brown’s campaign manager, Tom Gaudett, following the filing of the appeal Monday afternoon in Superior Court.
Register Citizen
Greenwich Avenue sewer main construction work makes it way toward West Putnam Avenue
GREENWICH — Work on the sanitary sewer main is moving its way up Greenwich Avenue, with work underway on the sixth of seven work zones, according to a statement from First Selectman Fred Camillo and the town website. The work zone runs from 86 to 120 Greenwich Ave., or...
Register Citizen
As Southbury’s business community grows, volunteer organization to evolve into Chamber of Commerce
SOUTHBURY — Thanks to constant business growth over the past three years — despite the impact of COVID-19, the Southbury Business Association will soon evolve into something bigger. After 53 years of serving the business community, the Southbury Business Association will dissolve and become the Southbury Chamber of...
Register Citizen
Torrington milling, repaving project to continue to September
TORRINGTON — The city began a project this week to mill and repave Aetna Avenue, Albany Street, Davis Street, Maple Street, Wyoming Avenue and Zappulla Drive, with work continuing into the middle of September. The project for road repaving includes milling, paving, curbing, drainage and associated miscellaneous work. The...
Register Citizen
Sandy Hook man opens CT’s first Metals Supermarket in Danbury: ‘Our model caters to everybody’
DANBURY — A Sandy Hook businessman who left the corporate world during the coronavirus crisis to do something exciting until retirement has opened the state’s first Metal Supermarket in downtown Danbury. “It’s a thing of beauty when something just works; that’s the kind of satisfaction that drives us...
Register Citizen
14 Fairfield businesses fail health inspections in June, July
FAIRFIELD — Fourteen businesses failed their health inspections by the Fairfield Health Department in June and July. Since the original inspections, seven businesses have passed their follow-up inspections and most of the others are still awaiting one. A business fails its health inspection when it scores below an 80...
Register Citizen
Stamford schools brace for ‘fiscal cliff’: 120 positions rely on COVID funds, but that money is running out
STAMFORD — A total of 120 Stamford school positions, at a cost of roughly $8.8 million, are set to expire in the next two years, leaving school officials to grapple with an oncoming “fiscal cliff.”. Those positions — which include 19.5 kindergarten para-educator full-time equivalent spots, or FTEs,...
Register Citizen
Wife’s death inspires Greenwich philanthropist to develop program for CT cancer nurses
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In 2013, a philanthropist from Greenwich lost his wife to ovarian cancer. Fred Flynn was struck by the care his wife Susan got from the staff at their local hospital, and he wanted to do something to honor her memory and also show his support for the staff. He started with a one-person fellowship at Greenwich Hospital and wasn’t sure how big the program would eventually become.
Register Citizen
Enrollment higher than projected at Milford Public Schools
MILFORD — Enrollment for the upcoming school year is trending just slightly higher than projected, with the district expecting 5,314 students when school starts next week. “People are still registering and still getting withdraws, and it’s early numbers,” said Superintendent Anna Cutaia. Cutaia said they will have...
Register Citizen
Car and truck went into Connecticut River in Rocky Hill by accident, fire chief says
ROCKY HILL — A car and a pickup truck that ended up in the Connecticut River over the weekend were driven into the water by accident, the town’s fire chief said Monday. No one was injured during the incident, and both vehicles have been removed from the water, Chief Michael P. Garrahy said. He said firefighters were able to contain the vehicles’ gasoline leaks by setting up booms in the river to absorb the fuel, which floated to the surface.
