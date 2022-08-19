Nottingham Forest are close to agreement on a £4million deal for Bordeaux striker Hwang Ui-jo, who will then join Olympiakos on loan. Olympiakos, who like Forest are owned by Greek media mogul Evangelos Marinakis, are set to land the 29-year-old on a season-long loan following his arrival at the City Ground.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO