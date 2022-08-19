ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Cyclist Rab Wardell dies two days after winning Scottish title

Mountain biker Rab Wardell has died in his sleep aged 37 - just two days after winning the Scottish championship. Wardell won the elite men's title at the Scottish MTB XC Championships in Dumfries and Galloway at the weekend. The rider appeared on BBC Scotland's The Nine programme on Monday...
BBC

PwC sued by worker over 'pub golf' head injury

PwC is being sued by an employee who claims a work party involving the drinking game called "pub golf" left him with a serious head injury. Michael Brockie claimed the accountancy giant owed him a "duty of care" when he attended the event in early 2019, the Financial Times reported.
