One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana Bostongirl
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
FNF: Shaw spirit soars on the heels of Coach Hank Tierney’s improbable return
Friday Night at Joe Zimmerman Stadium, will be a milestone event for Archbishop Shaw.
LSU RB John Emery Jr. suspended first 2 games
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will be without running back John Emery Jr. for the season opener against Florida State or the home opener against Southern. The Destrehan running back was hit with a two-game suspension, stemming from academic issues that sidelined him in 2021. The situation puts more...
crescentcitysports.com
Yulman Stadium era not as kind to Tulane football as anticipated
Tulane kicks off its ninth season at Yulman Stadium against UMass on Sept. 3. The stadium, an idea brought to fruition by former University President Scott Cowen, was supposed to be a boon to the football program. On campus attendance would surely surpass any numbers in the Superdome. Fans would...
NOLA.com
The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
Trina Edwards talks about her engagement to John Alario, forecasters track a disturbance in the Atlantic and the Saints' Blake Gillikin gets a notice for a random drug test after his 81-yarder. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Trina Edwards on...
Red Beans & Rice Monday kick-off!
Red beans & rice has been a standing Monday tradition in New Orleans and much of South Louisiana since the early 19th century.
travelexperta.com
PoBoys New Orleans: What it is, History and Johnny’s Po-Boys
New Orleans is known to have some of the most unique foods created in all of the US that are native to this city. This was one of my missions, to try as much of the New Orlean local food as possible. And there’s nothing better than starting with a staple, famous food, the PoBoys New Orleans, and in one of the best restaurants around, Johnny’s Po Boys Restaurant!
NOLA.com
Emporium Arcade Bar opening new venue in St. Roch next month
Emporium Arcade Bar, a tap room concept that incorporates music, art and an arcade with traditional bar games, is coming next month to the site of the former Art Garage on St. Claude Avenue in St. Roch. The new venue will be the seventh in the small Chicago-based chain, which...
NOLA.com
Chasing the dream: Swamp pop legend Tommy McLain won't let a second chance pass him by
Tommy McLain is enjoying the attention. Ever since his new album, “I Ran Down Every Dream,” was announced in April, the 82-year-old Louisiana musician has been fielding interviews with both local and national media outlets to talk about his first solo LP in more than 40 years. Rolling Stone featured McLain in April, and each new single has brought more interest from listeners.
NOLA.com
With lobster rolls and 'fluffy tacos,' new full-service food hall debuts in New Orleans
I started with a sandwich, because said sandwich was a lobster roll, and in the New Orleans summer, that alone can qualify as a meal-sized escape. Then I backtracked a bit to what seemed like an appetizer, or maybe a snack: a trio of crunchy rice cakes topped with mashed avocado, raw salmon dressed with spicy mayo and tiny tobiko roe. To finish, instead of dessert, it was a full-fledged lunch plate, a pair of tacos with puffy fried shells next to rice and beans and thick, deep birria sauce.
NOLA.com
New hires at Lakeview Regional, OnPath Federal Credit Union, Gambel Communications
Chad Cathey has been named chief operating officer of Lakeview Regional Medical Center, a campus of Tulane Medical Center. Cathey has executive responsibility for operational procedures of the 167-bed acute care hospital and will be part of the team responsible for strategic planning of the hospital. Cathey most recently served...
NOLA.com
'Mermaids' at Slidell Little Theatre? Disney musical to open Friday
What happens when a young mermaid decides that seeing dry land is worth risking her the ire of her father, the spells of a creepy sea witch and the love of a handsome price?. You get "The Little Mermaid," Disney's version based on the timeless story by Hans Christian Andersen, which comes to life "Under the Sea," but this time at Slidell Little Theatre, opening Friday.
fox8live.com
State officials meeting in New Orleans to discuss contraflow and hurricane preparedness
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - State officials will meet in New Orleans today to talk about how to improve the state’s contraflow process. Ahead of Ida last year, leaders said they didn’t have enough time to implement contraflow on the interstate. This “contraflow task force” will have its first...
NOLA.com
Row houses to flop houses and back again: How the '13 Sisters' on Julia Street came back from the brink
It was 1976, and the sisters were sagging. In their prime, they were beautiful, fashionable, desirable. But now, they were old, cracked, their glory days having long since faded from memory to rumor. That’s what 144 years will do if you’re not paying attention, and it’s what happened to the...
iheart.com
1 Louisiana City Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Louisiana has once again proven itself to be a culinary haven, this time for barbecue lovers. Clever ranked the 50 largest metropolitan areas around the country to find the best BBQ cities, using data such as Yelp ratings, Google Trends, major BBQ events, number of BBQ restaurants per capita, and many more.
NOLA.com
Mom-and-pop shops lead the way in New Orleans East: 'There's a lot of good here'
With its massive machines that can ink a logo on everything from a block of slate to a golf ball, Universal Printing has no shortage of customers. The Lake Forest Boulevard print shop – the only one of its kind in New Orleans East – counts dozens of local churches, schools, and the Essence Festival of Culture among its clients.
myneworleans.com
Beignet Fest Announces Full Menu of Beignet Dishes for 2022
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Beignet Fest returns September 24 to New Orleans City Park with an array of vendors doing their take on the iconic beignet. Leading the way, PJ’s Coffee joins the event this year serving its famous coffee, as well as beignets, which the brand introduced in their coffee shops last year.
NOLA.com
New York's Urban Bush Women and Junebug develop a site-specific version of 'Haint Blu' in New Orleans
Dancers from New York-based Urban Bush Women explored the space outside the Andre Cailloux Center, formerly the St. Rose de Lima church on Bayou Road, last week. On Thursday afternoon, they were on the side loading dock, which for that exercise was standing in for a porch. During the first week of their residency in New Orleans, they were exploring the converted theater space inside and out to work up a site-specific version of “Haint Blu,” which in concept is grounded by a home in the South.
NOLA.com
Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences
HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
NOLA.com
Mandeville teen graduates from elite Navy flight academy prior to college
Recent Mandeville High School graduate La’Donte Buckhanan has completed an intensive, eight-week U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy aviation program to earn his Federal Aviation Administration private pilot’s license and five college credits. He met or exceeded all of the requirements imposed by the scholarship he received to attend...
New Orleans Mayor Admits Mardi Gras 2023 May Be Cancelled
Will Mayor LaToya Cantrell cancel Mardi Gras 2023?
