Mental Health

‘Genshin Impact’ to introduce new character Candace with update 3.1

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has announced that Candace will be the newest addition to the expansive character pool, and will join the game following the 3.1 update. Candace, the Guardian of Aaru Village, brings a connection to the newest region, Sumeru. The character takes inspiration from Egyptian lore, and before...
‘Wordle’ assistant bot recommends a new best starting word

The New York Times‘ Wordle assistant bot has recommended a brand new best starting word for players. As reported by The Verge, the NYT‘s WordleBot – which was introduced back in April as a way to help players analyse their progress and assess skill in the viral word-guessing game – has been updated to provide users with a new recommended starting word.
