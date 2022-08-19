ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Analysis of failed George Gascón recall effort

(Inside California Politics) — KQED Political Correspondent Marisa Lagos and Los Angeles Times reporter James Queally joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the failed effort to qualify a recall initiative against Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón. Lagos and Queally discuss the failed effort, what may come next for Gascón after […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

Armony: Orange County, We Need to Talk

Antisemitism, the hatred of, and bigotry toward Jews, is at historically high levels here at home, across the nation, and around the world. In its 2020 Hate Crime Report, Orange County Human Relations recorded a continued spike in antisemitic incidents over the past six years, mirroring a national trend cited by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the FBI.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

Former Employee Sues Glazer Foundation

A former executive assistant for the Diane & Guilford Glazer Foundation is suing her ex-employer, alleging she was wrongfully fired in 2021 for taking medical leave to deal with depression associated with a month-long bout with the coronavirus. Veronica Mendez’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit also names Guilford Glazer Properties Inc. as a defendant.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Elections
Local
California Elections
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
CBS LA

Northern LA County leads area in fentanyl-related overdoses

Crystal Anzalone's son, Nicholas, was only 19 years old when he died from a fentanyl overdose in Santa Clarita a year ago. "He was just genuine and he had a great heart," said Crystal Anzalone. "God, I miss him so much."Anzalone's son joins an alarming number of young people dying from fentanyl."He started taking fentanyl medicine that is toxic," she said. "I revived him 9 times and I don't even know CPR."Officials gathered in Santa Clarita to warn people about the lethal effects of fentanyl disguised as prescription pills, after authorities reported northern Los Angeles county leads the area in fentanyl-related...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Soros
Person
Reed Hastings
Person
Karen Bass
Deadline

Google’s Covid Outbreak Is Currently The Largest Of Any Employer In Los Angeles

The number of Covid infections among Los Angeles-area Google employees nearly doubled over the weekend, according to the count on the county’s official Covid workplace outbreak site. On Friday, Deadline reported that the tech giant’s stylish Silicon Beach campus in Venice had recorded 145 infections. This morning, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard showed another 135 newly-tallied cases at the company’s massive Playa Vista complex. (There were another another 15 infections listed Friday for the Venice campus that no longer appear today.) Combined, those 280 infections constitute the largest current tally for any employer in the county. At LAX, 274 TSA employees are...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Leimert Park residents not happy with area Supervisor, Wells Fargo Bank

COUNTY SUPERVISOR “HOLLY MITCHELL” PARTNERS WITH PREDATORY WELLS FARGO BANK, A FAKE NON-PROFIT (COMMUNITY LAND TRUST), AND A CONVICTED FELON WITH AN AWARD OF $2 MILLION TO DELIBERATELY GENTRIFY THE BLACK LEIMERT PARK COMMUNITY. LOS ANGELES – In the face of united community opposition, Holly Mitchell manipulated the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Street Gang#Election Local
KTLA

Beverly Hills store bans masks over robbery fears

A store in Beverly Hills is banning masks during its regular business hours because of a string of robberies in the area. The owner of Kitson, located on Robertson Boulevard, says that they’ve noticed an increase in people looking to steal while wearing masks to avoid being identified. They say people have also been coming […]
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Netflix
dailybruin.com

Assembly Bill 1482 allows 10% rent increase, will impact Westwood renters

This post was updated Aug. 21 at 8:37 p.m. Across California, Assembly Bill 1482 is allowing rent increases of up to 10% starting this month due to inflation. AB 1482, otherwise known as the California Tenant Protection Act of 2019, is a statewide law that prohibits rent increases above either the sum of 5% and the local Consumer Price Index – a measure of inflation – or 10%, whichever value is lower. In June, the Los Angeles area’s CPI was 8.6%, and as the sum of 5% and 8.6% is larger than 10%, the maximum rent increase has become 10% this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
laschoolreport.com

Four things Carvalho learned from following chronically absent students

After half of Los Angeles Unified students were chronically absent in the 2021-22 school year, superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted in April he would personally take on 30 chronically absent students to better understand the issue. In an interview earlier this month with LA School Report, Carvalho said he was able...
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

FBI Los Angeles announces results of Operation Cross Country XII

The FBI Los Angeles Division, in partnership with state and local agencies, identified and located nine potential human trafficking victims, including five adolescents during a nationwide effort, “Operation Cross Country”. The FBI-led initiative focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and investigating and arresting individuals and criminal enterprises involved in both child sex trafficking and human trafficking.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
PLANetizen

Inland Port Planned for Mojave Desert

According to an article by Jack Rogers in Globe St., “Kern County has approved the establishment of California’s first inland port in the middle of the Mojave Desert, a 410-acre container hub that will receive cargo by rail from congested ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach.”. The...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Fox News

Fox News

781K+
Followers
176K+
Post
650M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy