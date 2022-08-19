ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Labour demands recall of Parliament to tackle soaring energy bills

By Dominic McGrath
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dv2ux_0hNAtgnG00

Labour has written to Boris Johnson , as well as the two Tory leadership contenders, demanding that Parliament returns early in order to tackle soaring energy bills.

Urging Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to back the call, Labour said it was a chance for the pair to show they are “serious” about the energy crisis.

Sir Keir Starmer has unveiled a “fully costed” £29 billion plan to freeze the cap at the current level of £1,971 for six months from October, saving the average household £1,000.

The call for MPs to return two weeks early on August 22 comes ahead of the announcement of the new energy price cap at the end of the month, which Labour has called a “crucial deadline” for Government action.

In the letter, Thangam Debbonaire, the shadow leader of the House of Commons, told Mr Johnson that the country faces an “urgent choice”.

It comes as figures published this week showed that inflation rose to 10.1% in July.

Ms Debbonaire, appearing on Sky News, said that a recall could happen “next week if we get back to Parliament on Monday. That is up to the Government to request of the Speaker, and they can do that”.

She added: “The Prime Minister is perfectly capable of opening his email which I sent him last night asking him to do just this.”

The letter to Mr Johnson said: “Across Britain, people are having to make unthinkable choices about how to pay their bills, causing endless worry for households and businesses.

“That is why I am writing to you today to urge you to bring Parliament back early on Monday 22 August so that we can freeze the energy price cap now ahead of winter.

“In seven days, Ofgem will announce the rise of the energy price cap.

“Against the backdrop of a rise in inflation to 10.1%, this won’t just send households into a further spiral of worry, pushing them to cut back even further ahead of the winter. But it will create another shock for our economy. With businesses and households on the brink, we cannot wait to act.

“Families deserve a government that is on their side, and is ready to take the action needed now to meet the scale of this national emergency. I urge you to adopt Labour’s plan and take action to freeze the price cap now.”

Ms Debbonaire told Sky News: “I have also asked both leadership candidates to back that call. If they are really serious about helping working people and struggling households and businesses through this cost-of-living crisis, they should back our call right now and we should be passing that legislation next week.”

Neither the Government nor Ms Truss and Mr Sunak have shown any willingness so far to adopt Labour’s strategy, with the Foreign Secretary sticking to her plans for tax cuts and promising an emergency budget if she becomes prime minister in a few weeks.

A Government spokesperson, responding to Labour’s call, said: “The Government is continuing to focus on delivering for the public.

“While fiscal decisions for the coming months will be for the next prime minister, we are continuing to support people directly now with financial support as part of our existing £37 billion package which will continue to arrive in the weeks and months ahead to help people with the rising cost of living.

“This includes the second £324 instalment of the cost-of-living payment for vulnerable households which will go into people’s bank accounts in autumn, extra help for pensioners and those with disabilities, and the £400 energy bills discount for all households this winter.”

A week of political focus on fuel poverty now could bring in the extra financial help needed and also lay the groundwork to tackle the problem in the long term

Simon Francis, End Fuel Poverty campaign

Mr Sunak, who is believed to be trailing in the contest, called Labour’s energy plan a “blunt instrument” that would benefit those who do not need the support.

He also said this week that Ms Truss would be guilty of “moral failure” if she does not focus on the nation’s poorest and warned her policies could further stoke inflation.

The Scottish National Party’s Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, made a similar call earlier this month, urging the Prime Minister to take action and recall Parliament to deal with the cost-of-living crisis.

The Labour demand for a recall was welcomed by Simon Francis, from the End Fuel Poverty campaign, who said: “A week of political focus on fuel poverty now could bring in the extra financial help needed and also lay the groundwork to tackle the problem in the long term.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cost of living payments and eligibility for the remainder of 2022

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a package of measures earlier this year to help struggling families through the cost of living crisis, which looks set to get a great deal worse before it gets better.Mr Sunak’s headline gesture was knocking £400 off household energy bills alongside a £650 one-off payment for around eight million households on means-tested benefits; a £300 one-off payment to over 8 million pensioner households to be paid alongside their winter fuel payment; and a £150 one-off payment for around 6 million people across the UK who receive certain disability benefits.With inflation subsequently rising to a...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Rishi Sunak pledges to oppose nationalism as Zahawi showcases UK aid to Scots

Rishi Sunak has promised to do more to oppose Scottish nationalism, as his successor as Chancellor heads north of the border to showcase the Government’s cost-of-living support.The Tory leadership candidate promised Conservative members he would oppose the SNP with “an argument that speaks to people’s hearts” if elected as prime minister of the United Kingdom.The commitment comes as the Chancellor, Nadhim Zahawi, will visit to Edinburgh on Wednesday to emphasise the UK Government’s commitment to energy security.Both Mr Sunak and his opponent Liz Truss continue to face scrutiny about how they would tackle rising energy costs if elected prime minister.We...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Liz Truss reported to watchdog for ‘breaking ministerial code’ over grace-and-favour mansion

Liz Truss has been reported to the Cabinet secretary amid claims she is using her grace-and-favour mansion to help with her leadership bid.On Sunday it was reported that the Tory leadership frontrunner was using Chevening for a campaign team meeting – which would be against the rules. Opposition MPs have called for an investigation to be launched into the affair and warned Ms Truss could end up looking like "continuity Boris" on sleaze.If confirmed, using the Grade I-listed 17th Kent country house could constitute a breach of the ministerial code, which forbids political activity with public resources.It comes after...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss says no need for ethics adviser because she knows ‘difference between right and wrong’

Liz Truss has signalled that she will not appoint an ethics adviser if she replaces Boris Johnson, suggesting it was unnecessary because she knew “the difference between right and wrong”.The Tory leadership contest favourite repeatedly refused to commit to replacing Lord Geidt, who quit as Mr Johnson’s independent adviser on ethics in June, saying he had been forced into an “odious” position by the prime minister.“You cannot outsource ethics to an adviser – we need ethics running through the government,” the foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham on Tuesday night.“I do think one of the problems...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Thangam Debbonaire
Person
Ian Blackford
Person
Boris Johnson
BBC

Cost of living: Help is coming, says Kwasi Kwarteng

Households struggling with the rising cost of living in the UK will receive some help this winter, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has said. The cabinet minister, who is a key ally of Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss, claimed the Treasury was "working on options for the new prime minister". But...
U.K.
The Independent

Inflation set to ‘enter the stratosphere’ and hit 18.6% by January as gas prices continue to surge

Inflation is set to surge to 18.6 per cent next year – the highest level in almost half a century – as average energy bills hit £5,816, leaving millions of people in “dire straits” according to alarming new forecasts from one of the world’s biggest banks that suggest the UK’s energy crisis will stretch on for years.Experts said that current policies to tackle the crisis risked being a “sticking plaster” and a Tory MP warned that people would be left homeless this winter without more help to pay for skyrocketing bills. Kevin Hollinrake said that Conservative Party leadership contender...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Disabled to get cost of living £150 from September

Up to six million disabled people will begin to receive £150 from 20 September to help with the rising cost of living. The government said within a couple of weeks of the roll-out date, the majority of eligible people will be sent the cash to their bank accounts. The...
U.K.
The Independent

Zahawi says Westminster has ‘stepped in to ease pressures on household budgets’

Nadhim Zahawi is set to visit the Scottish capital on Wednesday where he will reaffirm the UK Government’s commitment to help Scots with the rising cost of living.The Chancellor is also set to emphasise the Government’s commitment to energy security during his visit to Edinburgh on Wednesday.Mr Zahawi said he knew “families across Scotland are feeling anxious about rising costs” but added the “UK Government has stepped in to ease pressures on household budgets” as part of a £37 billion package of support.“We delivered an unprecedented level of support in July with a National Insurance cut that will put £330...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parliament#New Labour#Bills#New Energy#Tory#The House Of Commons#Sky News
The Independent

Sunak and Truss diverge over whether they would appoint new ethics adviser

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have diverged over the issue of whether as prime minister they would appoint a new ethics adviser after two people resigned from the post under Boris Johnson.During Tuesday’s Tory leadership hustings, the former chancellor confirmed that he would appoint a new ethics adviser, whereas Liz Truss said she would introduce alternative mechanisms for raising questions over conduct.Under Mr Johnson’s tenure, two ethics advisers quit within two years.I have said already very clearly that I would reappoint the independent adviser on ethics, and I would make sure they have the powers and responsibilities to hold people...
POLITICS
The Independent

Cost of living - latest: Sunak warns ‘millions face destitution’ at Birmingham hustings

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have gone head to head at the latest Tory leadership hustings this evening. Birmingham hosted the latest debate, as the contest continues to focus on the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.It comes as business secretary and key Truss ally Kwasi Kwarteng is “seriously considering” a plan for a crisis fund to keep energy bills under control, according to the head of Scottish Power.The company’s chief executive Keith Anderson said he had suggested that a state-backed deficit fund could provide loans to energy firms so they can freeze prices – with costs then repaid over the next...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Independent

Energy costs for courts jumped 50% in five years, says Labour

The cost of covering energy bills in courts in England and Wales has risen by 50% in the last five years, according to new figures.Labour Party research found the total spend on heating and electricity in courts rose from from just over £12 million in 2017/18 to over £18.5 million this year, even before further increases in energy bills this autumn.The party said that Justice Secretary Dominic Raab was holding “victims and taxpayers to ransom”.Victims and taxpayers alike are paying through the nose for a decade of neglect of our criminal justice system by this bungling Conservative GovernmentSteve Reed, shadow...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

TUC unveils plan for £15 minimum wage as cost-of-living crisis bites

Trade unions have published a roadmap to raise the minimum wage to £15 an hour and warned that the government's promised "high-wage economy" needs more than "wishful thinking".The Trades Union Congress (TUC) proposal says a £15 minimum wage is needed "as soon as possible", with an escalating cost-of-living crisis hitting after years of wage stagnation."Millions of low-paid workers live wage packet to wage packet, struggling to get by – and they are now being pushed to the brink by eye-watering bills and soaring prices," TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said.“Ministers promised a high wage economy time and time again, but...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

‘We are realising this war will last much longer than expected’ – Ukrainian MP

A Ukrainian MP has described the ongoing conflict as “our real war for real independence from Russia” on Ukraine’s Independence Day, despite admitting that many are starting to grapple with the thought that the war “will last much longer than expected”.Wednesday marks six months since Russia invaded on February 24, and is a day that coincides with the Independence Day of Ukraine – when the Declaration of Independence from the Soviet Union was issued in 1991.Deputy leader of the Holos Party Inna Sovsun said she has realised the conflict will not be over for some time and though she feels...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘No time to lose’ to help households and businesses through gas crisis, says CBI

There is no time to lose before taking decisive action to help companies with the energy crisis, the Confederation of British Industry has said.Nearly one in three businesses surveyed by the organisation said soaring gas prices are likely to stifle their investment in transitioning to net zero.Meanwhile, 69% of firms said they expect energy bills to rise in the next three months, and nearly a third expect rises of more than 30%.The CBI said the Government needs to target support at the households and companies most in need.While helping struggling consumers remains the number one priority, we can’t afford to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Do not rush to judge schools on lower GCSE grades, headteachers’ union warns

The schools watchdog has been urged not to “rush to judgments” after this year’s GCSE results, which are expected to fall compared to record highs in 2021.Pupils across England, Wales and Northern Ireland will receive their grades on Thursday, after sitting exams for the first time since the pandemic.Similarly to the pattern with A-level results, published last week, it is expected grades will drop below last year, but remain above those from 2019.The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) said results out this week are likely to be “uneven” across different schools and areas, and reflect the “turbulent circumstances”...
EDUCATION
The Independent

TUC calls on Government to move towards £15 an hour minimum wage

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has called for action from the Government to set about increasing the minimum wage to £15 an hour “as soon as possible”.It comes amid of a summer of significant industrial action as leading unions have raised frustrations over declines in real pay amid soaring inflation.Last week, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that workers saw their pay lag behind inflation at a record rate over the three months to June.Regular pay, excluding bonuses, increased by 4.7% over the quarter but failed to keep up with rampant inflation, which struck 9.4% in June and accelerated...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Euro falls below parity with the dollar. What's the impact?

The euro has fallen below parity with the dollar, diving to its lowest level in 20 years and ending a one-to-one exchange rate with the U.S. currency. It's a psychological barrier in the markets. But psychology is important, and the euro's slide underlines the foreboding in the 19 European countries using the currency as they struggle with an energy crisis caused by Russia's war in Ukraine. Here's why the euro's slide is happening and what impact it could have: WHAT DOES EURO AND DOLLAR PARITY MEAN?It means the European and American currencies are worth the same amount. While constantly changing,...
MARKETS
The Independent

The Independent

805K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy