Nottingham Forest are set to finalise a £4m agreement for Bordeaux's Hwang Ui-jo... but the striker will immediately head to Olympiacos - Evangelos Marinakis' sister club - on loan
Nottingham Forest are close to agreement on a £4million deal for Bordeaux striker Hwang Ui-jo, who will then join Olympiakos on loan. Olympiakos, who like Forest are owned by Greek media mogul Evangelos Marinakis, are set to land the 29-year-old on a season-long loan following his arrival at the City Ground.
