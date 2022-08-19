Winvian Farm is just over a two-hour drive from both New York City and Boston, but it’s the kind of bucolic retreat that feels worlds away from the hustle and bustle of big city life. Nestled in Connecticut’s idyllic Litchfield Hills, it’s a 113-acre property that offers five-star amenities without the pretension or crowds. Its origins date back to 1775, when Dr. Seth Bird built the first structure on the property, still one of the first buildings you’ll see upon arrival. Unlike some of the other luxury hotels in the area, Winvian offers plenty of privacy for its guests, thanks to cottage-style accommodations. While the historic estate is very walkable, each cottage comes equipped with bikes to encourage exploration of the property or nearby Morris and Bantam Lake.

