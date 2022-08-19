Read full article on original website
As gun violence rises, Warren and other Ohio communities look for solutions
Kendra Byrd was born and raised on Warren’s East Side. Gun violence hit close to home for her in 2009 when her nephew was shot and killed. His murder has not been solved. Byrd, who teaches at Warren G. Harding High School, is concerned that gun violence in her city has increased over the past several years.
Mohawk Schools respond to investigation
An investigation tonight in the Mohawk School District involving members of the high school football team
WYTV.com
Charged former attorney again refuses to leave jail cell
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former attorney facing drug charges in Trumbull County is once again refusing to come out of her jail cell. Maridee Costanzo, 64, was supposed to be transported to Warren Municipal Court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning. She once again refused to leave her cell for court.
Human trafficking sting nets 35 ‘Johns’ in Ohio
A state-wide human trafficking investigation that took place over the weekend ended in the arrest of 35 "Johns" looking to buy sex and 21 others looking to buy sex from minors.
2 OVI checkpoints in Boardman net arrests
Two checkpoints in Boardman netted arrests over the weekend.
YPD finds two guns, arrests two on gun charges early Saturday
Reports said police early Saturday arrested two men with loaded guns and found over 125 pills after pulling a car over for running a stop sign.
butlerradio.com
Police Investigating Catalytic Converter Thefts In Lawrence County
Authorities are investigating two thefts that occurred last week in neighboring Lawrence County. According to State Police, at least one unknown person entered through the office of Three Rivers Aggregates on Wampum Road in Wampum between 3pm August 13th and 7am August 15th. Officials say that the suspect stole a catalytic converter and vandalized a second vehicle before fleeing.
Roadside worker from Ohio killed on Turnpike
According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, 32-year-old Shawn Moore was rushed to the hospital after he was struck by a passing semi-truck. Moore later died as a result of his injuries.
cleveland19.com
5 people hurt, 1 critically, in Stark County chemical release
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Five people were injured after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide Monday morning at a Canton Township plant. Officials said the incident happened around 7:53 a.m. at US Ecology in the 2000 block of Central Avenue. According to the company’s website, they use a delisting treatment...
WFMJ.com
Brookfield Twp. man arrested after child found playing at PA wastewater plant
A Brookfield Township man was arrested after police found his young child playing at a wastewater plant across the Pennsylvania state line. On Wednesday, Brookfield police were called to meet with Sharon, PA police regarding a missing child. Sharon Police told the Brookfield officers that they found a child playing...
Cleveland activist sues city, police over wrongful arrest for openly carrying shotgun, handgun in city’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A community activist sued Cleveland and police officials on Monday, saying officers wrongfully arrested him for openly carrying a shotgun and a handgun in the city’s Glenville neighborhood, which is legal under Ohio law. Antoine Tolbert’s federal lawsuit said Cleveland police Sgt. Lance Henderson knew Tolbert...
WFMJ.com
Trial underway for suspect in Warren murder
The trial is underway in a Trumbull County Courtroom for the man accused of murdering a Warren man at an apartment complex on Tod Ave last December. Cedrick Patterson, 41, is charged with the death of 51-year-old Bernard Owens who died from a single gunshot wound to the chest. Owens...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Council to vote on buying land for new South Side police station
A Youngstown City Council member is proposing the city use ARP funds to purchase land to build a police substation on Youngstown's South Side. Sixth Ward Councilwoman, Anita Davis tells 21 News she is looking to have a police substation built on a former McDonald's property on Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown.
Student arrested after bringing gun to Stark County middle school
A Stark County middle schooler was arrested and faces charges after they brought an unloaded gun to school on Tuesday.
Murder defendant argues with judge
Four people charged in connection to the death of a Lakewood man have pleaded not guilty.
cleveland19.com
Streetsboro credit card theft suspect wanted in $1,400 property loss, police say
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro Police confirmed this woman is a suspect in the use of a stolen credit card, and detectives need help identifying her. Police said the card was stolen from a parked car at a Streetsboro business on Page Road on Aug. 5. The stolen credit card...
whbc.com
Holmes Sheriff: Stark Man Causes Accident, Takes Own Life
MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office believes a Lawrence Township man intentionally drove left of center on Route 241 outside of Millersburg on Sunday. Deputies say he caused that accident just before using a gun to take his life. They say 33-year-old...
Man says scammer told him to break into safe in Leavittsburg
Police were told, "Be easy on him he is only 19 and has only worked here about two months."
3 wounded in drive-by shooting in Austintown
Austintown Police are looking for clues and suspects after a weekend drive-by shooting left three people hurt.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield $4M jewelry heist, Ohio man gets federal prison time
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - An Ohio Man, 57, will spend over four years in federal prison after stealing more than $4 million worth of jewelry and other valuables from Treiber & Straub Jewelers in Brookfield in July 2016. James Quinn of Youngstown, Ohio was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison...
