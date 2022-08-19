Read full article on original website
A website says they found the Best Neighborhood in Missouri
There are thousands of neighborhoods across the state of Missouri, you have suburban neighborhoods, downtowns, and tons of cute small-town neighborhoods, so how could you possibly figure out which is the best in the Show-Me State? One website says they found the best neighborhood in all of Missouri, read about it here...
See 2 Missouri Drive-In Theaters That (Thankfully) Refuse to Die
There aren't many hanging on, but 2 Missouri drive-in theaters are still open this weekend for one simple reason: they refuse to die (and that's a good thing). As I've shared in the past, we're big fans of drive-in movie theaters - those of the past and ones we'd like to see reborn locally in the Hannibal/Quincy area. Sky-Hi Drive-In in Hannibal is just one of them.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future
As an outdoor photographer and wilderness guide living in St. Louis, I spend weekends working in one of the most ecologically sensitive and biodiverse regions of the world: the Missouri Ozarks. One of my favorites is Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County, and I’m not alone in that. State...
Missouri Department of Conservation strips fish of world record status
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Conservation issued a statement Monday saying that a fish caught in the Lake of the Ozarks is not a world record or a state record after they said so last week. Further testing found that the fish taken on May 16 by Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska is […]
Washington Missourian
Longtime Washington orthodontist Dr. Jacqueline Miller named state’s dental director
Recently retired Washington orthodontist Dr. Jacqueline Miller is taking on a statewide leadership role in dentistry. After 29 years in the field, also working in Sullivan and Eureka, Miller will now work full time as Missouri state dental director.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Quack — Uh, Doctor — Lands Conservative Radio Show
Ivermectin-shilling and COVID-vaccine-hating Dr. Mollie James is now host of a new two-hour segment on Real Talk 93.3 FM. James treated COVID-19 patients at St. Luke's and Mercy Hospitals in St. Louis during the early days of the pandemic, though the hospitals and others cut ties with her after she refused to abide by their vaccine and testing policies.
Wrestling at The Chase, Missouri book festival
Missouri Book Festival is to kick off on Aug. 25th and 27th.
Free breakfast entree from Chick-Fil-A
If your back-to-school mornings are a little choatic this week Chick-Fil-A wants to help.
Endangered silver advisory issued for Lincoln County man
LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered silver advisory was issued Tuesday morning for a 79-year-old man missing out of Lincoln County, Missouri. Michael Clifford Spangler went missing Monday at about 6 p.m. from a home located on North Ethlyn Road in Winfield. Authorities described Spangler as being 5’11” and 225 pounds with gray hair and […]
Washington Missourian
Downtown Washington building boom expected to continue
Over the past two years, more than $17.7 million in private investment has been made in downtown Washington and city leaders said Monday they expect that trend to continue into 2023. “We are continuing to meet with people interested in downtown,” Sal Maniaci said.
Cards Albert Pujols Doesn’t Care About 700, Still Plans to Retire
Baseball is all about numbers. Historians and fans pour over them with an obsession that is greater than virtually any other sport. One who is not included in that number is St. Louis Cardinal Albert Pujols. Despite the fact that he's approaching 700 career home runs, he still plans to retire no matter where he ends up.
“Ballwin days” and “Festival of the Little Hills” draw big crowds
There are multiple festivals kicking off this weekend including the 44th annual Ballwin Days Festival.
Missouri is home to one of the Best Places to Beat the Heat
Summer isn't over and if you are looking for a way to beat the heat, without having to spend all day in a pool, one website says that Missouri is home to a unique place where you can always beat the heat!. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Missouri's...
KYTV
Authorities want vacationers in the Ozarks to protect their vehicles
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A TikTok trend is proving costly, causing the number of stolen KIA’s and Hyundai’s to skyrocket. This trend is hitting close to home. St. Louis investigators report thieves have swiped more than 1,000 of those cars. Auto shop employees said car clubs or steering...
MoDOT public meeting on intersection rebuild
MoDOT holds a public meeting Monday, August, 22 on another big road construction project.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Pandemic Task Force Discontinues COVID-19 Data Report
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force has provided the public with COVID-19 data. The information included daily hospitalizations, ICU numbers for the St. Louis region and reported deaths. But, the task force announced today that they will no longer be providing the data to the public.
The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, Missouri
Daniel Boone's last home.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Nathan Boone who was the youngest son of Daniel Boone built the home with his father in Defiance, Missouri. In late 1799, Nathan lived there with his family after moving there from Kentucky. Daniel and his wife, Rebecca, lived primarily with Nathan from about 1804 to 1813, and later from 1816 until he died on September 26, 1820.
Man on motorcycle dies in St. Charles County crash
ST. CHARLES — A fatal motorcycle crash leaves one driver dead. The Missouri Highway State Patrol responded to the fatal crash at around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Police say Trerion T. Harvey, 22, of Warrenton, Missouri, was speeding eastbound on the North Service Road near Route T in his 2020 Kawaski Ninja 650. He failed to break, colliding with the truck in front of him.
KMOV
Semi-truck driver recalls terrifying moment bullet shattered windshield while he was driving on I-270
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Kenneth Campbell was on his way home from a week on the road when his windshield cracked and his passenger window shattered, spraying him with glass. He soon realized it was a bullet that narrowly missed him. “Six inches to the left, it would have been...
