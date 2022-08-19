ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel, CT

Register Citizen

Darien postpones flag policy, which had ‘nothing to do’ with Pride, first selectman says

DARIEN — There were no open seats among the public when the Darien Board of Selectmen gathered to debate proposed changes to town flag ordinances. One after another, attendees walked up to the podium Monday night and decried a draft policy from the town that would bar all non-governmental flags from flying on town property. In the public’s eye, the draft unjustly targeted the local LGBT community.
DARIEN, CT
Register Citizen

Shelton considers 86-apartment plan for Todd Road site

SHELTON — Zoning officials are nearing a vote on a proposal by developers that would allow 86 apartments on the Bridgeport Avenue corridor. J&L Enterprise, LCC has proposed a plan to create a zoning district between 60 and 74 Todd Road, across Bridgeport Avenue from Walmart and Blanchette Sporting Goods. The proposed Planned Design District would also allow 145 parking spaces.
SHELTON, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford day care owner seeks to open new facility at Norwalk church

NORWALK — A Stamford woman is seeking to open a 14-child day care on the grounds of St. Paul’s on the Green. Watch Me Grow Daycare was approved last week by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission to take up residence in an underutilized school building owned by St. Paul’s on the Green.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington officials consider ‘agritourism’ regulations

TORRINGTON — The city’s land use office, led by City Planner Jeremy Leifert, is considering new regulations for “agritourism,” as a way for property owners to keep their land intact. Liefert and Val Ferro, the principle planner for Good Earth Associates, discussed the idea with members...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

New Bridgeport labor relations head out after less than two months

BRIDGEPORT — Less than two months after he joined the municipal workforce, the city’s new labor relations director, Andre Forde, is out. City Council President Aidee Nieves said Ford’s last day was Monday. The circumstances of his departure — including whether he was fired or quit — were unclear.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

West Haven lands $1.3 million grant to launch pilot trash program

WEST HAVEN — The City Council voted to accept a $1.3 million state grant to launch a pilot program that encourages residents to separate food waste from the rest of their trash in order to keep citywide waste disposal costs down and offset negative environmental impacts. Members of the...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Wife’s death inspires Greenwich philanthropist to develop program for CT cancer nurses

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In 2013, a philanthropist from Greenwich lost his wife to ovarian cancer. Fred Flynn was struck by the care his wife Susan got from the staff at their local hospital, and he wanted to do something to honor her memory and also show his support for the staff. He started with a one-person fellowship at Greenwich Hospital and wasn’t sure how big the program would eventually become.
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Development deal dead, Bridgeport seeks $100M for downtown theaters

BRIDGEPORT — Months after a development deal to renovate a pair of historic, 100-year-old downtown theaters collapsed, Mayor Joe Ganim’s administration has given up on the private sector spearheading the saving of the Majestic and Poli Palace, and is instead seeking nearly $100 million in state dollars to fix up the structures.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Enrollment higher than projected at Milford Public Schools

MILFORD — Enrollment for the upcoming school year is trending just slightly higher than projected, with the district expecting 5,314 students when school starts next week. “People are still registering and still getting withdraws, and it’s early numbers,” said Superintendent Anna Cutaia. Cutaia said they will have...
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Town of Portland approves six-month retail pot moratorium

PORTLAND — The Planning and Zoning Commission last week approved a six-month moratorium on cannabis retailers, giving officials extra time to craft new regulations for the sale of recreational cannabis. The moratorium, which began Aug. 19, will only apply to adult-use retail establishments, and won’t pertain to other cannabis...
PORTLAND, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford schools announce new interim principals at Rippowam, Dolan schools

STAMFORD — Two Stamford middle schools will have interim principals starting this fall. Kristina Colmenares, the current assistant principal at the Academy of Information Technology & Engineering, will take over for Matthew Laskowski as the interim principal at Rippowam Middle School for the upcoming school year. Laskowski recently was named the district’s new director of access and opportunity for secondary schools.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

14 Fairfield businesses fail health inspections in June, July

FAIRFIELD — Fourteen businesses failed their health inspections by the Fairfield Health Department in June and July. Since the original inspections, seven businesses have passed their follow-up inspections and most of the others are still awaiting one. A business fails its health inspection when it scores below an 80...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington’s Celebrate Belonging event set for Aug. 26

TORRINGTON — The B.E.R.E.A.D.Y. Project, with sponsorship from the Charlotte Hungerford Hospital Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging council, is hosting an all ages family-friendly event Aug. 26. The Celebrate Belonging event will be from 4-8 p.m. on Main Street in Torrington and will include food, music, and family activities...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport schools relax COVID-19 restrictions

BRIDGEPORT — In preparation for the upcoming academic year, the city school system has relaxed a handful of its coronavirus mitigation measures, including dropping social distancing requirements. Instead, administrators may instruct students to social distance and divide into isolated cohorts only if an outbreak is identified at a school,...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

