Over the summer, Montgomery County Public Schools offered an optional assignment for middle schoolers to make a flag to show their allyship with the LGBTQ community. The Libs of TikTok account tweeted a photo on August 18th showing the assignment details from Westland Middle School in Bethesda, Maryland. The assignment tasked students to make a "flag, poster, or proposal" intended to show the "inclusivity of the Westland community." The requirements also stated that students would need to include an explanation for the flag design and what it symbolizes.

BETHESDA, MD ・ 1 HOUR AGO