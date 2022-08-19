ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Southern Charm’: Is Craig Actually Upset Naomie and Whitney Hooked Up?

By Gina Ragusa
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

The Southern Charm cat is out of the bag that Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith hooked up … but is Olindo’s ex-boyfriend Craig Conover actually upset?

Seems like it.

Fresh off of Conover’s blasting of Olindo when she told him she wanted a friendship, Conover now seemed annoyed when he learned about the hookup, even though he made it perfectly clear he’s moved on with Paige DeSorbo .

Craig seems floored on ‘Southern Charm’ that Whitney and Naomie hooked up

Olindo dished to Leva Bonaparte that Sudler-Smith spent the night at her house after what ended up being a drunken dog wedding. Per usual on Southern Charm , gossip traveled fast, and the entire friend group eventually found out about the hookup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DnfjM_0hNAmBo200
Craig Conover, Whitney Sudler-Smith | Brianna Stello/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

The majority of the cast mused about it, laughing about how Sudler-Smith ensured that Olindo had the best room at his hosted friend trip to the Frank Lloyd Wright Auldbrass Plantation. And while the cast buzzed about the hookup, Conover seemed floored when he learned about the tryst, especially after explaining to Austen Kroll that he’s totally over Olindo . Plus Conover said he doesn’t care who Olindo hooks up with. Well …

“What do you mean they made out?” Conover demanded from Kroll when Kroll spilled about the night Olindo and Sudler-Smith had together. “What … did Whitney get drunk and tell you?” Conover got angry when Kroll wouldn’t give further details, adding, “For two years I told you everyone your girlfriend slept with!”

Craig confronts Whitney on the friend trip

“What the f***,” Conover said to Kroll. “To go from me to Whitney. It’s just not that fun.”

Olindo didn’t think her hookup with Sudler-Smith was as bad as it would have been if she had hooked up with Shep Rose or Kroll.

But, Conover confronted Sudler-Smith after he sauntered into Kroll and Conover’s bungalow. When Sudler-Smith confirmed he kissed Olindo, Conover appeared visibly agitated. “It’s my ex-girlfriend …” Conover said.

“It’s not a lie,” Sudler-Smith said. Adding (and somewhat slurring his words with a cocktail in hand), “Who gives a s***? There are other reasons, not just a random hookup. It’s none of your business so we don’t need to explain ourselves in any capacity.”

Although Conover patted Sudler-Smith on the shoulder, he added, “F*** you, Whitney.”

Did Whitney Sudler-Smith break the bro code on ‘Southern Charm’? Craig thinks he did

Later at the bar, Conover told Sudler-Smith he broke the bro code by hooking up with his ex-girlfriend. “I don’t understand her obsession with you,” Conover said. “But like, whatever. It’s your life.”

“I mean Naomie can do whatever she wants,” Conover insisted in a confessional. “But I think it’s shady of Whitney. The bro code rules are complicated at times. I understand that. But it’s still my ex-girlfriend. Like … what the f***?”

As some of the group gathered around the campfire, Rose tells Conover that the hookup isn’t personal. But Conover replied, “I was just disappointed when I heard that.”

Later, the group explodes on Conover, but not specifically over Sudler-Smith’s hookup with Olindo. Rose started in on him. “I think that part of you likes being around people who don’t know the Craig from eight years ago,” Rose said to Conover. “And there’s a part of you that resents the fact that we’ve known you at your lowest.”

These comments don’t sit well with Conover, especially when Sudler-Smith said to him, “You’ve become more of an a**hole.” Yikes

Southern Charm is on Thursday night at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

RELATED: ‘Southern Charm’: Craig Conover Teases ‘Wild’ and ‘Old-School Classic’ Season 8

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Southern Charm’s Olivia Flowers Says She and Austen Kroll Are Exclusive, Moved On From Ciara Drama and ‘Calculated’ Madison

Despite what the critics — and Austen Kroll’s former flames may think — he and Olivia Flowers are still going strong as season 8 of Southern Charm airs on Bravo. “We are in a good place. We had an incredible summer together and traveled and we're still good,” the 30-year-old exclusively told Us Weekly, confirming […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Person
Frank Lloyd Wright
Us Weekly

Southern Charm’s Naomie Olindo Details ‘Fun’ Whitney Sudler-Smith Hookup: ‘He Spent the Night’

What happens in Charleston, doesn’t stay in Charleston! Naomie Olindo turned heads after revealing she hooked up with Whitney Sudler-Smith at his mom’s dog wedding. “Why did everybody get so drunk at a dog wedding?” Naomie, 29, asked pal Leva Bonaparte in Bravo’s all-new teaser from the Thursday, August 18, episode of Southern Charm. The […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Reality Tea

Madison LeCroy Believes That Being On Southern Charm Has Made Her More Heartless

Madison Le Croy may have (Finally!) moved on from Austen Kroll, but that doesn’t mean she’s moved on from getting a dig in here or there. Regardless of whether or not she claims to have changed. And while I totally get that girlfriend has moved on to bigger and better things, like an off-camera life […] The post Madison LeCroy Believes That Being On Southern Charm Has Made Her More Heartless appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

Who is Whitney from Southern Charm dating as Naomie says they kissed?

Naomie Olindo confessed she kissed her co-star Whitney Sudler-Smith on the recent episode, leaving viewers wondering whether they are currently dating since filmed wrapped up. We’ve got the gossip. Craig Conover wasn’t happy about their hook-up, calling his exes’ actions “shady”. Whitney and Naomie hooked up in late 2021,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Wedding#Hooking Up#The Southern Charm
E! News

Will Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Another Baby? He Says...

Watch: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already thinking about baby No. 2. The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their 15-month-old son, Cruz, in 2021, but as Jax revealed during a recent Instagram Live Q&A, he and his wife intend to expand their family in the future. "We're definitely going to have another baby," Jax responded to a fan question. "We're just kinda waiting a little bit."
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

'Southern Charm' Spoilers: Shep Rose Says This Is Why Craig Conover Is 'Lashing Out' At Him

The upcoming episode of "Southern Charm" Season 8 will feature pals Shep Rose and Craig Conover going head-to-head. In a sneak peek obtained by Us Weekly of Thursday's episode of the Bravo series, Shep, 42, insisted that Craig's anger is not about him but rather his ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith's hookup before their cast trip.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Kody Brown Stuns Fans with Makeover, Looks Unrecognizable in New Video

Kody Brown has resurfaced online. At least… we think this is Kody Brown. We’re pretty certain that it is. It’s simply hard to say for sure based on his revamped appearance. The polarizing Sister Wives patriarch almost never posts anything on social media — be it Facebook,...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Annette Bening, 64, & Warren Beatty, 85, Spotted On Sexy Date Night In Rare Public Photo

Annette Bening, 64, and Warren Beatty, 85, were spotted having a romantic date night at the tapas restaurant AOC in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 15. The pair, who have been married 30 years, were seen on their way out with leftovers and smiles on their faces. The Golden Globe-winning actress wore a comfy-looking black sweater dress that featured a quarter-zip neckline. She paired it with black Birkenstock-style slides and a blue crystal necklace. She carried a brown bag of food in her left hand and had a blue denim jacket draped over the same arm.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Gossip

Why Do RHOBH Fans Think Dorit Kemsley and Mauricio Umansky Are Having an Affair?

Rumors about various Real Housewives can range from things that are true to things that are absurd. One rumor that has followed The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for years claims that there is an ongoing affair. Dorit Kemsley is already married to PK. Mauricio Umansky is happily married to...
realitytitbit.com

Is Pedro dating co-worker Antonella following split from Chantel?

Pedro has come under now-debunked speculation he is dating work colleague Antonella but, as he goes through divorce from Chantel Everett, fans have questions. The rumor-mill has started as Chantel reportedly dates a new man after Pedro filed for divorce from the former 90 Day Fiance star in May. According to numerous reports, she is dating Love & Hip Hop star Rich Dollaz.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

165K+
Followers
112K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy