WW3 is on the horizon but not yet. People say we are in WW3 now. We are not as of yet, because if we were we would be having bombs dropped right in our own back yards with raid sirens blowing non-stop everywhere. I agree tensions are high all over but the only war going on so far is with Russia and Ukraine. War is forsure coming unless all leaders work on not getting into a huge war, but sadly it's coming.
I think we need to not worry about their military, but continue to show them the power of our military. We still have the best military in the world.
Answer this question... when was the last time members of congress, sec of state, sec defense entered a active war zone? think about it, the US is basically walking into the middle of things it shouldnt be(war zones, etc.)looking at Russia and China, with an attitude of we do what we want, so what, try and stop us.(there's no reason, none, to send high ranking officials into that situation)Pelosi visiting Taiwan, waste of resources. Lots of shady things going on right now(like personal gain, being that one of the biggest microchip producers is located there). they more than likely visited as a show of power saying, see, they won't do anything to you, we will defend you/our personal gain. I'm sorry but to me, that's being provoked and adding fuel to the fire.
