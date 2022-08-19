Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 yearsJosue Torres
A fully robotic restaurant called Mezli opens in San Francisco on August 28thJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Shining a late afternoon light on the University of CaliforniaClay KallamBerkeley, CA
Support MOW Diablo Region with a Delicious Italian Dinner!Zoë BroussardSan Ramon, CA
San Francisco’s Treasure Island beckons foodies, connoisseurs across the bayEd WalshSan Francisco, CA
Related
SF lawmakers blast 'tragic,' 'brutal' Newsom veto of drug injection sites bill
A pair of San Francisco lawmakers didn’t hold back their criticism after California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would’ve allowed the city and two others to open sites for drug users to legally inject under supervision.
indybay.org
NUHW In Kaiser Strike Demand That Newsom & Demos Prosecute Flagrant Violations Of CA Law
At a rally at Kaiser headquarters in Oakland by striking NUHW Kaiser clinicians, NUHW Kaiser president Sal Roselli demanded that Governor Newsom and the Democratic legislature enforce healthcare laws that were passed to protect patients with behavioral health problems. California Senate Bills 855 and 221 were supported by NUHW to...
NBC Bay Area
Kaiser Permanente Faces Lawsuit for Allegedly Charging Patients for Taking COVID Tests
Kaiser Permanente is facing a lawsuit for allegedly charging patients for getting tested for COVID-19. The basis of the lawsuit is a charge of $310 for a flu test that apparently wasn’t requested by the patient. “We have filed a class action lawsuit that was filed last week in...
Dual accusations of residency fraud, voter fraud put Leanna Louie in a Catch-22: ‘She is trapped’
Aspirational District 4 supervisor Leanna Louie finds herself in quite a bind. She admits to voting in District 10 while registered in District 4; Department of Elections director John Arntz has referred her to the District Attorney for alleged voter fraud. At the same time, she has been mandated by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas Gov. Abbott, officials rip Harris County's proposed budget to 'defund' local law enforcement
A proposed budget by Texas' largest county is receiving backlash from officials who say it will essentially defend local law enforcement at a time when crime rates are increasing and public safety is becoming a major concern. In a statement released Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott blasted Harris County commissioners...
Opinion: Where Are California’s Wealthy Residents Fleeing? Low-Tax Resort Areas
After 170 years of population growth — occasionally explosive growth — California is now experiencing population loss for the first time. As foreign immigration and birth rates declined, they no longer offset net losses in state-to-state migration. Since 2010, 7.5 million people have left California while 5.9 million people have come from other states.
California is leaking vital high-income taxpayers
California is losing population and some of those leaving the state are high-income taxpayers who provide a huge share of the state's revenues.
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows San Rafael officer dropping off homeless man in San Francisco
A San Francisco resident who recorded the video says the officer drove off after unloading the man and his belongings. Neighbors say the man was causing trouble- as he seemed to be lighting something on fire, throwing rocks and undressing in a driveway.
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
Report identifies Bay Area's most segregated neighborhoods
A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region's census tracts are segregated "areas of white wealth." The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region's 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.
Update: Surveillance video shows Oakland shooting that left Asian woman dead
OAKLAND -- Surveillance video obtained by KPIX 5 shows the brazen daylight attempted robbery of an older Asian woman Sunday afternoon that ended with the victim being fatally shot.Oakland police officers found the woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of East 11th St. and Fifth Avenue in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood shortly after 2 p.m. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.On Monday, KPIX confirmed the victim's identity as 56-year-old Lili Xu, a dentist who works at the Pacific Renaissance Center on 9th Street in Oakland.Police are still looking for the suspect or suspects...
Victim ID’d in deadly Oakland shooting Sunday, leaders demand action
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas says she was outraged and sickened after learning a 60-year-old Asian woman was brutally killed in broad daylight on Sunday, and is now calling for justice to be served. The shooting happened in the Little Saigon neighborhood, right near Lake Merritt near 5th Avenue […]
arizonasuntimes.com
Church Sues Police Department, City for Taking Its Weed and Shrooms
A religious organization in Oakland, California, that celebrates controlled psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana use is suing the city, the police department and one of its officers for allegedly violating its First- and 14th-Amendment rights in connection with a 2020 raid that seized substances from its building, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Youngkin to stop in Nevada during midterm campaign trail amid speculation of a White House bid
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is set to campaign for several Republican candidates in several states this coming fall, including in Nevada — an early 2024 nominating state — amid speculation the governor is considering a White House bid himself. The Republican governor is currently slated to campaign and...
Bay Area city named ‘happiest’ in America, study says
(KRON) — The happiest city in the United States is in the Bay Area, says one study. However, it may not be the city you think of. (Spoiler, it is not San Francisco or San Jose.) Concord is named the “happiest” city in America, according to a study by HouseFresh. The city was also named […]
Castro merchants threaten civil disobedience over ongoing homeless problem in SF
"It's next to impossible to run a successful business in the Castro right now." Business owners in San Francisco's Castro District are calling on city leaders to provide more beds for the unhoused community.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Oakland (Oakland, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported near the entrance of the San Francisco- Oakland Bay Bridge toll plaza. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FBI launches investigation into Antioch Police Department
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Eight officers at the Antioch Police Department are the focus of a federal investigation, according to Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe. Thorpe said at a press conference on Monday that a total of eight officers, all patrol officers, are currently the focus of an FBI and Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office […]
Paul Pelosi DUI dashcam video released after California guilty plea
FIRST ON FOX: California Highway Patrol (CHP) has released photos and videos recorded on the night of a May 28 crash involving Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who pleaded guilty to a DUI charge earlier Tuesday. The long-awaited video shows Pelosi's alleged slurred speech and what...
KTVU FOX 2
Video: Thieves ram truck into Oakland cannabis dispensary
OAKLAND, Calif. - A cannabis dispensary in Oakland reported that thieves broke into their shop, smashing into their front door with a truck. The owner of Ivy Hill Cannabis Dispensary says it happened early Saturday morning, and she shared some surveillance video with KTVU. While the thieves didn't steal much,...
KTVU FOX 2
Stranded drivers frustrated by sideshows in Oakland, South Bay
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Some drivers say they were frustrated after illegal sideshows were held across Oakland and San Jose this weekend, all of which were caught on camera. The most recent was reported Sunday about 10 p.m., as drivers were trying to leave the Oakland airport and got caught up in the backup of a sideshow. Witnesses said the illegal event lasted for nearly an hour, blocking traffic.
Fox News
781K+
Followers
176K+
Post
650M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 4