This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In 2013, a philanthropist from Greenwich lost his wife to ovarian cancer. Fred Flynn was struck by the care his wife Susan got from the staff at their local hospital, and he wanted to do something to honor her memory and also show his support for the staff. He started with a one-person fellowship at Greenwich Hospital and wasn’t sure how big the program would eventually become.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 12 HOURS AGO