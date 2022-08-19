ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Register Citizen

Wife’s death inspires Greenwich philanthropist to develop program for CT cancer nurses

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In 2013, a philanthropist from Greenwich lost his wife to ovarian cancer. Fred Flynn was struck by the care his wife Susan got from the staff at their local hospital, and he wanted to do something to honor her memory and also show his support for the staff. He started with a one-person fellowship at Greenwich Hospital and wasn’t sure how big the program would eventually become.
GREENWICH, CT
Greenwich, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport schools relax COVID-19 restrictions

BRIDGEPORT — In preparation for the upcoming academic year, the city school system has relaxed a handful of its coronavirus mitigation measures, including dropping social distancing requirements. Instead, administrators may instruct students to social distance and divide into isolated cohorts only if an outbreak is identified at a school,...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford day care owner seeks to open new facility at Norwalk church

NORWALK — A Stamford woman is seeking to open a 14-child day care on the grounds of St. Paul’s on the Green. Watch Me Grow Daycare was approved last week by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission to take up residence in an underutilized school building owned by St. Paul’s on the Green.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

West Haven lands $1.3 million grant to launch pilot trash program

WEST HAVEN — The City Council voted to accept a $1.3 million state grant to launch a pilot program that encourages residents to separate food waste from the rest of their trash in order to keep citywide waste disposal costs down and offset negative environmental impacts. Members of the...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Darien postpones flag policy, which had ‘nothing to do’ with Pride, first selectman says

DARIEN — There were no open seats among the public when the Darien Board of Selectmen gathered to debate proposed changes to town flag ordinances. One after another, attendees walked up to the podium Monday night and decried a draft policy from the town that would bar all non-governmental flags from flying on town property. In the public’s eye, the draft unjustly targeted the local LGBT community.
DARIEN, CT
Register Citizen

Andy Restaurant-Bar brings Colombian fare to New Haven’s Sargent Drive

NEW HAVEN — A new restaurant, Andy Restaurant-Bar, has once again lit up one of the most visible restaurant spaces in the area, the former Greek Olive on the ground floor of the La Quinta Inn & Suites at Long Wharf, and in addition to breakfasts, burgers, salads and smoothies, it’s got a surprise: Colombian food.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington officials consider ‘agritourism’ regulations

TORRINGTON — The city’s land use office, led by City Planner Jeremy Leifert, is considering new regulations for “agritourism,” as a way for property owners to keep their land intact. Liefert and Val Ferro, the principle planner for Good Earth Associates, discussed the idea with members...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Development deal dead, Bridgeport seeks $100M for downtown theaters

BRIDGEPORT — Months after a development deal to renovate a pair of historic, 100-year-old downtown theaters collapsed, Mayor Joe Ganim’s administration has given up on the private sector spearheading the saving of the Majestic and Poli Palace, and is instead seeking nearly $100 million in state dollars to fix up the structures.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford schools announce new interim principals at Rippowam, Dolan schools

STAMFORD — Two Stamford middle schools will have interim principals starting this fall. Kristina Colmenares, the current assistant principal at the Academy of Information Technology & Engineering, will take over for Matthew Laskowski as the interim principal at Rippowam Middle School for the upcoming school year. Laskowski recently was named the district’s new director of access and opportunity for secondary schools.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Norwalk to get new police cars after saving millions on 911 system upgrade

NORWALK — With the police department’s new emergency communication system coming in millions under the expected budget, the city reallocated $200,000 for three new police vehicles. The police department made the rounds through several city committees and commissions, receiving permission to move $200,000 from the communications console account...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Stratford house fire displaces three residents, official says

STRATFORD — Three adults and their pet dog were displaced from their home Sunday evening after a fire broke out — the first of four blazes that occurred in town that night. No injuries were reported in the blaze, which began outside near the home’s solar and electric...
STRATFORD, CT

