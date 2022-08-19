Read full article on original website
Mother Intentionally Starves 4-Year-Old To Death As She Feeds Other ChildrenMary HolmanNew York City, NY
Why is There a Dog Statue in NYC's Central Park? Meet Balto, the Heroic Siberian HuskyNew York CultureNew York City, NY
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
Masseria Caffè: The Local Coffee Shop Offering an Italian Café ExperienceCarlos L.Manhattan, NY
Nausea: A Hardcore Anarchist Rock Band Born In AmericaTyler Mc.New York City, NY
15 Best French Restaurants In NYC That Will Transport You To Paris
Everyone loves treating themselves to a fancy meal once in a while! A warm atmosphere, the clink of wine glasses, and the soft laughter of friends sharing is something special that never gets old. For a particularly memorable meal, French cuisine is a sophisticated choice sure to impress colleagues, excite friends, and interest even the most stoic of dates. If you’re looking for a slice of Paris, look no further. We gathered up our favorite French restaurants in NYC that will give you an authentic European experience. Doubling as a wine bar, our first pick serves some of the most affordable yet delectable French cuisines. Amelie is open and welcoming to all parties, catering to all palates with prices that keep the experience not just affordable, but enticing. You can enjoy a brunch with friends by pairing salads and sandwiches with specialty cocktails, or indulge in a “prix fixe” dinner for you and at least five others. Plus, with euro-chic design, sensual lighting, and some of the best music you’ll find in the city, Amelie is the type of fine establishment you’ll be content settling into for a few hours. Where: West Village – 22 W 8th St
evgrieve.com
Wegmans is hiring on Astor Place
A good sign for people who CAN'T WAIT for the Wegmans to open on Astor Place... and also a good sign for someone looking for a job... For starters, the jobs listing states the store is opening next summer... and for now, they are only hiring for full-time positions. Details...
fb101.com
Moynihan Food Hall // Pastrami Queen NEWS
Moynihan Food Hall, New York’s newest foodie destination inside of the iconic train hall, is fast becoming home to some of the most-loved NYC culinary brands. Pastrami Queen, the New York City staple since 1956, announced this week that they will open at the gorgeous Moynihan space this fall. The classic kosher delicatessen joins the locally sourced classics including Jacob’s Pickles, E.A.K. Ramen, Burger Joint, and Alidoro.
Forget the Hamptons: These Luxe Getaways Have New Yorkers Heading Upstate
Can the Catskills finally claim some cachet? A host of new openings suggests that the quiet, sylvan areas north of Manhattan are on the upswing. Take the much-delayed 11-room Chatwal Lodge, which at long last debuted earlier this summer as an all-inclusive camp with a design that nods to the classic Adirondack estates of the Gilded Age. Room rates at the Sullivan County resort, starting at $1,200 per couple, include meals and outdoor activities—such as boating, canoeing and paddleboarding—around the 100-acre site. This hotel will soon be joined by the first New York state location from Auberge Resorts Collection, Wildflower...
Eater
Why Does Eric Adams Keep Dining at Osteria La Baia?
Midtown Italian restaurant Osteria La Baia — one of mayor Eric Adams’s regular nighttime haunts — is run by twin brothers Robert and Zhan Petrosyants, who have a checkered history of felony convictions, unpaid tax bills, and other legal issues, according to the New York Times. So why does Adams keep patronizing the restaurant? Times reporters staked out the restaurant and watched as the mayor visited the restaurant at least 14 times in June alone, heightening the restaurant’s profile as one of the mayor’s go-to dinner spots in town. It’s also unclear if the mayor pays his check at La Baia, which may put him on murky ethical ground. Times reporters never saw Adams pay for his meals, but a spokesperson for the mayor says he pays his bill monthly. The spokesperson didn’t provide receipts, nor did the restaurant.
Mall Reimagined: Westfield's Garden State Plaza Announces Developer In Upcoming Transformation
The Westfield Garden State Plaza has announced its development partner in its upcoming transformation that will bring luxury apartments and a town green to the Route 17 mall in Paramus. Mill Creek Residential has partnered with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) ahead of the first phase of a 30-acre, mixed-use vision for the...
Caribbean J'ouvert celebration returning to Crown Heights following pandemic hiatus
While the event has been plagued with violent incidents in the past, organizers are aiming to reclaim the narrative.
CNBC
'For a whole week, I was just breaking down': How 3 renters are coping with the record-breaking cost of rent in New York City
New York City rent is notoriously unreasonable, and this year it hit an all-time high. In June, citywide median asking rent reached $3,500, a 35% increase from last year, according to a report by StreetEasy. Manhattan has the highest median rent right now at $4,100, but that doesn't mean the...
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] Why the Queens Midtown Tunnel has Doors to Prevent Disaster
The Queens–Midtown Tunnel was first planned in 1921, though the plans for the tunnel were modified over the following years. By the 1930s, the tunnel was being proposed as the Triborough Tunnel, connecting Queens and Brooklyn with Manhattan's east and west sides. Find out when was the Queens Midtown Tunnel built? How was the Queens Midtown Tunnel built? Why does the Queens Midtown Tunnel have doors? Does the Midtown Tunnel flood?
The NJ Italian market that should be on everyone’s bucket list
We all have our favorite supermarkets, but wouldn’t it be fun to check out somewhere new every once in a while?. And when it comes to Italian markets, everyone has an opinion of what the best is. But, I’ve found the best and until someone turned me onto it I had never heard of it before.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Does turning the air conditioning off when you’re not home actually save energy? Three engineers run the numbers
EDITORS’ NOTE: Earlier this month, to curb the threat of more shut offs, ConEdison reduced voltage in Brooklyn and Queens by eight percent. Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Bed-Stuy, Elmhurst, Jamaica Estates, Mott Haven and Melrose were all affected by the reduction. On Aug. 8, eastern Brooklyn residents were asked not to use “energy-intensive” household appliances such as washers, dryers and microwaves until repairs were complete. The heat waves earlier this month remind Brooklynites that energy conservation directly impacts quality of life, and that power infrastructure and the environment can reap exhaustive consequences: no one likes the August heat!
rocklanddaily.com
Monsey Memories: “When Rockland was New York City’s Resort”
The story of Monsey’s metamorphosis from a hamlet into a burgeoning metropolis is well-known. Half a century ago, the Journal new was already looking back to the time when the area was a resort town, with a number of hotels serving the escaping city dwellers. Following are excerpts from...
The inside story of how NYC schools spent $90 million on air purifiers that have stirred controversy
Delos Living is headquartered in Manhattan's Meatpacking District. Documents obtained by Gothamist show Delos Living referred to its devices as HEPA purifiers in its internal communications with the education department, although the company also said that its air purifiers do not use HEPA filters. The company that sold 160,000 air purifiers to the Department of Education benefited from a lobbying campaign that reached high into the upper ranks of City Hall. [ more › ]
therealdeal.com
Top Rock to buy huge Queens synagogue for teardown
Joseph Yushuvayev and Uri Mermelstein’s Top Rock Holdings and RJ Capital are in contract to buy the Forest Hills Jewish Center, not as a synagogue but as a tear-down development site. Public documents show the memorandum of contract was signed last year but filed this week with the city....
EatingWell
New York's Best Kept Secret: What to Do in Rockaway Beach
Superstorm Sandy ripped through the Rockaways in 2012, turning it into a federal disaster zone. The area has made a stellar comeback over the past 20 years and is now a hot destination for New Yorkers in the know. It's time to book your trip!. Just after Superstorm Sandy busted...
New York City to remove abandoned outdoor dining structures, Open Restaurants program here to stay
The mayor reiterated "outdoor dining is here to stay," while acknowledging that abandoned or dangerous outdoor dining structures must be quickly torn down.
5 Best Places to Travel Outside of New York City
There are many unique places to travel to outside of New York City. Here are ten of the best. Whether you're looking for a quiet and peaceful getaway or an action-packed adventure, there's something for everyone on this list. So pack your bag and get ready to explore some of the most beautiful and exciting places in the world!
Trump’s former Greenwich mansion relisted at discounted price
The Greenwich mansion that was once the Connecticut residence of Donald and Ivana Trump is back on the market at a discounted price of $29.9 million. The 19,773-square-foot residence at 21 Vista Drive was built in 1939 and features eight bedrooms and 11.5 bathrooms. The waterfront property is located within Indian Harbor, a private gated community.
athleticbusiness.com
One Dead, 15 Injured at Brooklyn Marathon
One man is dead and 15 others were injured at a marathon in Brooklyn, N.Y., over the weekend. According to CNN, a 32-year-old runner died after finishing a half marathon at the event. The runner was found unconscious, lying on the pavement after crossing the finish line just before 9 a.m.
Remembering the 246th Anniversary of the Battle of Brooklyn, Long Island
“The first major battle in the American Revolution following the Declaration of Independence was fought [beginning on August 27th] 1776 on the western part of Long Island in Brooklyn. This proved to be the largest battle of the entire war. It resulted in a devastating loss for General Washington. His army was vastly outnumbered. Many of his farmer-soldiers had no bayonets, little ammunition, and almost no training. They were fighting the most experienced, strongest and best-equipped army in the world.” (Three Village Historical Society exhibit SPIES!)
