Virginia State

Virginia Mercury

A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times

Queen of Virginia, one of the main skill-game companies operating in the state, has long characterized its enterprise as a way to let small business owners get a piece of the new moneymaking opportunities that have come with Virginia’s newly relaxed approach to gambling. By agreeing to host the company’s slots-like machines, convenience stores and […] The post A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Axios

Virginia's eviction surge is here

Housing advocates have been warning of the potential for a wave of evictions since the pandemic began. What's happening: It's here. After the last of the state-level eviction protections expired at the beginning of July, eviction filings have shot back up above pre-pandemic levels and are rising fast. Why it...
WJHL

Mining company adding 181 jobs in SW Virginia with $169M expansion

GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Australian-based Coronado Global Resources expects to create 181 high-paying mining jobs with a $169 million expansion of its Buchanan Mine Complex, state officials and the company announced Tuesday. The expansion, which is being aided by a $3.525 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund, will increase the production of high-grade metallurgical […]
cardinalnews.org

Why Virginia needs more foster parents

Starting today, you’re likely to see or hear ads – on television, social media and music streaming services – from Intercept Health that make the pitch for why people should sign up to be a foster parent. Few things happen in a vacuum and this is no...
Fox News

How religion, abortion will affect the midterm elections in Florida among crucial Hispanic voters

With 26.5% of Florida's total population consisting of Latino voters, according to the 2020 Census, candidates in the Sunshine State have historically depended on the Hispanic vote to push them ahead in both primary and general elections. Democratic and Republican strategists alike say Tuesday's election will come down to the state of the economy and crime.
Fox News

Maryland middle school offers assignment to students to show their allyship with LGBTQ community

Over the summer, Montgomery County Public Schools offered an optional assignment for middle schoolers to make a flag to show their allyship with the LGBTQ community. The Libs of TikTok account tweeted a photo on August 18th showing the assignment details from Westland Middle School in Bethesda, Maryland. The assignment tasked students to make a "flag, poster, or proposal" intended to show the "inclusivity of the Westland community." The requirements also stated that students would need to include an explanation for the flag design and what it symbolizes.
altavistajournal.com

Governor Youngkin donates his second-quarter salary to Virginia Veterans Services Foundation

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that he was donating his second-quarter salary to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing supplemental funding for Veteran programs and services throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia. At the Jones and Cabacoy Veterans Care Center in Virginia Beach he fulfilled his pledge to...
