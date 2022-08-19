Read full article on original website
New week, same weather story!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lots of moisture and a favorable upper level set-up will continue to keep daily showers and storms in the forecast. We’ll rinse and repeat Monday’s forecast all week. Some days will wind up being a little wetter than others. With more clouds and activity, highs will be in the low to mid 80s through the weekend. Localized flooding is possible, especially if your area sees several rounds of rain over the next few days.
Vendors experience severe flooding at City Market
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds, if not thousands, of people shop at the Charleston City Market every day, but vendors say it’s not a pleasant shopping experience for anyone on days when it rains because of flooding. “I kept hearing the thunder,” Night Market vendor Shannon Curtis said, “and I was like, ‘Oh gosh, that […]
FIRST ALERT: More heavy rain at times this evening, weekend improvements
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - More heavy rain possible this evening before improvements arrive for the weekend. Ponding on the roadways will continue to be an issue this evening in spots that receive additional rain. Expect more downpours across Horry and Georgetown County through sunset this evening. Rain chances will quickly diminish after sunset, turning mainly dry by midnight.
Charleston officials address flooding in the City Market
CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – The City Market is just one of many areas in Downtown Charleston that is prone to flooding. Following Friday night’s high waters in the market, Charleston city leaders provided an update on a drainage project in that area. The Market Street Drainage Improvement Project is underway to alleviate flooding in the […]
GALLERY: Flooding impacts Downtown Charleston area Friday night
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Storms impacted the Charleston area on Friday. If you have weather photos, send them to news@wcbd.com.
FIRST ALERT: Crews respond to serious 4-vehicle crash in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A serious crash involving four vehicles has closed all lanes at Courtenay Drive and Calhoun Street. Charleston Police say the SC30 exit ramp onto Calhoun Street is blocked. Officers are diverting traffic around the crash scene. The crash was reported at 4:32 p.m. and does involve...
Lanes reopen on I-526 East near Westmoreland Bridge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The right lane has reopened on I-526 eastbound after a crash left one lane closed for several hours Tuesday morning. The Charleston Police Department says the crash involved a vehicle and a moped. Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says the driver of the moped sustained “significant injuries” in...
In waters off Charleston, August is tarpon time
Although the temperature is hot as blazes, Lowcountry outdoor enthusiasts celebrate the month of August for several reasons. The most obvious is that it signals the opening of deer season. But tucked away in the minds of fishermen is the fact that August also is a peak month for catching tarpon.
Increased traffic possible near JBC this week due to emergency response exercises
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials at Joint Base Charleston say vehicular and pedestrian traffic may be increased over the next two weeks as emergency response exercises are conducted. The exercises may occur between August 22 and Sept. 1. Officials warn the exercises may lead to possible traffic delays. "We...
Rescued beagles find new homes after arriving in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- More than a dozen beagles are settling into their new homes just two months after being rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. On Saturday, Pet Helpers held an adoption event at their James Island facility for the 18 beagles puppies brought to the shelter weeks ago. According to organizers, excited […]
SCDNR to hold public meeting ahead of deer season
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources wants to hear from deer hunters ahead of the upcoming hunting season. The agency will host a public meeting on Sept. 8 to discuss deer population and deer hunting in the Francis Marion National Forest. Officials will also...
Dorchester Paws seeks fosters after water line break
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws says they are in need of fosters after the pipe to their main water line was cracked. The shelter says repairs are being made, but they currently have no usable running water. Staff members have been buying gallons of water to keep their animals...
RiverDogs close first half of road trip with entertaining extra-inning win
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. - In one of the most thrilling games of the 2022 season, the Charleston RiverDogs outlasted the Augusta GreenJackets 10-9 in 10 innings on Sunday night at SRP Park. Following a nearly hour-long rain delay the RiverDogs emerged with a wild win to end the series with a 5-2 record and move 3.5 games ahead of columbia at the top of the South Division standings.
North Charleston among most popular destinations for Labor Day weekend
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Dubbed the ‘unofficial end of summer,’ many travelers use the extended Labor Day weekend to squeeze in last-minute travel plans before the weather turns frosty. Labor Day typically marks the busiest day for Airbnb traffic with Sept. 4 holding the top spot for dates with the largest number of check-ins at […]
Crews respond to boat fire in Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to a boat fire in Moncks Corner Saturday evening. According to the Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a home just after 5:00 p.m. where a boat was on fire. The boat was located on land at the owner’s home. Officials say the […]
Beaufort County deputies search for fast food worker in weekend shooting
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County investigators say they are searching for the employee of a Hilton Head Island fast food restaurant accused of firing shots out of a drive-thru window. Deputies released a still from surveillance footage of 19-year-old Fernando Montano, who they say is an employee...
Crews working I-26 crash near I-526 interchange
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists on I-26 Monday morning may experience delays after an eastbound crash. According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), the crash happened just before 7 a.m. on I-26 eastbound near mile marker 212. This is near the I-526 interchange. The crash prompted...
How to Eat Your Way Through Charleston in One Day
Charleston is a tiny, Southern, coastal town with a brimming culinary scene, so it’s easy to try to attack in one day — but there are so many choices. Starting the day with a classic, waterside breakfast to ending the day with cool cocktails in one of the hottest new bars, here’s how to restaurant and bar hop to get the most out of your 24 hours.
Lightning strike knocks out power on IOP
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Many Dominion Energy customers on the Isle of Palms (IOP) were without power Friday evening as strong storms moved through the area. The impacted area spanned from 41st Avenue to encompass all of Wild Dunes and a portion of Dewees Island. According to...
Crews respond to motorcycle crash on Hwy 17 in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities have closed one lane on Highway 17 following a motorcycle crash Saturday morning. According to Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, a motorcycle crash happened in the parking lot of Old Richard’s around 10:15 a.m. Old Richard’s is located on Highway 17 near Long Point Road. AMFD says one person received minor […]
