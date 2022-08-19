ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wentzville, MO

KICK AM 1530

See 2 Missouri Drive-In Theaters That (Thankfully) Refuse to Die

There aren't many hanging on, but 2 Missouri drive-in theaters are still open this weekend for one simple reason: they refuse to die (and that's a good thing). As I've shared in the past, we're big fans of drive-in movie theaters - those of the past and ones we'd like to see reborn locally in the Hannibal/Quincy area. Sky-Hi Drive-In in Hannibal is just one of them.
HANNIBAL, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future

As an outdoor photographer and wilderness guide living in St. Louis, I spend weekends working in one of the most ecologically sensitive and biodiverse regions of the world: the Missouri Ozarks. One of my favorites is Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County, and I’m not alone in that. State...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Quack — Uh, Doctor — Lands Conservative Radio Show

Ivermectin-shilling and COVID-vaccine-hating Dr. Mollie James is now host of a new two-hour segment on Real Talk 93.3 FM. James treated COVID-19 patients at St. Luke's and Mercy Hospitals in St. Louis during the early days of the pandemic, though the hospitals and others cut ties with her after she refused to abide by their vaccine and testing policies.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Endangered silver advisory issued for Lincoln County man

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered silver advisory was issued Tuesday morning for a 79-year-old man missing out of Lincoln County, Missouri. Michael Clifford Spangler went missing Monday at about 6 p.m. from a home located on North Ethlyn Road in Winfield. Authorities described Spangler as being 5’11” and 225 pounds with gray hair and […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Downtown Washington building boom expected to continue

Over the past two years, more than $17.7 million in private investment has been made in downtown Washington and city leaders said Monday they expect that trend to continue into 2023. “We are continuing to meet with people interested in downtown,” Sal Maniaci said.
WASHINGTON, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Pandemic Task Force Discontinues COVID-19 Data Report

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force has provided the public with COVID-19 data. The information included daily hospitalizations, ICU numbers for the St. Louis region and reported deaths. But, the task force announced today that they will no longer be providing the data to the public.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, Missouri

Daniel Boone's last home.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Nathan Boone who was the youngest son of Daniel Boone built the home with his father in Defiance, Missouri. In late 1799, Nathan lived there with his family after moving there from Kentucky. Daniel and his wife, Rebecca, lived primarily with Nathan from about 1804 to 1813, and later from 1816 until he died on September 26, 1820.
FOX2Now

Man on motorcycle dies in St. Charles County crash

ST. CHARLES — A fatal motorcycle crash leaves one driver dead. The Missouri Highway State Patrol responded to the fatal crash at around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Police say Trerion T. Harvey, 22, of Warrenton, Missouri, was speeding eastbound on the North Service Road near Route T in his 2020 Kawaski Ninja 650. He failed to break, colliding with the truck in front of him.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
100.9 The Eagle

100.9 The Eagle

Quincy, IL
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
773K+
Views
ABOUT

100.9 The Eagle plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://101theeagle.com/

