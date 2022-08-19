ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Daily Mail

Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication

When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
marthastewart.com

Going for a 15-Minute Walk Each Day Isn't Just Good for Your Body—It Boosts Brain Health, Too

We know that regular exercise is beneficial to your physical health, but new research says it also has a positive impact on your brain, as well. This doesn't mean, however, that you need to head out for a five mile run every day or hit the gym for hours on end—according to a new study published in the journal Neurology, even small amounts of exercise, like walking 15 minutes a day, has a noticeable effect on almost all regions of your brain.
shefinds

4 Ultra-Processed Foods Experts Say No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Affect Your Memory, Energy And Metabolism

As you may already know, eating nutrient-dense food is essential to a healthy lifestyle. Aside from staying hydrated, exercising regularly, and getting enough sleep, it’s important that you nourish your body with the proper vitamins and nutrients it needs. What you consume greatly affects how your body functions, so you always want to be mindful of what you eat.
Medical News Today

What medications treat panic attacks, and which might suit me?

Panic attacks may be a symptom of panic disorder, which can severely affect a person’s quality of life. Medications and other treatments may help reduce the frequency and severity of panic attacks. Panic attacks are sudden and intense feelings of fear or terror that occur without warning and can...
Medical News Today

What are the best medications to treat generalized anxiety disorder?

There is no best medication for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Doctors base treatment plans on factors such as the severity of symptoms and the person’s response to the recommended drugs. However, antidepressants are the first-line medications to treat GAD. What one person finds effective for GAD may not be...
MedicalXpress

Does exercise stave off Alzheimer's? Even stretching and balance movements can help, study says

For older adults at risk of dementia, regular exercise from light stretching to rigorous aerobics can help slow memory and thinking decline, a new study shows. Alzheimer's researchers said the findings are from a late-stage trial measuring exercise as a potential remedy for people with mild cognitive decline. And they described it as a new avenue to attack a neurodegenerative disease that for decades has stymied researchers and pharmaceutical companies.
Psych Centra

Can Adderall Help with Anxiety?

Adderall can help manage symptoms of ADHD but can make symptoms of anxiety worse in some cases. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopment condition that affects how you think and behave. It’s not uncommon to experience symptoms of anxiety when you have ADHD. In fact, nearly half...
Psych Centra

The Link Between PTSD and Social Anxiety

PTSD and social anxiety are sometimes connected, but with the right support, you can manage the symptoms of both. If you’ve experienced trauma that’s led to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), you may already have anxiety. If you also live with social anxiety disorder, this may increase the number of situations that cause you stress.
ohmymag.co.uk

This is why you don't need to pee when you sleep

Once you stop wetting the bed as a child, your body takes over control of when you should go to the bathroom. This bodily superpower is most appreciated at night when you sleep for full seven or eight hours without the need to pee. However, certain conditions like diabetes make some people more prone to frequent urination than others.
psychologytoday.com

Learning from Long Covid

Many physicians don’t accept Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS/ME) or Fibromyalgia are real diseases, so many sufferers lack a diagnosis. The causes of Long Covid are also unknown but it has been rapidly accepted as real. The reasons behind these different trajectories, and their consequences, have implications for how medicine...
Psych Centra

How Can Mindfulness Help With Depression?

Research suggests that mindfulness can help reduce depression and regulate mood. If you’re experiencing depression, mindfulness might help you feel better. Mindfulness is the practice of focusing on the present moment. You can practice it through meditation, or when you’re doing everyday tasks by being rooted in the sensations you’re experiencing. For example, you can mindfully peel potatoes, wash dishes, walk, paint, or garden.
MedicalXpress

Now is the time to work on improving cognitive health, researcher says

Everyone knows that eating a balanced diet and exercising are important to maintaining one's physical health, but what about one's cognitive health—the ability to think, learn, and remember? Staying physically and cognitively healthy are important, but a decline in both directly impacts one's mental acuity, and a decline in episodic memory may be an indication of early stages of dementia.
