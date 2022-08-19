Read full article on original website
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Celebration of arts & culture at Indie Soul Festival in Springfield
Over in Springfield, the community came together to celebrate the 14th Annual Springfield Indie Soul Festival. This one day outdoor music culture and arts festival is a fan favorite in the whole tri-state area.
Caribbean heritage celebrated in Springfield with parade, festival (photos)
SPRINGFIELD — Mother Nature may have provided the heat on Saturday, but the Springfield Carnival Association and Caribbean American African Association Social Club turned it up a notch with their annual parade and festival. The parade celebrating Caribbean American heritage began at the Rebecca Johnson Elementary School on Catherine...
Puerto Rican Parade rocks downtown Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Thousands of marchers and colorful floats took over the streets of downtown Hartford for the Puerto Rican Parade on Sunday. First responders kicked things off with Puerto Rican pride at Bushnell Park, with off-the-chart energy. With music that made you want to dance and Puerto Rican flags as far as the […]
Unique but Genius? Funny Sight Recently Photographed in Pittsfield (photo)
Berkshire County is the place to be for many people. Obviously, we have tourists that want to check out our natural and cultural attractions including the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Mount Greylock in Adams, the Williamstown Theater Festival, Tanglewood in Lenox, Monument Mountain Reservation in Great Barrington, Mass Moca in North Adams, The Mount in Lenox, Jiminy Peak in Hancock, Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Natural Bridge in North Adams, Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Housatonic Flats in Great Barrington and the list goes on and on.
94th Westfield Fair continues this weekend
It's like old times at the 94th annual Westfield Fair with folks flocking to the down-home charm of this longtime salute to times gone by here in the Pioneer Valley. It is a special salute to the agricultural roots so prominent here in Western Massachusetts.
amherstbulletin.com
Best Bites: Eat up Shelburne Falls
The hamlet of Shelburne Falls, cradled in the gently rolling foothills of the Berkshires, is a rustic spill of 1800s mill buildings and even older wooden barns along an elbow bend of the Deerfield River. It’s my favorite easy day trip or overnight getaway from the Five Colleges area, just over a half-hour’s drive from Northampton or Amherst.
“Best little fair’ returns to Cummington
They call themselves “The Biggest and Best Little Fair in the Country.”. For over 150 years, the Cummington Fair, which opens its doors on Thursday for four days, has been bringing the best of old-fashioned livestock competitions and agricultural exhibits to more modern demolition derby competitions, midway rides and more to its fairgrounds.
Some MA Residents May Be Mourning the Loss of a Popular Fast Food Delight
One Berkshire County restaurant I enjoyed as a kid was Burger King. I lived in North Adams at the time so my parents would take me to that location once in a while as a treat. I particularly enjoyed Burger King because what other restaurant could you get a cool crown for free? It may sound corny but getting that crown was fun and made me feel like a little king. I'm not the only one. My friends also felt special when they would receive their free crowns. It's a great marketing strategy that still works to this day.
Massachusetts early voting starts this weekend ahead of Sept. 6 primary; Here are the schedules for Springfield, Worcester and Boston
Massachusetts residents can hit the polls starting this weekend as early voting gets underway ahead of the Sept. 6 primary. The early voting period spans Saturday, Aug. 27 through Friday, Sept. 2. All Massachusetts cities and towns can set their own early voting schedules, though weekend early voting hours are...
Watch John Williams’ 90th birthday celebration at Tanglewood with James Taylor, Yo-Yo Ma (videos)
LENOX — Not everyone has James Taylor leading 18,000 people singing “Happy Birthday” to them, but not everyone is John Williams. The Oscar winning composer’s 90th birthday was celebrated with an overview of his amazing career and performances by Taylor, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, saxophonist Branford Marsalis and violinist Itzhak Perlman on Saturday night at Tanglewood.
Children receive school supplies at Springfield’s Marshall Roy Park
Springfield's Marshall Roy park came alive on Sunday with a back to school event that attracted hundreds of families.
Popular Berkshire County Musician Has a Net Worth of $88 Million (VIDEO)
Over the past couple of years, we have taken a look at some of the most popular and successful celebrities that either live or were born in Massachusetts including Berkshire County. You can check out our latest edition of the Massachusetts/Berkshire County-born celebrities post by going here. One thing I...
westernmassnews.com
Organ donor’s mother and recipient meet for the first time in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sunday was a much anticipated day for two families. The mother of an organ donor and the recipient of her daughter’s heart met for the first time in Springfield. The tragic accident that took the life of a 22-year-old girl brought two families together at the...
iBerkshires.com
Tyler Street Firehouse Gets Kaleidoscope Project Treatment
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The former Tyler Street firehouse is soon to feature four individually curated market-rate units. Developer David Carver has teamed up with the Kaleidoscope Project of West Stockbridge to have the apartments completed by well known Black and Hispanic designers. Each one has a different inspiration and feel.
Free backpack giveaway at McNally Field in Holyoke Saturday
More than 2,000 backpacks are being given to Holyoke students at McNally Field from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Westfield Fair provides family fun (photos)
WESTFIELD – The 94th Westfield Fair kicked off Friday evening and will continue through Sunday Aug. 21. Hundreds of visitors enjoyed farm demonstrations, oxen pulls, tractor pulls, a sheep and dairy cow competition and more. A demolition derby with Sky Fire Productions was also scheduled for Saturday evening.
Boston Globe
What to know about The Big E 2022
New England's biggest fair will be back for another season starting September 16. After taking the year off in 2020, The Eastern States Exposition (known by all as The Big E) returned to Springfield in 2021 with a bang, welcoming nearly 1.5 million visitors to its Hampden County grounds. For...
With train tour, Charlie Baker, Rep. Richard Neal, head of Amtrak see work needed for Springfield and east-west rail
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield’s rail lines were once the crossroad of New England and for two hours yesterday — from Boston’s South Station to Union Station here — Gov. Charlie Baker, U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal and the head of Amtrak got a mile-by-mile look at what needs to be done to bring those rail connections back.
Holyoke Community College President Christina Royal to retire in 2023
Since arriving as president of Holyoke Community College in 2017, Christina Royal’s tenure has been described by colleagues, fellow educators and students as not just progressive, but transformational. That tenure will end with Royal’s retirement on July 14, the school announced today. “One of the greatest responsibilities of...
businesswest.com
Big Y’s Downtown Springfield Project Is a Different Kind of Venture
Big Y Foods will soon begin the process of transforming the former CVS location in Tower Square into its latest market. The chain has been operating for nearly 80 years now and has expanded its footprint well beyond its roots at that now-famous intersection in Chicopee where the converging roads formed a ‘Y.’ But this venture is something completely different in terms of scale — and just about everything else.
MassLive.com
