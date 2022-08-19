ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Samsung Could Enter Crypto Industry With Trading Platform

In South Korea, major financial service and investment firms are preparing to jump into the crypto industry. A report from a local news outlet claims regulations in the country could be about to change following the election of Yun Seok-Yeol as President. Seok-Yeol is a conservative from South Korea’s People...
Ethereum Classic Continues To Feed Off “Merge” Hype As Hashrate Reaches ATH

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is arguably one of the tokens that have benefitted the most in the recent rally. Given its close proximity to Ethereum, the bullish sentiment drummed off by the “Merge” had triggered a significant rally in the price of the digital asset. This has also drawn more attention to the cryptocurrency in terms of investment and mining activity, causing its hashrate to rise to the highest point it has ever been.
Proof-of-Stake-powered Cryptocurrency COSMOS Launches on 1xBit

Press Release: COSMOS is taking crypto betting into the future: convenient, scalable, and lucrative. 22nd August 2022, Limassol, Cyprus — COSMOS has become the latest cryptocurrency to join the 1xBit family, bringing convenience in crypto betting one step further. With speedy transactions, easy-to-use software, and inter-blockchain communication, COSMOS is about to revolutionize the already groundbreaking betting on 1xBit, and lead crypto gambling into the future.
Polkadot (DOT) and Polygon (MATIC) sees investors move to presale star Degrain (DGRN)

Within the last few days, leading Altcoins have seen a noticeable upswing. New crypto assets continue to have a respectable amount of strength despite the current dip and show a propensity to restore bullish momentum. The bearish plot is fiercely resisting the advance, but the assets seem ready to continue moving upward. In the upcoming days, altcoins like Polkadot (DOT), Polygon (MATIC), and Degrain (DGRN) are anticipated to flourish.
Gnox (GNOX) $50,000 Treasury Boost Could Entice Fantom (FTM) And Polkadot (DOT) Holders To Join Launch Day

Gnox (GNOX)- DeFi Earning Made Easy. Gnox has consistently met its road map targets, and the launch draws closer and closer. By leveraging buy and sell taxes to build a treasury fund, the developers have created a single investment vehicle giving investors exposure to DeFi. The treasury fund is the first of its kind, designed with investors in mind; it is deployed within DeFi protocols to earn. Every 30 days, the generated yield is swapped into stablecoin and split amongst GNOX holders.
Community Coins Lead The Adoption Of Crypto: Big Eyes Coin Aims To Raise $50 Million And Join The Ranks Of Dogecoin And Uniswap

The intricate crypto landscape is only just beginning to develop. The community, which serves as the cryptocurrency industry’s cornerstone, is considered essential to a new crypto project’s success. The adoption and growth of cryptocurrencies worldwide are primarily attributed to the knowledge exchanged by crypto enthusiasts. The crypto community...
NFTs In A Nutshell: A Weekly Review

There’s been plenty of chatter in all things NFTs this week. BendDAO’s liquidation mechanism is testing blue chip NFTs, a Solana wallet is looking to implement a burn mechanism, and there’s potentially a new blockchain on the block for OpenSea. As always, it’s all in a week’s...
What is the future of Carlossy Caterpillar and Chainlink in this Crypto Winter?

Cryptocurrencies have transformed finance since 2009 due to their quick, safe, and permissionless transactions. This article outlines how Carlossy Caterpillar differs from Chainlink (LINK) and is building its community. It will also review the two tokens and their applications. Chainlink provides a decentralized oracle platform for smart contracts on any...
Ethereum Killers Avalanche, BNB Set to Soar More Than 112%, Could Proprivex Follow Suit?

The crypto market is so complicated that many newbies may find it hard to navigate digital assets and make good decisions. Performing due diligence is still not enough to shield one from looming ripples often caused by crypto volatility. For this reason, experts suggest buying digital assets at low prices and hodling for the long term.
MetaBlox: Built by Users and for Users

Panama City, Republic of Panama – Recently, MetaBox announced that it joined the world’s largest open roaming network alliances, Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), to better distribute WiFi hardware and services to every corner of the world. As planned with WBA, by the end of 2023 there should be...
Yuniverze Launches as Litecoin Offers Users an Alternative Payment System in Place of Bitcoin

Easy To Use Swapping Protocols See An Uptick In Demand. In a world where DEXs and hot wallets are the most common way to trade DeFi for new investors, this can be quite daunting. The complexity of many of these exchanges and protocols makes it difficult to discern how to trade, what’s being traded, and even how to import the tokens that you are trying to purchase.
Telegram Founder Suggests Auctioning Usernames As NFTs To 700 Million Users

Telegram Founder Pavel Durov has come up with an idea that millions of the service’s usernames and addresses can be auctioned off as NFTs. Durov made this recommendation on his Telegram channel that has more than 651,000 subscribers. Further, Durov pointed out that this move is mostly influenced by...
Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson Defends Tornado Cash Developers

Tornado Cash is a crypto mixer that recently came under sanction from the United States government. The reasoning given for this was the fact that it was a protocol used by criminals to hide the origins of their funds. Most notably used by South Korean hackers who have stolen millions of dollars in hacks over the last few years.
Bitcoinist Book Club: “The Bitcoin Standard” (Chapter 9, Part 1, Buy The Future)

Back to The Bitcoin Standard, today we’ll explain this sentence: “Bitcoin is the cheapest way to buy the future, because Bitcoin is the only medium guaranteed to not be debased, no matter how much its value rises.” This is not a trivial matter, in fact, it’s one of the defining characteristics of the network. The world tends towards a bitcoin standard because bitcoin is the answer to a problem humanity’s been struggling with for ages. And the fact that it can’t and won’t be debased is a big part of the winning equation.
BCG Report: Bitget Surpasses FTX in Derivatives Trading Volume and Ranks Third Globally

As the overall crypto market continued to face volatility and negative tailwinds, many crypto operators suffered, while many of its users also had to bear the brunt of the situation, facing issues such as withdrawal freeze. Benefiting from a solid foundation and a dedicated leadership team, Bitget, the leading global derivatives exchange, has continued to record tremendous growth and generate strong and recurring cash flow despite uncertain market conditions.
