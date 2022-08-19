Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Register Citizen
GameTimeCT's Top 10 returning QBs for the 2022 football season
There are many top players returning for their football teams this fall, but the quarterback position is the one that can make or break a successful season. Heading into the preseason we give you a list of 10 of the best quarterbacks that are returning to their starting roles. Obviously,...
NewsTimes
Jeff Jacobs: Jeremy Clark aims to change some minds about Derby football
DERBY — Jeremy Clark stood there in the late afternoon sun, a big man working among much smaller players. A quick count of helmets numbered 25. Oh, great. Not only had Derby football returned with players in desperate search of 170 pounds, it barely had enough to field a two-deep team.
Bristol Press
Pierlioni Fontaine, Butkiewicz to enter Plainville Sports Hall of Fame
This is the first in a multi-part series highlighting the Class of 2022 inductees into the Plainville Sports Hall of Fame. Pierlioni Fontaine was a four-year starter for the Plainville Blue Devils. A versatile player, she could hit the three, drive to the basket, run the floor and handle the ball. A tenacious rebounder throughout her career, she helped control the boards thus allowing for an explosive running game. Playing in the very good, competitive Northwest Conference, Pierlioni Fontaine was named to the All-Conference team three times. She was also named to the Class M All-State team twice.
NewsTimes
Sandy Hook man opens CT’s first Metals Supermarket in Danbury: ‘Our model caters to everybody’
DANBURY — A Sandy Hook businessman who left the corporate world during the coronavirus crisis to do something exciting until retirement has opened the state’s first Metal Supermarket in downtown Danbury. “It’s a thing of beauty when something just works; that’s the kind of satisfaction that drives us...
racedayct.com
Tim Jordan Wins SK Modified Feature At New London-Waterford Speedbowl
A week off proved to be the perfect elixir for Tim Jordan at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl. Jordan sat out of the Aug. 13 SK Modified event at the Speedbowl. Saturday night he returned to the track, and to victory lane. Jordan won the 35-lap SK Modified feature Saturday at...
NewsTimes
Stamford schools brace for ‘fiscal cliff’: 120 positions rely on COVID funds, but that money is running out
STAMFORD — A total of 120 Stamford school positions, at a cost of roughly $8.8 million, are set to expire in the next two years, leaving school officials to grapple with an oncoming “fiscal cliff.”. Those positions — which include 19.5 kindergarten para-educator full-time equivalent spots, or FTEs,...
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: Looking at 'The Boulevard Three'
A week or so ago while driving on Memorial Boulevard, I saw three fellows walking and talking, and during this time split for a moment as each picked up a piece of litter or two, or three or more along the way. Seeing this, I stopped in the lot nearby where they were and called them over to my car.
NewsTimes
Stamford schools announce new interim principals at Rippowam, Dolan schools
STAMFORD — Two Stamford middle schools will have interim principals starting this fall. Kristina Colmenares, the current assistant principal at the Academy of Information Technology & Engineering, will take over for Matthew Laskowski as the interim principal at Rippowam Middle School for the upcoming school year. Laskowski recently was named the district’s new director of access and opportunity for secondary schools.
NewsTimes
Danbury law that liquor stores be 2,000 feet apart called ‘arbitrary.’ Why leaders want to keep it
DANBURY - The 2,000-foot distance required between liquor stores has been part of the city’s zoning for as long as most people can remember. And that’s the way Danbury leaders want to keep it, despite a renewed effort to change that law by an attorney who sued the city 18 years ago when Stew Leonard’s was denied permission to locate a liquor store just a few addresses down from its Federal Road supermarket.
NewsTimes
Bloomfield schools launch new programs this fall. Here’s what parents need to know.
BLOOMFIELD — A new preschool and talented and gifted program are among the changes parents, students and teachers can expect this fall in town. The new programs come as part of Bloomfield Public Schools’ “Portrait of Graduate” plan, which outlines steps and changes to prepare students for success after graduation. District leaders and a consultant created the priorities in the portrait based on meetings with parents, teachers and students.
NewsTimes
Brookfield approves almost $600K for school security after debate on armed or unarmed guards
BROOKFIELD — Voters have approved spending nearly $600,000 to hire armed and unarmed security personnel at the town’s public schools, after a contentious discussion that brought about 200 residents to the high school auditorium. The lengthy debate held during a more than two-hour meeting mostly centered on whether...
NewsTimes
CT's best Thai restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
A Look At The Legend Of Devil’s Hopyard State Park In East Haddam, CT
You don't have to look too far to find something strange or supernatural or just plain creepy in the state of Connecticut. Legend and superstitions are always cool to explore, especially one that involves the "Devil" himself. Today it's a beautiful hiking, fishing, bicycling, picnicking, and camping area located at...
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
Eyewitness News
Driver of SUV slams into storefront in Newington
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The driver of an SUV barreled into a business in Newington overnight. The vehicle was seen lodged in the storefront of “FloorsNow!” On the Berlin Turnpike Monday morning. The location was right where the turnpike meets Kitts Lane. As of 6 a.m. on Monday,...
ctexaminer.com
Calls to Update Connecticut’s Laws on Bears, as Officer Cleared in Shooting Case
It’s illegal to hunt bears in Connecticut, but you can shoot one if it “pursues or worries” your chickens. The law was written in a day when agriculture prevailed, but it would be legal justification for the off-duty police sergeant who killed a bear with his Colt AR-15 semi-automatic rifle in Newtown in May.
Two men killed in boat crash identified in Stonington, Connecticut
State environmental officials have identified the two men killed in a boat accident off the Connecticut coast over the weekend.
NewsTimes
Warrant: ‘Savage City’ basketball jersey helped ID Manchester mall shooter
MANCHESTER — Video surveillance and a unique basketball jersey helped investigators quickly identify Richard “Rico” LaPlante as the suspect wanted for shooting a loss prevention officer at a local mall last week, according to a warrant for his arrest. A law enforcement source told Hearst Connecticut Media...
2 wounded after stabbing on Metro-North train in Naugatuck
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a stabbing that took place on a Metro-North train in Naugatuck on Monday. Naugatuck police were dispatched to the town train station to assist the Metro-North police with the investigation of a stabbing incident that allegedly occurred while the MNA train was en route from Waterbury, police said. […]
Eyewitness News
First of its kind UConn report analyzes police ‘use of force’ data
A security guard suffered a gunshot wound at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester. Tax free week kicks off on Sunday in Connecticut. Hartford is preparing for Sunday's Puerto Rican festival. Updated: 12 hours ago. Tensions are growing over nuclear power plant in Ukraine.
