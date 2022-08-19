Read full article on original website
A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times
Queen of Virginia, one of the main skill-game companies operating in the state, has long characterized its enterprise as a way to let small business owners get a piece of the new moneymaking opportunities that have come with Virginia’s newly relaxed approach to gambling. By agreeing to host the company’s slots-like machines, convenience stores and […] The post A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Governor Youngkin ‘fast-tracking’ plan to reduce Virginia’s teacher shortage
Governor Glenn Youngkin says he is fast tracking a plan to reduce teacher shortages. It comes as some fear recently approved pay raises were too little, too late.
State Superintendent encourages Virginia families to submit applications for free meals
Virginia is expanding eligibility for free meals during the 2022-2023 school year through funding provided by the General Assembly in the state budget.
Virginia will release summer P-EBT benefits this week
Another round of P-EBT benefits will be released on Thursday, August 25th, according to the Virginia Department of Social Services.
Free and reduced Virginia school lunch eligibility expanded
Virginia parents are encouraged to apply for free school meals this school year, per an announcement from The Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction, Jillian Balow.
Youngkin to stop in Nevada during midterm campaign trail amid speculation of a White House bid
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is set to campaign for several Republican candidates in several states this coming fall, including in Nevada — an early 2024 nominating state — amid speculation the governor is considering a White House bid himself. The Republican governor is currently slated to campaign and...
Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia today?
Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all United States and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff on Monday, Aug. 22.
Virginia, 41 other states, moving forward in suit against Suboxone producer
Virginia and 41 other states will be proceeding with their litigation against Indivior Inc., the producers of an opioid withdrawal treatment drug, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
shoredailynews.com
Virginia posts $3.2 billion cash surplus, Youngkin wants more tax cuts
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia ended the 2022 fiscal year with a $3.2 billion cash surplus, a sign of both a healthy economy and overtaxation, GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Friday as he presented lawmakers with a review of the state’s finances. In an interview and in remarks...
Virginia's eviction surge is here
Housing advocates have been warning of the potential for a wave of evictions since the pandemic began. What's happening: It's here. After the last of the state-level eviction protections expired at the beginning of July, eviction filings have shot back up above pre-pandemic levels and are rising fast. Why it...
Mining company adding 181 jobs in SW Virginia with $169M expansion
GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Australian-based Coronado Global Resources expects to create 181 high-paying mining jobs with a $169 million expansion of its Buchanan Mine Complex, state officials and the company announced Tuesday. The expansion, which is being aided by a $3.525 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund, will increase the production of high-grade metallurgical […]
Maryland parents choose homeschooling, call decline of public school system 'scary'
Maryland parents said Monday they've chosen to homeschool their children over concerns surrounding the curriculum and COVID-related policies as schools lower the bar for teachers to combat the shortage. George and Michelle Sullivan joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss how they made the decision to pull their children from...
cardinalnews.org
Why Virginia needs more foster parents
Starting today, you’re likely to see or hear ads – on television, social media and music streaming services – from Intercept Health that make the pitch for why people should sign up to be a foster parent. Few things happen in a vacuum and this is no...
How religion, abortion will affect the midterm elections in Florida among crucial Hispanic voters
With 26.5% of Florida's total population consisting of Latino voters, according to the 2020 Census, candidates in the Sunshine State have historically depended on the Hispanic vote to push them ahead in both primary and general elections. Democratic and Republican strategists alike say Tuesday's election will come down to the state of the economy and crime.
Maryland middle school offers assignment to students to show their allyship with LGBTQ community
Over the summer, Montgomery County Public Schools offered an optional assignment for middle schoolers to make a flag to show their allyship with the LGBTQ community. The Libs of TikTok account tweeted a photo on August 18th showing the assignment details from Westland Middle School in Bethesda, Maryland. The assignment tasked students to make a "flag, poster, or proposal" intended to show the "inclusivity of the Westland community." The requirements also stated that students would need to include an explanation for the flag design and what it symbolizes.
altavistajournal.com
Governor Youngkin donates his second-quarter salary to Virginia Veterans Services Foundation
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that he was donating his second-quarter salary to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing supplemental funding for Veteran programs and services throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia. At the Jones and Cabacoy Veterans Care Center in Virginia Beach he fulfilled his pledge to...
Augusta Free Press
With job growth stalling, Virginia Republicans debate tax cuts vs. rainy day fund
The office of Gov. Glenn Youngkin tried to put a positive spin on jobs numbers this week, touting a 100,000 more people working since January milestone, but inside the numbers, job growth appears to have stalled. Bureau of Labor Statistics household survey data released Friday by the Virginia Employment Commission...
wfirnews.com
Fired Deputy Virginia AG sues Miyares, staffers
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former deputy Virginia attorney general who says she was fired over social media posts in which she praised the Capitol rioters as “patriots” and falsely claimed Donald Trump won the 2020 election is suing the attorney general’s office for defamation. Monique...
Inside Nova
Virginia spent most of surplus; Youngkin wants nearly $400 million for tax relief
(The Center Square) – Although Virginia has already earmarked most of its budget surplus for spending on government programs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin intends to set aside nearly $400 million for tax reduction. The commonwealth closed its fiscal year with about $2 billion in unplanned revenue and spent about $1.2...
Charlie Crist wins Democratic nomination for governor of Florida, will take on DeSantis in November
The stage is set for this November's Florida gubernatorial election after Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., defeated Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried to win the Democratic Party's nomination in a primary election on Tuesday. Crist will now face off against incumbent GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis in the general election for governor...
