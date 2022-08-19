Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Gunmen in Nigeria Kidnap Four Catholic Nuns on Highway
LAGOS (Reuters) - Gunmen abducted four Catholic nuns on a highway in Nigeria's oil-producing Imo state in the southeast, a local convent said on Monday, in the latest sign of widespread insecurity making road travel unsafe. Armed gangs have been kidnapping people, including priests, for ransom from villages and on...
US News and World Report
Kenya's Odinga Challenges Election Result 'Criminality' in Court
NAIROBI (Reuters) -Veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga on Monday challenged Kenya's presidential election results in the Supreme Court and alleged the tally had involved "criminality", sharpening a political contest gripping East Africa's powerhouse. In the petition, Odinga asks the court to nullify the vote's outcome on several grounds, including a...
US News and World Report
Relative of NZ Children Found Dead in Suitcases Believed to Be in S.Korea -Police
SEOUL (Reuters) - A woman believed to be a family member of the two children whose remains were found in suitcases in New Zealand is in South Korea, Seoul police said on Monday. The woman, a Korean-born New Zealander, arrived in South Korea in 2018 and had no record of...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Will Not Agree to Freeze Front Lines to 'Calm' Russia - Zelenskiy
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine will not agree to any proposal to freeze the current frontlines in its conflict with Russia in order to "calm" Moscow, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a news conference on Tuesday. He also urged the world not to show fatigue with the war, saying this would pose...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Warns China of 'Heavy Price' for Invasion on Battle Anniversary
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan is determined to defend itself and invaders will incur a "heavy price", President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday on the anniversary of a confrontation six decade ago in which Taiwanese forces beat back Chinese attackers. Tensions between Taiwan and China have spiked over the past month following...
US News and World Report
Baltic States, Poland and Finland Could Ban Russian Tourists, Says Lithuania
VILNIUS (Reuters) - European Union members Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Finland, which all share a border with Russia, may stop Russian tourists from entering their countries if the EU does not enact a union-wide ban, Lithuania's foreign minister said on Tuesday. "I have talked to ministers from all these...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Says Five Chinese Aircraft Crossed Taiwan Strait Median Line
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said 20 Chinese aircraft and four Chinese ships were detected operating around Taiwan on Tuesday, including five aircraft that crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, as Beijing continued military activities near the island. China has been carrying out drills near Taiwan, which it claims...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Strikes Administration Headquarters in Donetsk, Russia-Installed Separatists Say
(Reuters) -Ukrainian forces shelled a building housing the local administration headquarters in the centre of separatist-controlled Donetsk on Tuesday with Western-supplied weapons, the TASS news agency reported, citing Russian-installed officials. Three people were killed in a series of strikes on Donetsk, which has been under the control of Russian-backed separatists...
US News and World Report
Russia Says Its Bombers Patrol Over Sea of Japan - Agencies
(Reuters) -Russia's defence ministry said two Russian strategic bombers patrolled neutral waters over the Sea of Japan, Russian news agencies reported, while South Korea said they had entered its air defence identification zone on Tuesday. The flight lasted about seven hours and the Russian planes were accompanied by South Korean...
US News and World Report
Cyprus Police Arrest Ukrainian Woman 'Holding Knife' at Russia Celebration
NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cypriot police have arrested a Ukrainian woman suspected of threatening a group of Russians with a knife as they celebrated their National Flag Day, police and media said on Tuesday. The woman, aged 55, appeared holding a knife as a group of about 20 flag-waving Russians gathered...
US News and World Report
Passage on Fertility to Be Removed From Polish Textbook
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The publisher of a new textbook in Poland says it is removing a passage on human fertility that many interpreted as being about in vitro fertilization and which caused widespread offense. The publishing house, Bialy Kruk, said Monday that that it disagreed with the criticism...
US News and World Report
From PM to Prison: Malaysia's Najib Feels Alone and Overwhelmed by 'Betrayal'
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Having played golf with U.S. presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama, former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak will now count convicted murderers and drug traffickers as neighbours. The Federal Court ordered Najib to begin a 12-year prison sentence on Tuesday after upholding a conviction on charges...
US News and World Report
Eight Children Dead, More Missing as Flooding Destroys Afghan Homes
(Reuters) - At least eight children were killed in floods that swept away houses in central and eastern Afghanistan this week, the United Nations' children's agency said on Tuesday, adding that more children were missing. The United Nations is deploying response teams in eastern Afghanistan to provide aid to thousands...
US News and World Report
Russia's Lavrov Condemns Israeli Missile Strikes on Syria
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday condemned Israeli missile attacks against Syria, in comments that underline a chill in once-warm Russian-Israel relations. Lavrov was speaking at a joint news conference alongside his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad. Russia is a key backer of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad...
US News and World Report
Japan PM Kishida's Support Tumbles, Hit by Questions Over Church and COVID
TOKYO (Reuters) -Support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government has tumbled, battered by questions about the ruling party's ties to the Unification Church and its response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a public opinion poll. Links to the church founded in South Korea in the 1950s and famous...
US News and World Report
Meltdown Averted but Six Months On, Russians Face Economic Pain
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's economy has avoided the meltdown many predicted after Moscow sent its forces into Ukraine six months ago, with higher prices for its oil exports cushioning the impact of Western sanctions, but hardships are emerging for some Russians. After predicting at one point that the economy would...
US News and World Report
Almost 9,000 Ukrainian Military Killed in War With Russia -Armed Forces Chief
KYIV (Reuters) - Nearly 9,000 Ukrainian military personnel have been killed in the war with Russia, the head of Ukraine's armed forces said on Monday. The toll given by General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi appeared to be the first provided by Ukraine's military top brass since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. Zaluzhnyi,...
US News and World Report
Lapid to Macron: Israel Not Bound by Iran Deal
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel objects to a return to the Iran nuclear deal and if one is reached, will not be bound by it, Prime Minister Yair Lapid told French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, according to a statement from the Israeli leader's office. "The prime minister made clear to...
US News and World Report
Exclusive: Iran Has Dropped Some Demands for Nuclear Deal - U.S. Official
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Iran has dropped some of its main demands on resurrecting a deal to rein in Tehran's nuclear program, including its insistence that international inspectors close some probes of its atomic program, bringing the possibility of an agreement closer, a senior U.S. official told Reuters on Monday. The...
US News and World Report
Modi's Party Suspends Lawmaker After His Arrest for Prophet Remark
MUMBAI (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party suspended a state lawmaker from its membership on Tuesday, hours after he was arrested on suspicion of "promoting enmity in the name of religion". T. Raja Singh, a lawmaker in the southern state of Telangana, was arrested and later released by a...
