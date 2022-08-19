Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
How Samsung Could Enter Crypto Industry With Trading Platform
In South Korea, major financial service and investment firms are preparing to jump into the crypto industry. A report from a local news outlet claims regulations in the country could be about to change following the election of Yun Seok-Yeol as President. Seok-Yeol is a conservative from South Korea’s People...
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum Classic Continues To Feed Off “Merge” Hype As Hashrate Reaches ATH
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is arguably one of the tokens that have benefitted the most in the recent rally. Given its close proximity to Ethereum, the bullish sentiment drummed off by the “Merge” had triggered a significant rally in the price of the digital asset. This has also drawn more attention to the cryptocurrency in terms of investment and mining activity, causing its hashrate to rise to the highest point it has ever been.
bitcoinist.com
“Token Mapping” In Crypto And How Australia Is Changing Their Crypto Regulation
Australia plans on reviewing how cryptocurrency assets are managed this year by undertaking “token mapping” which has never been done before. The Labour government of Australia will be carrying out the process this year itself. This will be in order to keep the practices up to date and also safeguard customers.
bitcoinist.com
Proof-of-Stake-powered Cryptocurrency COSMOS Launches on 1xBit
Press Release: COSMOS is taking crypto betting into the future: convenient, scalable, and lucrative. 22nd August 2022, Limassol, Cyprus — COSMOS has become the latest cryptocurrency to join the 1xBit family, bringing convenience in crypto betting one step further. With speedy transactions, easy-to-use software, and inter-blockchain communication, COSMOS is about to revolutionize the already groundbreaking betting on 1xBit, and lead crypto gambling into the future.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bitcoinist.com
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Could Buy Out BlockFi For A Peanut $15 Million: Report
Crypto exchange FTX is set to make the best buyout deal this year when it finalizes terms to acquire BlockFi, a crypto lending services platform that rose to prominence following the 2021 bull run. A new report has it that the floor price for FTX.US’ acquisition agreement with BlockFi has...
bitcoinist.com
Polkadot (DOT) and Polygon (MATIC) sees investors move to presale star Degrain (DGRN)
Within the last few days, leading Altcoins have seen a noticeable upswing. New crypto assets continue to have a respectable amount of strength despite the current dip and show a propensity to restore bullish momentum. The bearish plot is fiercely resisting the advance, but the assets seem ready to continue moving upward. In the upcoming days, altcoins like Polkadot (DOT), Polygon (MATIC), and Degrain (DGRN) are anticipated to flourish.
bitcoinist.com
Gnox (GNOX) $50,000 Treasury Boost Could Entice Fantom (FTM) And Polkadot (DOT) Holders To Join Launch Day
Gnox (GNOX)- DeFi Earning Made Easy. Gnox has consistently met its road map targets, and the launch draws closer and closer. By leveraging buy and sell taxes to build a treasury fund, the developers have created a single investment vehicle giving investors exposure to DeFi. The treasury fund is the first of its kind, designed with investors in mind; it is deployed within DeFi protocols to earn. Every 30 days, the generated yield is swapped into stablecoin and split amongst GNOX holders.
bitcoinist.com
Bored Apes Approaching Mass Liquidation On BendDAO, Can This Crash Entire NFT Market?
A large number of Bored Apes Yacht Club NFTs are approaching liquidation on the lending platform BendDAO, can this cascade into a crash of the entire non-fungible token market?. Bored Apes NFTs At Risk Of Liquidation As Floor Prices Drop More Than 50% Since All-Time High. BendDAO is a platform...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bitcoinist.com
These Three Coins Will Keep You Ahead of Everyone Else: Degrain (DGRN), Fantom (FTM), and Tron (TRX)
The bear market has been very brutal this year and has greatly reduced the risk appetite of many investors. However, experts are taking it all in stride and have advised that people use the time to consolidate their portfolios in preparation for the bull market. This is solid advice because...
bitcoinist.com
Community Coins Lead The Adoption Of Crypto: Big Eyes Coin Aims To Raise $50 Million And Join The Ranks Of Dogecoin And Uniswap
The intricate crypto landscape is only just beginning to develop. The community, which serves as the cryptocurrency industry’s cornerstone, is considered essential to a new crypto project’s success. The adoption and growth of cryptocurrencies worldwide are primarily attributed to the knowledge exchanged by crypto enthusiasts. The crypto community...
bitcoinist.com
NFTs In A Nutshell: A Weekly Review
There’s been plenty of chatter in all things NFTs this week. BendDAO’s liquidation mechanism is testing blue chip NFTs, a Solana wallet is looking to implement a burn mechanism, and there’s potentially a new blockchain on the block for OpenSea. As always, it’s all in a week’s...
bitcoinist.com
What is the future of Carlossy Caterpillar and Chainlink in this Crypto Winter?
Cryptocurrencies have transformed finance since 2009 due to their quick, safe, and permissionless transactions. This article outlines how Carlossy Caterpillar differs from Chainlink (LINK) and is building its community. It will also review the two tokens and their applications. Chainlink provides a decentralized oracle platform for smart contracts on any...
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum Killers Avalanche, BNB Set to Soar More Than 112%, Could Proprivex Follow Suit?
The crypto market is so complicated that many newbies may find it hard to navigate digital assets and make good decisions. Performing due diligence is still not enough to shield one from looming ripples often caused by crypto volatility. For this reason, experts suggest buying digital assets at low prices and hodling for the long term.
bitcoinist.com
MetaBlox: Built by Users and for Users
Panama City, Republic of Panama – Recently, MetaBox announced that it joined the world’s largest open roaming network alliances, Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), to better distribute WiFi hardware and services to every corner of the world. As planned with WBA, by the end of 2023 there should be...
bitcoinist.com
Yuniverze Launches as Litecoin Offers Users an Alternative Payment System in Place of Bitcoin
Easy To Use Swapping Protocols See An Uptick In Demand. In a world where DEXs and hot wallets are the most common way to trade DeFi for new investors, this can be quite daunting. The complexity of many of these exchanges and protocols makes it difficult to discern how to trade, what’s being traded, and even how to import the tokens that you are trying to purchase.
bitcoinist.com
Telegram Founder Suggests Auctioning Usernames As NFTs To 700 Million Users
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov has come up with an idea that millions of the service’s usernames and addresses can be auctioned off as NFTs. Durov made this recommendation on his Telegram channel that has more than 651,000 subscribers. Further, Durov pointed out that this move is mostly influenced by...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Exchange FTX Revenue Reportedly Balloons 1,000% To Over $1 Billion In 2021
Crypto exchange FTX has disclosed that its revenue skyrocketed to more than 1000% last year courtesy of the bull market that saw Bitcoin soaring to a record peak of $69,000, and pushing the company’s revenue from just under $90 million in 2020 to balloon to over $1 billion the following year.
bitcoinist.com
Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson Defends Tornado Cash Developers
Tornado Cash is a crypto mixer that recently came under sanction from the United States government. The reasoning given for this was the fact that it was a protocol used by criminals to hide the origins of their funds. Most notably used by South Korean hackers who have stolen millions of dollars in hacks over the last few years.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoinist Book Club: “The Bitcoin Standard” (Chapter 9, Part 1, Buy The Future)
Back to The Bitcoin Standard, today we’ll explain this sentence: “Bitcoin is the cheapest way to buy the future, because Bitcoin is the only medium guaranteed to not be debased, no matter how much its value rises.” This is not a trivial matter, in fact, it’s one of the defining characteristics of the network. The world tends towards a bitcoin standard because bitcoin is the answer to a problem humanity’s been struggling with for ages. And the fact that it can’t and won’t be debased is a big part of the winning equation.
bitcoinist.com
BCG Report: Bitget Surpasses FTX in Derivatives Trading Volume and Ranks Third Globally
As the overall crypto market continued to face volatility and negative tailwinds, many crypto operators suffered, while many of its users also had to bear the brunt of the situation, facing issues such as withdrawal freeze. Benefiting from a solid foundation and a dedicated leadership team, Bitget, the leading global derivatives exchange, has continued to record tremendous growth and generate strong and recurring cash flow despite uncertain market conditions.
Comments / 0