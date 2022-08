I have wanted an Adirondack chair ever since I first sat on one, but I didn’t expect my first possession to come in inflatable form. AeroRondack—as this air-filled version of the chair is called—may well be the most unusual piece of furniture ever to have graced my living room. To be fair, it’s not really meant for apartment dwellers, but rather for boaters and beachgoers with a propensity to veg out with a beer in hand. But it’s in my living room because inflatables fascinate me. Blowing up a kiddie pool or a beach ball is one thing: but blowing up well-designed furniture is another.

