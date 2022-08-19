ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallingford, CT

Register Citizen

GameTimeCT's Top 10 returning QBs for the 2022 football season

There are many top players returning for their football teams this fall, but the quarterback position is the one that can make or break a successful season. Heading into the preseason we give you a list of 10 of the best quarterbacks that are returning to their starting roles. Obviously,...
WILTON, CT
Bristol Press

Pierlioni Fontaine, Butkiewicz to enter Plainville Sports Hall of Fame

This is the first in a multi-part series highlighting the Class of 2022 inductees into the Plainville Sports Hall of Fame. Pierlioni Fontaine was a four-year starter for the Plainville Blue Devils. A versatile player, she could hit the three, drive to the basket, run the floor and handle the ball. A tenacious rebounder throughout her career, she helped control the boards thus allowing for an explosive running game. Playing in the very good, competitive Northwest Conference, Pierlioni Fontaine was named to the All-Conference team three times. She was also named to the Class M All-State team twice.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: Looking at 'The Boulevard Three'

A week or so ago while driving on Memorial Boulevard, I saw three fellows walking and talking, and during this time split for a moment as each picked up a piece of litter or two, or three or more along the way. Seeing this, I stopped in the lot nearby where they were and called them over to my car.
BRISTOL, CT
NewsTimes

Stamford schools announce new interim principals at Rippowam, Dolan schools

STAMFORD — Two Stamford middle schools will have interim principals starting this fall. Kristina Colmenares, the current assistant principal at the Academy of Information Technology & Engineering, will take over for Matthew Laskowski as the interim principal at Rippowam Middle School for the upcoming school year. Laskowski recently was named the district’s new director of access and opportunity for secondary schools.
NewsTimes

Danbury law that liquor stores be 2,000 feet apart called ‘arbitrary.’ Why leaders want to keep it

DANBURY - The 2,000-foot distance required between liquor stores has been part of the city’s zoning for as long as most people can remember. And that’s the way Danbury leaders want to keep it, despite a renewed effort to change that law by an attorney who sued the city 18 years ago when Stew Leonard’s was denied permission to locate a liquor store just a few addresses down from its Federal Road supermarket.
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Bloomfield schools launch new programs this fall. Here’s what parents need to know.

BLOOMFIELD — A new preschool and talented and gifted program are among the changes parents, students and teachers can expect this fall in town. The new programs come as part of Bloomfield Public Schools’ “Portrait of Graduate” plan, which outlines steps and changes to prepare students for success after graduation. District leaders and a consultant created the priorities in the portrait based on meetings with parents, teachers and students.
NewsTimes

CT's best Thai restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine

The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
CONNECTICUT STATE
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut

- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
Eyewitness News

Driver of SUV slams into storefront in Newington

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The driver of an SUV barreled into a business in Newington overnight. The vehicle was seen lodged in the storefront of “FloorsNow!” On the Berlin Turnpike Monday morning. The location was right where the turnpike meets Kitts Lane. As of 6 a.m. on Monday,...
ctexaminer.com

Calls to Update Connecticut’s Laws on Bears, as Officer Cleared in Shooting Case

It’s illegal to hunt bears in Connecticut, but you can shoot one if it “pursues or worries” your chickens. The law was written in a day when agriculture prevailed, but it would be legal justification for the off-duty police sergeant who killed a bear with his Colt AR-15 semi-automatic rifle in Newtown in May.
NewsTimes

Warrant: ‘Savage City’ basketball jersey helped ID Manchester mall shooter

MANCHESTER — Video surveillance and a unique basketball jersey helped investigators quickly identify Richard “Rico” LaPlante as the suspect wanted for shooting a loss prevention officer at a local mall last week, according to a warrant for his arrest. A law enforcement source told Hearst Connecticut Media...
WTNH

2 wounded after stabbing on Metro-North train in Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a stabbing that took place on a Metro-North train in Naugatuck on Monday. Naugatuck police were dispatched to the town train station to assist the Metro-North police with the investigation of a stabbing incident that allegedly occurred while the MNA train was en route from Waterbury, police said. […]
NAUGATUCK, CT

