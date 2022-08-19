Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Listen to Willow Kayne’s jagged new track ‘Rat Race’
Willow Kayne has released a jagged new single called ‘Rat Race’ that sees the musician sing about a “nice little existential crisis”. The track follows on from Kayne’s debut EP ‘Playground Antics’ and the previously released singles ‘White City’ and ‘Final Notice’.
NME
Lorde has “kept working” since her ‘Solar Power’ tour ended
Lorde has told fans that she has “kept working” since her ‘Solar Power’ tour ended this summer, hinting that she’s making progress on new music. The singer released her third album last August and has since taken it on North American, UK and European tours, stopping at Glastonbury and beyond. On the one year anniversary of the album’s announcement in June, she thanked fans for their support, and called criticism of the album “confounding and at times painful to sit with”.
NME
Here are the stage times for The National at All Points East 2022
The National will return to London on Friday (August 26) to headline All Points East 2022 – check out the full stage and performance times below. It will mark the band’s first show in the city since 2019, where they will be joined by a stellar cast of support acts including Mogwai, Fleet Foxes, Lucy Dacus, Kurt Vile and more.
NME
Willow Kayne on new single ‘Rat Race’: “It’s a diary entry tune”
Willow Kayne has discussed her new single ‘Rat Race’, telling NME the track is a “diary entry tune”. Speaking backstage at All Points East festival, the Bristol-born singer-songwriter explained that the track, out today (August 22), is part of a new project. “This next project is...
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
Sleep announce remastered ‘Dopesmoker’ vinyl with actual cannabis pressed into it
Sleep have announced the fourth iteration of their legendary third album, ‘Dopesmoker’, teaming up with Jack White’s Third Man Records for a new mix and vinyl release that features actual cannabis pressed into it. Third Man’s new version of ‘Dopesmoker’ – the first to be mastered from...
NME
Jamie announces North American tour dates coinciding with EP release
K-pop singer and former 15& member Jamie has announced shows for her upcoming tour in North America. On August 23, concert organisers MODO-Live shared the dates for Jamie’s upcoming North American tour, which will take place in seven cities across the US and Canada this October. The tour is set to kick off on October 10 in Los Angeles, before hitting Canadian cities Vancouver and Toronto and returning to the US.
DJs Are Sharing Songs That They Think Are Overplayed And Annoying, And I Guarantee You Know All Of Them
I think "I Gotta Feeling" has been played at every prom and wedding since it came out in 2009.
NME
‘Welcome To Wrexham’ review: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney hit the back of the net
“There’s a version of the story where we’re villains,” says Rob McElhenney to his Wrexham AFC co-owner Ryan Reynolds at the start of this new docuseries. They’re taking in the surroundings at the Racecourse Ground, home to the Dragons since 1864. For a long time Wrexham were one of Wales’ best teams, before a long slide led them to the fifth tier of English football. McElhenney and Reynolds, who bought the club in 2021, aim to reverse that slide. It won’t be easy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
Noel Gallagher to launch signature electric guitar with Gibson
Noel Gallagher is set to launch his own electric guitar model in partnership with Gibson. The former Oasis musician teased a new signature version of his Gibson ES-355 on social media back in May, writing that it’d be arriving at some point in “August 2022…”. It...
NME
Music fans at Ibiza’s Amnesia club raise money by dancing all night
Clubbers at the Amnesia venue in Ibiza have raised money for charity by dancing through the night. The initiative came from new app ‘Rave To Save’, which was tested at Amnesia this month, and donates €1 (85p) per 100 steps danced by each clubber at the venue to a host of charitable causes.
NME
Here’s Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ reimagined as an “emo anthem”
Metallica’s iconic hit ‘Master Of Puppets’ has been reimagined as an “emo anthem” in a new YouTube video – check it out below. Streams of the original song have increased significantly following its recent use in the finale of Stranger Things season four. In the finale, titled The Piggyback, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) played the 1986 track on a rooftop to distract a horde of demonic bats protecting the lair of main villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).
NME
‘House Of The Dragon’ star on more central role of women after ‘Game Of Thrones’: “It wasn’t an accident”
House Of The Dragon star Emma D’Arcy has spoken about the more central role of women in the new Game Of Thrones spin-off. The star, who is non-binary, plays the role of female Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the new prequel show, and spoke to NME about the series. When...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
The Chats: “Our journey is truly bizarre to us, but we’ve got the best of both worlds”
As a society, we’ve been raised on the belief that rockstars are both unattainable and unrelatable: they command thousands in arenas and stadiums, dominate the main stages of massive festivals, play one note of one song and have it instantly recognised the world over. Eamon Sandwith, the lead vocalist and bassist of The Chats, ticks all of these boxes but certainly doesn’t act like it. Staring down the barrel of his phone on video call from suburban Brisbane, the 23-year-old is softly spoken, humble and quick to deflect a compliment.
NME
Pasta one-liner wins best joke at Edinburgh Fringe
A joke about pasta has won a poll for the best joke at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe. Every year, the festival’s best jokes are compiled by channel Dave, before being voted for by the public, with this year’s top honour going to Masai Graham. His joke: “I tried...
Comments / 0