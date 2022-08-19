ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYTV.com

Charged former attorney again refuses to leave jail cell

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former attorney facing drug charges in Trumbull County is once again refusing to come out of her jail cell. Maridee Costanzo, 64, was supposed to be transported to Warren Municipal Court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning. She once again refused to leave her cell for court.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cortland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Boardman, OH
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
Boardman, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Warren, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cortland, OH
butlerradio.com

Police Investigating Catalytic Converter Thefts In Lawrence County

Authorities are investigating two thefts that occurred last week in neighboring Lawrence County. According to State Police, at least one unknown person entered through the office of Three Rivers Aggregates on Wampum Road in Wampum between 3pm August 13th and 7am August 15th. Officials say that the suspect stole a catalytic converter and vandalized a second vehicle before fleeing.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
cleveland19.com

5 people hurt, 1 critically, in Stark County chemical release

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Five people were injured after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide Monday morning at a Canton Township plant. Officials said the incident happened around 7:53 a.m. at US Ecology in the 2000 block of Central Avenue. According to the company’s website, they use a delisting treatment...
WFMJ.com

Brookfield Twp. man arrested after child found playing at PA wastewater plant

A Brookfield Township man was arrested after police found his young child playing at a wastewater plant across the Pennsylvania state line. On Wednesday, Brookfield police were called to meet with Sharon, PA police regarding a missing child. Sharon Police told the Brookfield officers that they found a child playing...
SHARON, PA
Cleveland.com

Cleveland activist sues city, police over wrongful arrest for openly carrying shotgun, handgun in city’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio— A community activist sued Cleveland and police officials on Monday, saying officers wrongfully arrested him for openly carrying a shotgun and a handgun in the city’s Glenville neighborhood, which is legal under Ohio law. Antoine Tolbert’s federal lawsuit said Cleveland police Sgt. Lance Henderson knew Tolbert...
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Trial underway for suspect in Warren murder

The trial is underway in a Trumbull County Courtroom for the man accused of murdering a Warren man at an apartment complex on Tod Ave last December. Cedrick Patterson, 41, is charged with the death of 51-year-old Bernard Owens who died from a single gunshot wound to the chest. Owens...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Departments#Violent Crime#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
whbc.com

Holmes Sheriff: Stark Man Causes Accident, Takes Own Life

MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office believes a Lawrence Township man intentionally drove left of center on Route 241 outside of Millersburg on Sunday. Deputies say he caused that accident just before using a gun to take his life. They say 33-year-old...
MILLERSBURG, OH
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield $4M jewelry heist, Ohio man gets federal prison time

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - An Ohio Man, 57, will spend over four years in federal prison after stealing more than $4 million worth of jewelry and other valuables from Treiber & Straub Jewelers in Brookfield in July 2016. James Quinn of Youngstown, Ohio was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison...
BROOKFIELD, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy