ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Buy now, pay later firms in UK warned over influencer ads on social media

By Mark Sweney
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C0few_0hNAu3gV00
Buy now, pay later services allow customers to stagger payments for products with no interest or fees – unless they fail to pay back on time.

The city watchdog has informed buy now, pay later firms such as Klarna and Clearpay that it has seen online ads and posts by social media influencers that break rules by not warning of risks such as taking on unaffordable debt.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has written to companies in the multibillion-pound buy now, pay later (BNPL) sector promising to take action over unfair and misleading promotions, with more consumers looking into using such services as the cost of living soars.

BNPL services soared in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic, and allow customers to stagger payments for products such as clothes and furniture with no interest or fees – unless they fail to pay back on time.

The model is particularly popular with millennials and generation Z shoppers, who can delay payments for goods at hundreds of retailers.

“As we face a cost of living crisis, consumers are having to make difficult decisions about their finances and how they pay for goods and services,” said Sheldon Mills, the executive director of consumers and competition at the FCA.

“Firms need to ensure consumers, particularly those in vulnerable circumstances, are equipped with the right information at the right time, so they can make effective, timely and properly informed decisions. It is vital that adverts are clear, fair and not misleading.”

The FCA, which recently held a round table with BNPL providers to discuss forthcoming regulation and called on firms to do more to support borrowers in financial difficulty, said it has seen promotions for products “without fair and prominent warnings of any risks to customers”.

The FCA pointed to risks such as taking on debt that customers then cannot afford to pay, the consequences of missed payments and “any other adverse consequences such as the impact on the customer’s credit file”.

In the letter to BNPL providers the FCA said it would continue to monitor compliance and look to take action if ads continued to break rules.

“For example, we use a wide range of enforcement powers, criminal, civil and regulatory, such as withdrawing permissions and issuing fines,” the FCA said. “[And we] can direct a firm to withdraw an advert (or its approval of an advert), or prevent it from being used in the first place.”

Klarna, by far the most popular service, with more than 18 million UK customers, said it is not the culprit behind the ads that have prompted the FCA warnings.

“Our advertising promotes responsible spending and our financial promotions already comply with the FCA rules,” a spokesperson for Klarna said. “As a regulated bank, our communication is transparent, making it clear we offer credit, and the consequences of missed payments so consumers can make informed choices.”

The company said it shared the FCA’s concerns “because not all BNPL providers operate to the same high standards as Klarna”.

It said: “We continue to call for proportionate regulation of the sector so consumers are protected regardless of the provider they choose.”

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influencer#Advertising#Business Industry#Linus Business#Uk#Clearpay
The Guardian

Peter Tanner obituary

Peter Tanner, my father, who has died aged 92, was a research physicist who worked on a number of significant technological innovations. Born in Poplar, east London, Peter was one of five children of Alex (nee Zanerra) and William Tanner, an estate agent, who had served in the Royal Artillery during the first world war. His mother’s tenacity during the stark days of the Depression saw her boys win scholarships to the Coopers’ Company school.
OBITUARIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

The big picture: communal living in modern St Petersburg

In the 00s, French photographer Françoise Huguier documented the many Russians still living in crumbling communal houses commandeered during the revolution. During the 1917 revolution, the Bolsheviks seized the grand private houses in the centre of Moscow and St Petersburg and established each of them as a communal living space for 10 or more families. The kommunalka survived the Soviet years, but after the collapse of communism many were sold off and restored to private ownership. In St Petersburg, in particular, however, a housing crisis meant that a large number of the buildings remained communal. By the time the French photographer Françoise Huguier began to document them in 2001, perhaps 300,000 people still lived in these crumbling houses. Some had been resident since before the war.
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

After six months of bloody and terrible war, what exactly does Putin want from Ukraine?

Nearly six months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, there is still widespread disagreement in the west on Vladimir Putin’s motives. This is of more than academic interest. If we do not agree why Putin decided to invade Ukraine and what he wants to achieve, we cannot define what would constitute victory or defeat for either of the warring sides and the contours of a possible endgame.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Hanae Mori obituary

Hanae Mori was a simultaneous translator of fashion over her five decades as a designer: turning Japanese traditional fabrics into garments unscary for westerners to wear, and making western cut, fit, shape and ways of wearing comprehensible to Japanese women. She was uniquely qualified, being from the only family in her town who had dressed in western clothes at the time and the sole girl in skirt and blouse at her kimono’ed school.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Guardian

The Guardian

413K+
Followers
95K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy