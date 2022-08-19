As Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud wonders if players deserve TV deal cut, AD Gene Smith plans for unknowns

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Former Ohio State football player Chase Young missed the second have of his second year in the NFL, and now he’ll miss at least part of his third. The defensive end suffered a torn ACL nine games into the 2021 season playing for the then-Washington Football Team and has spent the bulk of the offseason rehabbing. Now with one preseason game left, he has been classified by the Washington Commanders as a player physically unable to perform, also known as the “PUP” list.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO