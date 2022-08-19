Read full article on original website
Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication
When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
I’m a GP – here’s 7 things farts can reveal about your health and when to worry
IT might not be something you think much about, especially as the average person does it up to 20 times a day, but passing wind could reveal a multitude of things about your health. So much of our health depends on our diet and lifestyle habits, and the results of...
scitechdaily.com
Bad Things Happen After Dark: Scientists Call for New Research on How Our Brains Change When We’re Awake After Midnight
You might identify with the Mind After Midnight hypothesis if you’ve ever stayed up late angrily commenting on Twitter posts, finishing another bottle of wine, eating a whole pint of ice cream out of the container, or just feeling miserable. The hypothesis suggests that when humans are awake during...
marthastewart.com
Going for a 15-Minute Walk Each Day Isn't Just Good for Your Body—It Boosts Brain Health, Too
We know that regular exercise is beneficial to your physical health, but new research says it also has a positive impact on your brain, as well. This doesn't mean, however, that you need to head out for a five mile run every day or hit the gym for hours on end—according to a new study published in the journal Neurology, even small amounts of exercise, like walking 15 minutes a day, has a noticeable effect on almost all regions of your brain.
4 Ultra-Processed Foods Experts Say No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Affect Your Memory, Energy And Metabolism
As you may already know, eating nutrient-dense food is essential to a healthy lifestyle. Aside from staying hydrated, exercising regularly, and getting enough sleep, it’s important that you nourish your body with the proper vitamins and nutrients it needs. What you consume greatly affects how your body functions, so you always want to be mindful of what you eat.
Medical News Today
What medications treat panic attacks, and which might suit me?
Panic attacks may be a symptom of panic disorder, which can severely affect a person’s quality of life. Medications and other treatments may help reduce the frequency and severity of panic attacks. Panic attacks are sudden and intense feelings of fear or terror that occur without warning and can...
Medical News Today
What are the best medications to treat generalized anxiety disorder?
There is no best medication for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Doctors base treatment plans on factors such as the severity of symptoms and the person’s response to the recommended drugs. However, antidepressants are the first-line medications to treat GAD. What one person finds effective for GAD may not be...
MedicalXpress
Does exercise stave off Alzheimer's? Even stretching and balance movements can help, study says
For older adults at risk of dementia, regular exercise from light stretching to rigorous aerobics can help slow memory and thinking decline, a new study shows. Alzheimer's researchers said the findings are from a late-stage trial measuring exercise as a potential remedy for people with mild cognitive decline. And they described it as a new avenue to attack a neurodegenerative disease that for decades has stymied researchers and pharmaceutical companies.
Psych Centra
Can Adderall Help with Anxiety?
Adderall can help manage symptoms of ADHD but can make symptoms of anxiety worse in some cases. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopment condition that affects how you think and behave. It’s not uncommon to experience symptoms of anxiety when you have ADHD. In fact, nearly half...
Psych Centra
The Link Between PTSD and Social Anxiety
PTSD and social anxiety are sometimes connected, but with the right support, you can manage the symptoms of both. If you’ve experienced trauma that’s led to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), you may already have anxiety. If you also live with social anxiety disorder, this may increase the number of situations that cause you stress.
Dear Doctor: Do fat-removing procedures like CoolSculpting really work?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’ve heard a lot about fat-removing procedures, such as CoolSculpting and red light therapy, and I’m wondering if they really work. What is your opinion on these products? -- Anon. ANSWER: The most important point is that these are procedures designed to improve a person’s...
ohmymag.co.uk
This is why you don't need to pee when you sleep
Once you stop wetting the bed as a child, your body takes over control of when you should go to the bathroom. This bodily superpower is most appreciated at night when you sleep for full seven or eight hours without the need to pee. However, certain conditions like diabetes make some people more prone to frequent urination than others.
psychologytoday.com
Learning from Long Covid
Many physicians don’t accept Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS/ME) or Fibromyalgia are real diseases, so many sufferers lack a diagnosis. The causes of Long Covid are also unknown but it has been rapidly accepted as real. The reasons behind these different trajectories, and their consequences, have implications for how medicine...
calmsage.com
Understanding And Preventing Mental (Nervous) Breakdown For Better Mental Health
How many times in a week do you feel stressed or feel intense symptoms related to mental health? If your answer is… often! Continue reading this blog, as this blog might help you to overcome such a mental health issue. When we often feel emotional or mental distress or...
What’s the Difference Between an Anxiety Attack and a Panic Attack?
You may think of anxiety as a matter of the mind, but it can get physical. Enter anxiety and panic attacks, which can trigger symptoms like dizziness, nausea and chest pain. But is there a difference between an anxiety attack and panic attack?. Recurrent panic attacks are a characteristic symptom...
Psych Centra
How Can Mindfulness Help With Depression?
Research suggests that mindfulness can help reduce depression and regulate mood. If you’re experiencing depression, mindfulness might help you feel better. Mindfulness is the practice of focusing on the present moment. You can practice it through meditation, or when you’re doing everyday tasks by being rooted in the sensations you’re experiencing. For example, you can mindfully peel potatoes, wash dishes, walk, paint, or garden.
YOGA・
Over 60, sedentary and watching TV: bad combination for dementia risk, study says
A new study says what people do while they're sitting matters -- and shifting from passive to active sedentary behaviors, such as TV viewing to laptop use, may reduce dementia risk.
Here's How Many Minutes Of Exercise Per Week Could Help Extend Your Life
Research suggests there's an ideal amount of physical activity that helps you live longer.
MedicalXpress
Now is the time to work on improving cognitive health, researcher says
Everyone knows that eating a balanced diet and exercising are important to maintaining one's physical health, but what about one's cognitive health—the ability to think, learn, and remember? Staying physically and cognitively healthy are important, but a decline in both directly impacts one's mental acuity, and a decline in episodic memory may be an indication of early stages of dementia.
Medical News Today
Not getting enough sleep makes people less likely to help others, study finds
Inadequate sleep is a common problem and is linked to an increased risk of physical and mental health problems. A new study shows that sleep deprivation and poor sleep quality are associated with a decreased desire to help others. The study also indicates that the potential loss of 1 hour...
