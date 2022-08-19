Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Disaster Food Benefits Available in Eastern Kentucky Areas
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — People living or working in part of eastern Kentucky damaged by flooding last month may apply for disaster food benefits. Residents and people working in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties may submit applications beginning Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service issues the benefits.
US News and World Report
Abortion Key Issue in Special New York U.S. House Race Tuesday
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New York state voters head to the polls on Tuesday in the first competitive congressional election since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned national abortion rights, a contest that could prove a bellwether for November's election battles for control of Congress. Democrat Pat Ryan and Republican Marc Molinaro...
US News and World Report
Children Rescued From Sinking Vehicle at Utah Reservoir
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 9-year-old boy who was stuck submerged underwater at a Utah reservoir for more than 10 minutes remains hospitalized and in critical condition on Monday. The boy and his two siblings were in their family's truck when it slid down a boat ramp while...
US News and World Report
Another Company Gives up Lease in Alaska's Arctic Refuge
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska state corporation is the only remaining leaseholder in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge that intends to pursue plans to explore for oil and gas on the refuge's coastal plain after another private company gave up its lease in the region. The U.S. Bureau...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
US News and World Report
Southern California Lake Closed Because of Toxic Algae Bloom
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — Southern California's Lake Elsinore has been closed to swimming, boating, kayaking and fishing due to an algae bloom that produces toxins that could be harmful to people and animals, officials said. The city of Lake Elsinore issued a “danger” warning that exposure to toxic...
US News and World Report
New Hampshire Hiker Dies After Falling Near Waterfall
A hiker was killed Saturday when he slipped while going down a mountain in New Hampshire and fell to the bottom of a waterfall, authorities said. A hiker was killed Saturday when he slipped while going down a mountain in New Hampshire and fell to the bottom of a waterfall, authorities said.
Comments / 0