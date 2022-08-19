As Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud wonders if players deserve TV deal cut, AD Gene Smith plans for unknowns

Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
What does it take for a quarterback to earn a scholarship offer from Ohio State football? Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ryan Day showed up as an offensive coordinator in 2017, hoping to turn the Ohio State football program into ‘QBU’ and early into his head coaching career, it’s on its way there. J.T. Barrett is the only starter since his arrival that hasn’t had...
Former Ohio State football player Chase Young moved to Reserve/PUP list for Washington Commanders
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Former Ohio State football player Chase Young missed the second have of his second year in the NFL, and now he’ll miss at least part of his third. The defensive end suffered a torn ACL nine games into the 2021 season playing for the then-Washington Football Team and has spent the bulk of the offseason rehabbing. Now with one preseason game left, he has been classified by the Washington Commanders as a player physically unable to perform, also known as the “PUP” list.
What’s up with Ohio State football’s Denzel Burke, Cam Brown, Jordan Hancock and health at cornerback?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the past couple of weeks, Denzel Burke, Cam Brown and Jordan Hancock have typically walked off the field together on days when reporters are around after Ohio State football practice. All three cornerbacks have dealt with some form of nagging physical ailment in preseason camp....
Ryan Day says he talked about James Laurinaitis joining Ohio State football’s staff before Notre Dame hire
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Former Ohio State football player James Laurinaitis is entering the coaching ranks this season, joining his former teammate Marcus Freeman at Notre Dame. Now the two will return to Ohio Stadium to start this next step in their coaching careers, though there’s is a world where Laurinaitis could’ve been on OSU’s staff this season.
Preseason AP All-America first team includes three Ohio State stars, but no C.J. Stroud
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s potentially explosive offensive landed three players on the first team of the preseason Associated Press All-America team. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, running back TreVeyon Henderson and offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. made the 14-player first team. The engine for that offense, C.J. Stroud, settled for second-team honors behind Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Stroud’s longtime friend and the defending Heisman Trophy winner.
Former Ohio State football player Marcus Williamson charged with kidnapping, robbery in Memphis
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio State football defensive back Marcus Williamson was charged with aggravated kidnapping and robbery in Tennessee last week. According to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office records, Williamson faces two counts of aggravated robbery, one county of aggravated kidnapping and one count of tampering with/fabricating evidence over the incident that took place in Memphis last Thursday.
Tom Weiskopf, Benedictine and Ohio State alum, 1973 British Open champion and golf course architect, dies at 79
Tom Weiskopf’s golf skill went far beyond his 16 victories on the PGA Tour and his lone major at Troon in the British Open. He was always candid, often outspoken and unfailingly accurate in the television booth. He found even greater success designing golf courses. Weiskopf died Saturday at...
What to know before you go to WonderBus music festival in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio – This weekend, WonderBus will rock Columbus, bringing three days of tunes to the Lawn at CAS, Aug. 26-28. The music festival will bring more than 30 acts to three stages at the grounds located about a two-hour drive away from Cleveland. It has a similar format and feel to WonderStruck, its sister festival which took place in July in Cleveland; both events are put on by the Elevation Group. (Check out our coverage of WonderStruck’s 2022 festival on Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10.)
Columbus City Schools teachers reject contract, vote to go on strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Teachers with Columbus City Schools have voted to go on strike after months of negotiations with the district resulted in no new contract, reports say. The strike, which began at 12:01 a.m. Monday, comes as classes were set to start on Wednesday, WBNS Channel 10 reports. More than 94% of members of the teachers union, the Columbus Education Association, voted to reject the latest contract proposal, the Columbus Dispatch reports.
2 brothers killed in standoff with Ohio officers had over 1,000 guns, 140,000 rounds of ammo, authorities say
COLUMBUS, Ohio — State investigators found more than 1,000 firearms and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition during a search of a property where two brothers died Saturday during a long standoff with law-enforcement officers. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is continuing to investigate the fatal shootings of Randy...
Deputies shoot, kill 2 brothers during standoff in central Ohio
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two brothers were killed by law-enforcement officers in central Ohio after a nine-hour standoff in which the brothers reportedly fired several shots at deputies and state troopers, and also threatened to use a propane truck as a bomb. Randy Wilhelm, 56, and Bradley Wilhelm, 53,...
10 acts you have to see at WonderBus music festival 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio – WonderBus will take over Columbus this weekend, featuring a variety of indie, pop and rock bands from Friday, Aug. 26, to Sunday, Aug. 28. The whole event is headlined by Duran Duran, The Lumineers and Lorde. More than 30 other acts are also set to take the stages at the Lawn at CAS, located about a two-hour drive away from Cleveland.
