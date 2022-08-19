Weekend Matters | Doo Wop Project will bring history of group singing to Robins Theatre stage

Meteorological summer is from June 1 until August 31. The summer of 2022 here in Youngstown, Ohio has not been too sunny when you look at the numbers. The National Weather Service uses a scale to determine whether a day is clear, partly cloudy or cloudy. Think of the sky cover as a number from zero to 10. Ten would be cloudy and zero would be clear.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO