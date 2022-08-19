Read full article on original website
Analysis of failed George Gascón recall effort
(Inside California Politics) — KQED Political Correspondent Marisa Lagos and Los Angeles Times reporter James Queally joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the failed effort to qualify a recall initiative against Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón. Lagos and Queally discuss the failed effort, what may come next for Gascón after […]
Armony: Orange County, We Need to Talk
Antisemitism, the hatred of, and bigotry toward Jews, is at historically high levels here at home, across the nation, and around the world. In its 2020 Hate Crime Report, Orange County Human Relations recorded a continued spike in antisemitic incidents over the past six years, mirroring a national trend cited by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the FBI.
beverlyhillscourier.com
Former Employee Sues Glazer Foundation
A former executive assistant for the Diane & Guilford Glazer Foundation is suing her ex-employer, alleging she was wrongfully fired in 2021 for taking medical leave to deal with depression associated with a month-long bout with the coronavirus. Veronica Mendez’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit also names Guilford Glazer Properties Inc. as a defendant.
Los Angeles inmates held for days after planned releases because of computer system crash: report
Inmates who were ready to walk out of the largest jail in Los Angeles County over the weekend were held behind bars for days longer because of a computer system crash, a report says. Capt. Lorena Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, told the Los Angeles...
Kitson Los Angeles store bans face covering indoors, cites crime risks
Face coverings are not required at indoor retail establishments in Los Angeles County, though health officials strongly recommend them due to COVID-19, but one Beverlywood-area retailer has banned masks altogether.
Santa Clarita Radio
‘Our Children Are Being Deceived To Death’: Santa Clarita Officials Educate Public On Dangers Of Fentanyl
A surge in fentanyl deaths across the nation has taken the lives of Santa Clarita Valley youth in recent months, prompting a press conference hosted by Action Drug Rehab, accompanied by Federal, County, and local leaders on Monday. The press conference took place just one day after National Fentanyl Awareness...
Northern LA County leads area in fentanyl-related overdoses
Crystal Anzalone's son, Nicholas, was only 19 years old when he died from a fentanyl overdose in Santa Clarita a year ago. "He was just genuine and he had a great heart," said Crystal Anzalone. "God, I miss him so much."Anzalone's son joins an alarming number of young people dying from fentanyl."He started taking fentanyl medicine that is toxic," she said. "I revived him 9 times and I don't even know CPR."Officials gathered in Santa Clarita to warn people about the lethal effects of fentanyl disguised as prescription pills, after authorities reported northern Los Angeles county leads the area in fentanyl-related...
'Boy Meets World' star Ben Savage announces bid for West Hollywood city council
Actor Ben Savage, star of former ABC sitcom "Boy Meets World," is running for West Hollywood, California, city council. Previously reported by Gawker, Savage's campaign has already filed paperwork with the city. The actor has a campaign website up where he notes that he has lived in West Hollywood for 18 years.
Google’s Covid Outbreak Is Currently The Largest Of Any Employer In Los Angeles
The number of Covid infections among Los Angeles-area Google employees nearly doubled over the weekend, according to the count on the county’s official Covid workplace outbreak site. On Friday, Deadline reported that the tech giant’s stylish Silicon Beach campus in Venice had recorded 145 infections. This morning, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard showed another 135 newly-tallied cases at the company’s massive Playa Vista complex. (There were another another 15 infections listed Friday for the Venice campus that no longer appear today.) Combined, those 280 infections constitute the largest current tally for any employer in the county. At LAX, 274 TSA employees are...
2urbangirls.com
Leimert Park residents not happy with area Supervisor, Wells Fargo Bank
COUNTY SUPERVISOR “HOLLY MITCHELL” PARTNERS WITH PREDATORY WELLS FARGO BANK, A FAKE NON-PROFIT (COMMUNITY LAND TRUST), AND A CONVICTED FELON WITH AN AWARD OF $2 MILLION TO DELIBERATELY GENTRIFY THE BLACK LEIMERT PARK COMMUNITY. LOS ANGELES – In the face of united community opposition, Holly Mitchell manipulated the...
West Hollywood distributes test strips for date-rape drugs amid effort to improve nightlife safety
The city of West Hollywood is launching a new program aimed at making nightlife safer.
LA And OC Will Feel Significant Temperature Increases From Climate Change
California is one of four states expected to see the largest increase in hot days. The other three are Texas, Arizona and Florida.
Anti-DA George Gascón billboards, signs pop up in LA County on heels of failed recall effort
The newest effort to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón may have failed, but his critics aren't giving up.
Rocked by Turmoil, OC’s Clean Power Agency Faces Possible County Withdrawal
County supervisors this week are considering leaving Orange County’s new green power agency, citing concerns about pricing and transparency. It’s the most recent challenge facing the Orange County Power Authority Orange County just months before it automatically takes over electricity service for thousands of households across the county.
spectrumnews1.com
'Art is healing': LA County General Hospital monument tells 'dark past' of sterilizations
LOS ANGELES — On the Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center campus in Boyle Heights, next to the historic art deco General Hospital building, sits a quiet garden that connects the past to the present and sheds light on a dark chapter in the nation's history. In the garden, a...
dailybruin.com
Assembly Bill 1482 allows 10% rent increase, will impact Westwood renters
This post was updated Aug. 21 at 8:37 p.m. Across California, Assembly Bill 1482 is allowing rent increases of up to 10% starting this month due to inflation. AB 1482, otherwise known as the California Tenant Protection Act of 2019, is a statewide law that prohibits rent increases above either the sum of 5% and the local Consumer Price Index – a measure of inflation – or 10%, whichever value is lower. In June, the Los Angeles area’s CPI was 8.6%, and as the sum of 5% and 8.6% is larger than 10%, the maximum rent increase has become 10% this year.
laschoolreport.com
Four things Carvalho learned from following chronically absent students
After half of Los Angeles Unified students were chronically absent in the 2021-22 school year, superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted in April he would personally take on 30 chronically absent students to better understand the issue. In an interview earlier this month with LA School Report, Carvalho said he was able...
oc-breeze.com
FBI Los Angeles announces results of Operation Cross Country XII
The FBI Los Angeles Division, in partnership with state and local agencies, identified and located nine potential human trafficking victims, including five adolescents during a nationwide effort, “Operation Cross Country”. The FBI-led initiative focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and investigating and arresting individuals and criminal enterprises involved in both child sex trafficking and human trafficking.
PLANetizen
Inland Port Planned for Mojave Desert
According to an article by Jack Rogers in Globe St., “Kern County has approved the establishment of California’s first inland port in the middle of the Mojave Desert, a 410-acre container hub that will receive cargo by rail from congested ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach.”. The...
