ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Linda Evangelista ‘hated herself’ after being left ‘deformed’ following cosmetic procedure

By Laurene Rey-Millet
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DdKTz_0hNAtCVa00

Linda Evangelista “hated” herself and was left “feeling depressed” following cosmetic surgery, the model has revealed.

The 57-year-old model told British Vogue the faulty procedure, which is a noninvasive surgery meant to freeze fat, caused her to lose her livelihood and left her feeling “deformed”.

Ms Evangelista initially did the procedure six years ago after watching an advertisement on TV.

She settled a $50 million (£42 million) CoolSculpting lawsuit in July this year after suffering a rare side effect that affects less than 1 per cent of patients.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication

When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle's half-brother 'lodges bid to get their father Thomas, 78, put under a Britney-style "conservatorship" as he recovers from a stroke'

Meghan Markle's half-brother has lodged a bid to control their father Thomas Markle's legal and business affairs whilst he recovers from a stroke. The 78-year-old may be put under 'conservatorship', which is a form of legal guardianship and what singer Britney Spears was famously controlled under by family members for 13 years.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Serena Williams tells Meghan Markle she delayed motherhood for as long as she could due to tennis career

Serena Williams has revealed that she delayed expanding her family for as long as she could, in order to continue pursuing her tennis career. The tennis superstar made the confession during the first episode of the Duchess of Sussex’s podcast series Archetypes, which landed on Spotify on Tuesday (23 August).Speaking to Meghan Markle, who is a longtime friend, Williams said that as a woman she wasn’t afforded the luxury of time her male peers had when it came to starting a family.“I really want to expand my family, and you know I’ve been putting it off for so long,...
TENNIS
The Independent

‘Everyone was in tears’: Meghan Markle says she had to continue royal tour after baby Archie narrowly escaped bedroom fire

Meghan Markle has revealed that her son Archie’s bedroom caught fire while she and her husband Prince Harry were on tour in South Africa. In the premiere episode of her Archetypes podcast, the Duchess of Sussex was joined by her friend, tennis star Serena Williams. At one point in their discussion, they touched upon the expectations of keeping a calm public appearance amid struggles in their personal lives.Markle went into an anecdote from 2019, when she and Harry visited Nyanga township in South Africa as part of their royal duties. Soon after landing in the country, they left four-month-old...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Evangelista
The Independent

LaTisha Chong: Iconic hairstylist behind Serena Williams’ September Vogue cover dies at 32

LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more stars among her exclusive clientele, has died at the age of 32.Chong died on 19 July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, Vogue magazine reported.She was responsible for the hair styling of Williams’ cover on Vogue’s September issue where the famed tennis star announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport.Chong was also renowned for producing looks for star-studded names such as actor Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears claims that she’s ‘never had seconds’ at dinner

Britney Spears has continued to speak out about how she’s living her life, following the end of her 13-year conversatorship. She recently revealed that she has never gone back for a second plate of food during dinner.On Instagram on Monday, the 40-year-old shared a post about the ways in which she’s been working on herself, some of which include learning to use the word “more”. She went on to note how she has struggled to use the word while eating a meal, before claiming that she’s never gotten “seconds” at a dinner table.“I’ve never had seconds at the dinner...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

805K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy