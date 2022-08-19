Read full article on original website
Listen to Danny Brown’s first solo single in three years, ‘Winter’
Danny Brown has shared his first solo single in three years – listen to ‘Winter’ below. As Consequence Of Sound notes, the Detroit-born rapper and comedian premiered the track during the latest episode of the Your Mom’s House podcast last Wednesday (August 17). Later, he quietly...
NMIXX to make first comeback with second single album ‘Entwurf’ next month
JYP Entertainment’s newest girl group NMIXX will be making their first-ever comeback with a new single album in September. On August 22 at midnight KST, the seven-member girl group unveiled their first teasers for their upcoming second single album, ‘Entwurf’. These include a neon pink and green graphic poster for the release, along with the launch of an intriguing new Twitter account for ‘XXIWN’, which is the group’s name backwards.
Listen to a snippet of Elton John and Britney Spears’ new collaboration ‘Hold Me Closer’
Elton John and Britney Spears have shared a snippet of their upcoming collaboration, ‘Hold Me Closer’. Get a taste of the new track below. The collaboration was confirmed earlier this month and followed multiple claims that the pair were “secretly recording” a new version of John’s 1972 single ‘Tiny Dancer’. The single is available to pre-save here.
DJs Are Sharing Songs That They Think Are Overplayed And Annoying, And I Guarantee You Know All Of Them
I think "I Gotta Feeling" has been played at every prom and wedding since it came out in 2009.
Former Cradle of Filth guitarist Stuart Anstis has died aged 48
Former Cradle of Filth guitarist Stuart Anstis has died aged 48, it has been confirmed. The news was broken by another former member of the band, guitarist Richard Shaw. “Rest in peace, Stuart. It was an honour performing your music,” Shaw wrote in an Instagram post. He added: “Thoughts...
Danny Elfman announces two greatest hits shows for Halloween
Danny Elfman has confirmed two career retrospective shows, set to take place this October at The Hollywood Bowl – get tickets here. Titled ‘Danny Elfman: From Boingo to Batman to Big Mess and Beyond!’, the shows will see Elfman perform songs from across his back catalogue. Announcing...
Listen to Willow Kayne’s jagged new track ‘Rat Race’
Willow Kayne has released a jagged new single called ‘Rat Race’ that sees the musician sing about a “nice little existential crisis”. The track follows on from Kayne’s debut EP ‘Playground Antics’ and the previously released singles ‘White City’ and ‘Final Notice’.
Sleep announce remastered ‘Dopesmoker’ vinyl with actual cannabis pressed into it
Sleep have announced the fourth iteration of their legendary third album, ‘Dopesmoker’, teaming up with Jack White’s Third Man Records for a new mix and vinyl release that features actual cannabis pressed into it. Third Man’s new version of ‘Dopesmoker’ – the first to be mastered from...
Listen to Crawlers’ fierce new song ‘I Don’t Want It’
Crawlers have shared a brand new single – listen to the Liverpool band’s latest track, ‘I Don’t Want It’, below. The track comes ahead of performances at Reading & Leeds this weekend, and follows the release of recent single ‘Fuck Me (I Didn’t Know How To Say)’.
Bon Iver announce 2023 Australian tour dates
Bon Iver have announced an Australian leg for their current world tour, making up for a cancelled run of dates from last year. The Justin Vernon-fronted act were initially scheduled to tour Australia in June of 2020; however, that run was pushed back by nine months when the COVID-19 pandemic began to take hold. The tour was then due to start in March 2021 – with Gordi and Stella Donnelly confirmed as support acts – but it was ultimately cancelled in November 2020 with the band “look[ing] forward to safer days ahead”.
Here’s Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ reimagined as an “emo anthem”
Metallica’s iconic hit ‘Master Of Puppets’ has been reimagined as an “emo anthem” in a new YouTube video – check it out below. Streams of the original song have increased significantly following its recent use in the finale of Stranger Things season four. In the finale, titled The Piggyback, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) played the 1986 track on a rooftop to distract a horde of demonic bats protecting the lair of main villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).
Dylan to headline ‘Day Of The Girl’ gig for War Child
Dylan is set to headline a special ‘Day Of The Girl’ concert for War Child, alongside a specially-curated lineup. Set to take place October 11 at London’s Lafayette, Dylan will be joined by Mae Muller, Lola Young and Cate. “It’s a real privilege to be asked by...
Sparta announce self-titled album, share ‘Mind Over Matter’ and ‘Spiders’
Sparta have announced details of their self-titled new album and shared two songs from it – listen to ‘Mind Over Matter’ and ‘Spiders’ below. The Texas duo, led by former At The Drive-In guitarist Jim Ward, will follow up 2020’s ‘Trust The River’ LP on October 14 via Dine Alone.
NME Radio Roundup 22 August 2022: Megan Thee Stallion, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Kasabian
Megan Thee Stallion is back with a vengeance on her latest album drop, ‘Traumazine’. The pop-culture juggernaut is still doing hot girl shit, though this time with an edge we’ve never seen from her before. In NME’s four-star review, we highlighted that though “the album features more deep cuts than you’d expect from a Megan Thee Stallion record, it shows just how she’s pushed her pen since ‘Good News’, while also illustrating her broad musicality”.
Lorde has “kept working” since her ‘Solar Power’ tour ended
Lorde has told fans that she has “kept working” since her ‘Solar Power’ tour ended this summer, hinting that she’s making progress on new music. The singer released her third album last August and has since taken it on North American, UK and European tours, stopping at Glastonbury and beyond. On the one year anniversary of the album’s announcement in June, she thanked fans for their support, and called criticism of the album “confounding and at times painful to sit with”.
Watch Sleater-Kinney and Courtney Barnett cover Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Physical’
During the Oregon and Washington legs of Courtney Barnett‘s own touring festival, Here and There, she and Fred Armisen teamed up with Sleater-Kinney to cover Olivia Newtown-John‘s 1981 hit ‘Physical’. The tribute closed out Sleater-Kinney’s sets at McMenamins Edgefield in Troutdale, Oregon on Saturday (August 20)...
Korean series ‘My Fellow Citizens!’ getting adaptation, ‘The Company You Keep’ starring Milo Ventimiglia
ABC has ordered a new series titled The Company You Keep, starring Milo Ventimiglia, based on the 2019 Korean drama My Fellow Citizens!. On August 22, Variety reported that ABC has picked up the series for a full season, which is now set for a 2023 premiere, after it was originally ordered to pilot this year. The Company You Keep is set to star This Is Us actor Milo Ventimiglia, alongside Catherine Haena Kim.
Dan Harmon says ‘Community’ film is a “matter of when and not if”
Dan Harmon has all but confirmed the likelihood of a Community movie, promising it’s a “matter of when and not if”. Speaking to The Wrap, the creator of the hit sitcom revealed that he has finished a story outline for the film, and that negotiations are now underway.
Jerry Allison, who drummed with Buddy Holly and the Crickets, dead at 82
Jerry Allison, who drummed as part of Buddy Holly-founded band The Crickets, has died at the age of 82. Allison’s death was confirmed yesterday (August 22) in a statement shared to Holly’s official Facebook page, which expressed “sincerest condolences to the family and friends” of the drummer. In the statement, Allison is described as “one of buddy’s very closest friends, and the inspiration to drummers for decades since”. A cause of death has not been disclosed.
Watch Eddie Vedder mark Joe Strummer’s 70th birthday with ‘Long Shadow’ cover
Eddie Vedder has covered Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros’ track ‘Long Shadow’ to mark the late Clash musician’s 70th birthday – you can watch Vedder’s rendition below. ‘Long Shadow’ was originally released in October 2003 on the album ‘Streetcore’, which was completed following Strummer’s...
