BBC
US Open: Alexander Zverev out as Rafael Nadal and Cameron Norrie move up seedings
World number two Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from the US Open as he continues to recover from torn ankle ligaments suffered during his French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal. Germany's Zverev, 25, was not expected to be able to play after needing surgery in early June. The 2020 US Open...
BBC
Cyclist Rab Wardell dies two days after winning Scottish title
Mountain biker Rab Wardell has died in his sleep aged 37 - just two days after winning the Scottish championship. Wardell won the elite men's title at the Scottish MTB XC Championships in Dumfries and Galloway at the weekend. The rider appeared on BBC Scotland's The Nine programme on Monday...
BBC
In pictures: Drought in Europe exposes sunken ships, lost villages and ominous 'hunger stones'
Europe has been suffering weeks of drought, with persistent heatwaves leading to evacuations and deaths. Rivers and lakes have dried, causing major problems for shipping and other vessels. The receding water levels have also revealed some usually-buried treasures. The most ominous of these are "hunger stones", engraved at the waterline...
BBC
PwC sued by worker over 'pub golf' head injury
PwC is being sued by an employee who claims a work party involving the drinking game called "pub golf" left him with a serious head injury. Michael Brockie claimed the accountancy giant owed him a "duty of care" when he attended the event in early 2019, the Financial Times reported.
