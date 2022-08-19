Linda Evangelista ‘hated herself’ after being left ‘deformed’ following cosmetic procedure

Linda Evangelista “hated” herself and was left “feeling depressed” following cosmetic surgery, the model has revealed.

The 57-year-old model told British Vogue the faulty procedure, which is a noninvasive surgery meant to freeze fat, caused her to lose her livelihood and left her feeling “deformed”.

Ms Evangelista initially did the procedure six years ago after watching an advertisement on TV.

She settled a $50 million (£42 million) CoolSculpting lawsuit in July this year after suffering a rare side effect that affects less than 1 per cent of patients.

