Weekend Matters | Doo Wop Project will bring history of group singing to Robins Theatre stage

mahoningmatters.com
Here’s what’s brewing — rescue mission teams up with Valley coffee shops for fundraiser
The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley’s new fundraiser is a good way to start your day. The rescue mission has partnered with 17 coffee shops in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties for the Mahoning Valley Coffee Trail. Those who donate to the rescue mission will receive a trail guide, which contains an offer for a free coffee from each of the participating shops, according to a news release.
Longtime WKBN anchor named to Youngstown Press Club Hall of Fame
The Youngstown Press Club announced its 2022 Hall of Fame class.
WFMJ.com
Saint Maron Catholic Church hosting festival in Youngstown through Sunday
Saint Maron Catholic Church will be hosting its annual church festival Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21. The festivities kick off Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and will continue Sunday from noon to 8:00 p.m. at the church, 1555 S. Meridan Rd., Youngstown. The festival provides an...
WFMJ.com
African Cultural Weekend in Youngstown to honor black veterans
Looking for some great food and great music this weekend?. You are in luck, as the Greater Mahoning Valley 1619 committee sponsors the African Cultural Weekend in Youngstown. The event is located on Phelps Street, between W. Federal St. and W. Boardman St., next to city hall. Helen Youngblood, Greater...
WFMJ.com
Dope Cider House opens on Youngstown's East End
There's a new spot to grab some wine or cider in downtown Youngstown. The Dope Cider House and Winery has opened on the east end of Federal Street. They offer several hard ciders, seltzers, and wines. Hannah Ferguson opened up the business, the first black, female-owned cidery in Youngstown and...
WFMJ.com
Valley organized crime discussion to air Friday
True crime podcasts have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years. Now, one local panel discussion hosted the producer of one of the top crime podcasts in the world and several Valley crime experts that welcomed a full house Thursday in Downtown Youngstown. The discussion was hosted by The Public Library...
Brier Hill Italian Festival celebrates 30 years
The Brier Hill Italian Festival is back and celebrating its 30th anniversary!
Concerts return to Columbiana Theatre
Ever since the Kufleitners announced they bought the Columbiana Theatre, the Creative Collective can now start booking bands.
Century-old local restaurant expands, starts market
li will be on hand to offer remarks, and The Lisbon Chamber of Commerce will conduct the ribbon cutting ceremony at the back of the restaurant on State Route 45 in Lisbon.
27 First News
Do you think it has been a sunny summer? Looking at the numbers
Meteorological summer is from June 1 until August 31. The summer of 2022 here in Youngstown, Ohio has not been too sunny when you look at the numbers. The National Weather Service uses a scale to determine whether a day is clear, partly cloudy or cloudy. Think of the sky cover as a number from zero to 10. Ten would be cloudy and zero would be clear.
Local food pantry hosting back-to-school giveaway
The giveaway is open to the public, and supplies will be handed out until they're gone.
Years Ago | August 20th
Vindicator file photo / August 20, 1992 | Beaver Township Patrolman Carl Frost and an unidentified FBI agent keep watch on a house on Lynn Road in Beaver Township outside of which mobster Joseph Joey Naples was shot to death the day before by a sniper, Naples, who lived on Youngstown’s North Side, was visiting his new house that was under construction 30 years ago.
Poland dedicates highway in honor of local veteran
The Poland community came together Sunday to dedicate a highway in honor of local veteran Joseph K. Vrabel.
Local high school hosting -back-to-school giveaway
The giveaway is for boys and girls basketball team members only.
mahoningmatters.com
BUSINESS ROUNDUP | Kristen Pawcio joins Wean Foundation as executive assistant to the president
The Raymond John Wean Foundation recently announced that Kristen Pawcio has joined its team as executive assistant to the president. In this role, Pawcio provides advanced administrative support to the foundation president, including office administration, calendar management and board relations, a news release states. She also serves as a liaison between the executive office and external partners.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Council to vote on buying land for new South Side police station
A Youngstown City Council member is proposing the city use ARP funds to purchase land to build a police substation on Youngstown's South Side. Sixth Ward Councilwoman, Anita Davis tells 21 News she is looking to have a police substation built on a former McDonald's property on Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown.
butlerradio.com
Harmony Native Triumphs On ‘Forged In Fire’ Show
A Slippery Rock University student and Seneca Valley graduate has achieved victory on a History Channel reality television show. Eric Finch of Harmony competed on an episode of “Forged In Fire” where contestants forge bladed weapons for the approval of a panel of judges and a cash prize.
