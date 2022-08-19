Read full article on original website
Related
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
A Mom Let Her 7-Year-Old Play in the Park. Arizona Arrested Her and Banned Her From Working With Kids.
It was a pleasant November day in Tucson, Arizona, and Sarra needed to procure a Thanksgiving turkey. The COVID-19 pandemic was still raging—this was fall 2020, before vaccines had been made available—and the supermarket's policy was to discourage excess people from entering the premises. Sarra thus opted to...
Wife, 73, admits killing her husband, 81, of 53 years after ‘finding herself holding a pillow over his face’ following row over their finances
A pensioner admitted to killing her husband of 53 years at their home after she 'found herself holding a pillow over his face' following a disagreement over their finances. Janet Dunn, 73, has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Anthony Dunn, 81, who was found dead on March 15. Police...
FBI Misled Judge in Obtaining Warrant To Seize Hundreds of Safe Deposit Boxes
The FBI told a federal magistrate judge that it intended to open hundreds of safe deposit boxes seized during a March 2021 raid in order to inventory the items inside—but new evidence shows that federal agents were plotting all along to use the operation as an opportunity to forfeit cash and other valuables.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local Law Prevented an Alabama Town From Firing Two Cops. So They Dissolved the Police Department Instead.
When officials in one Alabama town realized local law prevented them from firing two police officers, they dissolved their entire police department instead. Last Thursday, the small town of Vincent—a hamlet outside Birmingham, Alabama, with a population of just under 2,000—decided to abolish its police department. The department, which employed three officers in total, was disbanded following a June incident that uncovered the exchange of racist text messages sent by at least one Vincent police officer.
"Leung, Like the Villainous Deacon in the Movie Night of the Hunter, Was Back!"
From Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV in McLeod v. Fessenden School (D. Mass.):. This case concerns alleged acts of sexual abuse and molestation of a student by her teacher. According to the complaint, some of the abuse occurred during a summer program at The Fessenden School…. The complaint, exclusive of exhibits, is 152 pages long; it names 49 defendants and purports to assert 65 counts. Portions of it read more like a tabloid story than a legal pleading, and large sections of it are obviously irrelevant and improper. Defendants have moved to strike various portions of the complaint under Fed. R. Civ. P. 12(f)….
"Saudi Doctoral Student Gets 34 Years in Prison For Tweets"
A Saudi court has sentenced a doctoral student to 34 years in prison for spreading "[allegedly false] rumors" and retweeting dissidents, according to court documents obtained Thursday, a decision that has drawn growing global condemnation. Activists and lawyers consider the sentence against Salma al-Shehab, a mother of two and a...
The Increasingly Dangerous Variants of the "Most-Favored-Nation" Theory of Religious Liberty, Part IV: Easy Paths to Strict Scrutiny
Let's move on to other variants. One looks at whether a law has any exceptions at all, and, if religious reasons are not among those exceptions, automatically applies strict scrutiny. It was proposed by Justice Kavanaugh in his dissent in Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley v. Sisolak, and possibly embraced by the Court in Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn v. Cuomo. Call this MFN-3.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
No Immediate Appeal of Denial of Church Autonomy Defense in Intra-Church Libel Case
In this case, plaintiff-appellee Alexander Belya sued defendants-appellants—individuals and entities affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church Outside Russia ("ROCOR" …)—for defamation, contending that they defamed him when they publicly accused him of forging a series of letters relating to his appointment as the Bishop of Miami. Defendants...
Reason.com
Washington, DC
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.http://reason.com
Comments / 1