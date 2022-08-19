ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

A tattoo shop owner shares 3 tattoo trends that are overdone and 3 designs that will never go out of style

By Mikhaila Friel
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NZPpP_0hNApJXp00
A tattoo artist shares tattoo trends that are out, and designs that will never go out of style.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

  • Stu Hepcat is a tattoo artist and owner of Hepcat Tattoos, a studio in Glasgow, Scotland.
  • Hepcat told Insider that some tattoo trends are overdone, such as lions and dream catchers.
  • But he said others will never go out of style, such as roses and eagle tattoos.
Stu Hepcat is a tattoo artist and owner of Hepcat Tattoos in Glasgow, Scotland.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f1yK8_0hNApJXp00
Stu Hepcat, the owner of Hepcat Tattoos, at his studio in Glasgow.

Mikhaila Friel/Insider

Hepcat became a tattoo artist in the 1990s and has owned Hepcat Tattoos in Glasgow, Scotland's biggest city , since 2009. Hepcat told Insider that while deciding what tattoo to get is a personal choice, he advises clients to avoid choosing a certain design just because it's a trend.

"Something that's supposed to be individual and special can quickly become mass produced," Hepcat said, adding that trends can soon become overdone and go out of style.

Hepcat said a good rule of thumb is avoiding tattoo designs made famous by celebrities.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PILXc_0hNApJXp00
Rihanna's star tattoos.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

"If you see a celebrity that has a tattoo, those are the ones that will date," Hepcat said, adding that an individual should base their design on personal choice.

Hepcat shared three tattoo trends that he believes are overdone, and three designs that will never go out of style.

Dream catcher tattoos are no longer as popular as they used to be.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B2Hl5_0hNApJXp00
A stock image of a dream catcher tattoo on someone's foot.

Ctia Machado / EyeEm/Getty Images

Hepcat told Insider that dream-catcher tattoos became popular in 2009 after celebrities such as Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato got the design inked. He said that during this time the number of people requesting the design was excessive, but the interest has since fizzled out.

The infinity symbol design has had its day, according to Hepcat.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BPiv3_0hNApJXp00
An infinity symbol tattoo.

kmatiji/Getty Images

As Insider previously reported , the infinity symbol tattoo is beloved by people who get matching tattoos and those who get the design to honor a loved one.

But Hepcat told Insider that the infinity symbol design — particularly the symbol surrounded by bird silhouettes — became extremely popular in recent years to the point of being overdone.

Hepcat said he loves lion tattoos, but he fears they're also in danger of being overdone.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qAQIn_0hNApJXp00
Demi Lovato's lion tattoo photographed in 2017.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Hepcat said that while all animal tattoos can be considered classics,  lions are in danger of becoming overdone due to the amount of sports players and celebrities who have them.

"I still think they're great, and pretty cool still. They are just in danger of becoming overdone," Hepcat said, adding that he still gets plenty of requests for the design.

But Hepcat says there are some designs that will never go out of style, such as eagle tattoos.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xarRB_0hNApJXp00
An eagle tattoo on a man's arm.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Hepcat said an eagle tattoo is a classic design that's likely to never go out of fashion due to its long history in the tattoo industry.

Heart tattoos will be a forever trend.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ZhTu_0hNApJXp00
A woman with a heart tattoo on her wrist.

Westend61/Getty Images

Hepcat said that that heart tattoos, as well as hearts and skulls tattoos, "will always stand the rest of time because of their history," noting that they have remained popular for years and are likely to remain a classic design.

Roses are likely to remain popular for a long time, Hepcat says.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zY7hh_0hNApJXp00
A stock image of a rose tattoo on a woman's thigh.

Perahke/Getty Images

While various floral designs have become popular in recent years, the rose is one design that is likely to outlast them all, according to Hepcat.

Just like eagles and hearts, Hepcat said the rose tattoo is timeless due to the design's long history. He said the design has always been used in pop-culture imagery, such as band T-shirts, which helps.

Getting inked is a personal experience, so go with what feels special to you.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N0sEL_0hNApJXp00
Tattoo artists shared the biggest mistakes people make when getting large tattoos.

amygdala_imagery/Getty Images

Whether you want to follow a particular tattoo trend or not is a personal choice, Hepcat told Insider. No matter what design you choose, Hepcat said you'll never have a bad tattoo unless it's done badly by your artist.

"At the end of the day, get what you want, it's your body and tattoos are supposed to express individualism, not conformity or fashion," Hepcat said.  "Tattoos are not meant to make you fit in, you are meant to use them to stand out. Express your personality and your passions."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Rihanna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Tattoo Artist#Design#Rose Tattoo
In Style

Halle Berry Paired New Purple Curls With a Plunging Blouse for Date Night

Aside from her unparalleled beauty, fashion-icon status, and Oscar-winning acting skills, Halle Berry is known for her impeccable hair — whether it's cropped short in her signature pixie or styled in breezy waves. And the actress just debuted new hair with a bold dye choice that she unsurprisingly pulled off with flying colors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Antonio Banderas, 61, cuts dapper figure alongside girlfriend Nicole Kemple, 40, who is beautiful in blue sequin gown at Starlite Porcelanosa gala in Marbella

Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kemple were among the high-profile people to attend the Starlite Porcelanosa gala in Marbella, Spain on Sunday. The acclaimed film star has chaired the annual charitable event along with Sandra Garcia Sanjuan, according to the Andara Villas website. The gala brings together people from across...
CELEBRITIES
thezoereport.com

Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message

All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

The Scandi Bob Is Taking Over—And It Requires Basically No Styling

The Scandi bob is a new style all the cool girls are wearing on Instagram—because it's so low-maintenance and basically requires zero styling. The style is being championed by our Nordic friends for those who want something chic and flattering that doesn't need much love. Yes, you can literally pull on a T-shirt, flip your hair over, and leave the house.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

These 3 Dated Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look, According To Professional Stylists

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 17, 2022. Adding layers to virtually any haircut can provide volume and create texture (which are also 2 goals of many who are after an anti-aging look!) However, as hair experts explain, adding too many layers or choosing a style that doesn’t align with your face shape might add years to your look, inadvertently. We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts to learn more about 3 types of hairstyles to avoid if your goal is to capture a youthful essence, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lily Will, Founder & CEO of Niawigs and hair expert.
HAIR CARE
The US Sun

I’m a restaurant owner and I’m furious after diners told a waitress she’s ‘not man enough’ to serve them & left £81 bill

A RESTAURANT owner has blasted “rude” diners who told a waitress she was “not man enough” to serve them and left without paying the bill. Bosses at the Mediterranean restaurant Exo Poli took to Facebook to describe the trio of people as “rude and confrontational” following their behaviour at the eatery in Shrewsbury, Shropshire.
RESTAURANTS
OK! Magazine

Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit

Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

The Internet Is Calling Kylie Jenner Out For Her ‘Unsanitary’ Behavior In The Kylie Skin Lab

Kylie Jenner is coming under fire for being “unsanitary” in her cosmetic company’s Milan lab. The reality star and Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, documented a visit to the Italian factory last week to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at how their favorite makeup products are made. Her attire (or lack thereof) in the lab, as indicated by users in her comment section, seemed to upset many who viewed the videos.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

554K+
Followers
32K+
Post
295M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy