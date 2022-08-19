Read full article on original website
Sparta announce self-titled album, share ‘Mind Over Matter’ and ‘Spiders’
Sparta have announced details of their self-titled new album and shared two songs from it – listen to ‘Mind Over Matter’ and ‘Spiders’ below. The Texas duo, led by former At The Drive-In guitarist Jim Ward, will follow up 2020’s ‘Trust The River’ LP on October 14 via Dine Alone.
‘Genshin Impact’ to introduce new character Candace with update 3.1
Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has announced that Candace will be the newest addition to the expansive character pool, and will join the game following the 3.1 update. Candace, the Guardian of Aaru Village, brings a connection to the newest region, Sumeru. The character takes inspiration from Egyptian lore, and before...
‘Wordle’ assistant bot recommends a new best starting word
The New York Times‘ Wordle assistant bot has recommended a brand new best starting word for players. As reported by The Verge, the NYT‘s WordleBot – which was introduced back in April as a way to help players analyse their progress and assess skill in the viral word-guessing game – has been updated to provide users with a new recommended starting word.
