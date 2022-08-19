Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Register Citizen
‘Toxic’ street drug supply in CT fueling fatal overdoses, experts say
WATERBURY — The street supply of fentanyl is so unsafe that Connecticut residents are now more likely to die from an accidental drug overdose than a car accident, according to the state Department of Public Health and substance abuse experts. It’s a slice of data that prompted U.S. Sen....
Register Citizen
Wife’s death inspires Greenwich philanthropist to develop program for CT cancer nurses
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In 2013, a philanthropist from Greenwich lost his wife to ovarian cancer. Fred Flynn was struck by the care his wife Susan got from the staff at their local hospital, and he wanted to do something to honor her memory and also show his support for the staff. He started with a one-person fellowship at Greenwich Hospital and wasn’t sure how big the program would eventually become.
Register Citizen
New Haven officials celebrate mobile services for those experiencing homelessness
NEW HAVEN — For those who’ve never experienced homelessness, it might come as a surprise how much of a difference a shower, and maybe a haircut, can make in the way one feels about oneself. But city officials who provide services for people experiencing homelessness do understand that,...
Register Citizen
North Branford man regains ability to walk unassisted after refusing to accept paralysis
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When Michael Disher became paralyzed after what was supposed to be an uncomplicated brain surgery, he refused to accept that fate and instead began fighting. Now, after three years of physical and occupational therapy at multiple facilities, he is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Bridgeport schools relax COVID-19 restrictions
BRIDGEPORT — In preparation for the upcoming academic year, the city school system has relaxed a handful of its coronavirus mitigation measures, including dropping social distancing requirements. Instead, administrators may instruct students to social distance and divide into isolated cohorts only if an outbreak is identified at a school,...
Register Citizen
Stamford day care owner seeks to open new facility at Norwalk church
NORWALK — A Stamford woman is seeking to open a 14-child day care on the grounds of St. Paul’s on the Green. Watch Me Grow Daycare was approved last week by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission to take up residence in an underutilized school building owned by St. Paul’s on the Green.
Register Citizen
New Haven’s Vanessa Avery celebrates her appointment as first Black female Connecticut U.S. attorney
NEW HAVEN — Vanessa Avery, a city native, graduated from Hill Regional Career High School. On Tuesday, three decades later, she came back to celebrate her appointment as 54th U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut. “I’m overwhelmed,” Avery said, joined by family, friends, sorority sisters, pastors and state...
Register Citizen
West Haven lands $1.3 million grant to launch pilot trash program
WEST HAVEN — The City Council voted to accept a $1.3 million state grant to launch a pilot program that encourages residents to separate food waste from the rest of their trash in order to keep citywide waste disposal costs down and offset negative environmental impacts. Members of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Darien postpones flag policy, which had ‘nothing to do’ with Pride, first selectman says
DARIEN — There were no open seats among the public when the Darien Board of Selectmen gathered to debate proposed changes to town flag ordinances. One after another, attendees walked up to the podium Monday night and decried a draft policy from the town that would bar all non-governmental flags from flying on town property. In the public’s eye, the draft unjustly targeted the local LGBT community.
Register Citizen
Greenwich considers creating panhandling law after complaints about safety, traffic disruptions off I-95 ramp
GREENWICH — With increasing complaints about panhandling near the ramps for Exit 5 of Interstate 95 in Riverside, the town is considering whether to enact a new ordinance to control the practice. “Lots of people” are calling and emailing Town Hall to complain, saying it is “disrupting traffic” in...
Register Citizen
New Haven man gets 6 years in lottery and romance scams that cost CT resident $5M, prosecutor says
BRIDGEPORT — A New Haven man has been sentenced to six years in prison and three years of supervised release for his role in scams that cost more than 200 victims across the country more than $5 million, according to the Department of Justice. In 2017, Rodney Thomas Jr.,...
Register Citizen
Andy Restaurant-Bar brings Colombian fare to New Haven’s Sargent Drive
NEW HAVEN — A new restaurant, Andy Restaurant-Bar, has once again lit up one of the most visible restaurant spaces in the area, the former Greek Olive on the ground floor of the La Quinta Inn & Suites at Long Wharf, and in addition to breakfasts, burgers, salads and smoothies, it’s got a surprise: Colombian food.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Greenwich Avenue sewer main construction work makes it way toward West Putnam Avenue
GREENWICH — Work on the sanitary sewer main is moving its way up Greenwich Avenue, with work underway on the sixth of seven work zones, according to a statement from First Selectman Fred Camillo and the town website. The work zone runs from 86 to 120 Greenwich Ave., or...
Register Citizen
Torrington officials consider ‘agritourism’ regulations
TORRINGTON — The city’s land use office, led by City Planner Jeremy Leifert, is considering new regulations for “agritourism,” as a way for property owners to keep their land intact. Liefert and Val Ferro, the principle planner for Good Earth Associates, discussed the idea with members...
Register Citizen
Development deal dead, Bridgeport seeks $100M for downtown theaters
BRIDGEPORT — Months after a development deal to renovate a pair of historic, 100-year-old downtown theaters collapsed, Mayor Joe Ganim’s administration has given up on the private sector spearheading the saving of the Majestic and Poli Palace, and is instead seeking nearly $100 million in state dollars to fix up the structures.
Register Citizen
Hey Stamford! Food Festival attracts hungry crowds over two long weekends
STAMFORD — Attendees dined at food trucks and kids enjoyed ice cream as the Hey Stamford! Food Festival wrapped up last weekend at Mill River Park in Stamford. Sunday also dished up a concert, featuring Flo Rida, Vanilla Ice, Rob Base and All For One as part of the I Love the 90s music tour.
Register Citizen
Stamford schools announce new interim principals at Rippowam, Dolan schools
STAMFORD — Two Stamford middle schools will have interim principals starting this fall. Kristina Colmenares, the current assistant principal at the Academy of Information Technology & Engineering, will take over for Matthew Laskowski as the interim principal at Rippowam Middle School for the upcoming school year. Laskowski recently was named the district’s new director of access and opportunity for secondary schools.
Register Citizen
Greenwich Police investigate ‘suspicious’ incident: Two men asked a girl to get in their van
GREENWICH — Police are investigating what they are calling a “suspicious” incident in which an adolescent girl was approached by two men in a van in Old Greenwich on Monday afternoon. A concerned citizen came across the encounter and “scared” away the occupants of the van, police said.
Register Citizen
Norwalk to get new police cars after saving millions on 911 system upgrade
NORWALK — With the police department’s new emergency communication system coming in millions under the expected budget, the city reallocated $200,000 for three new police vehicles. The police department made the rounds through several city committees and commissions, receiving permission to move $200,000 from the communications console account...
Register Citizen
Stratford house fire displaces three residents, official says
STRATFORD — Three adults and their pet dog were displaced from their home Sunday evening after a fire broke out — the first of four blazes that occurred in town that night. No injuries were reported in the blaze, which began outside near the home’s solar and electric...
Comments / 0