ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Yadier Molina needs to get his priorities straight

For the second time this season, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina left the team to spend time in Puerto Rico. Shouldn’t he be putting baseball first?. On Saturday, the Cardinals put Yadier Molina on the restricted list for “business matters,” a vague description for an odd situation. Apparently, Molina wanted to attend the potential championship-winning game of the Vaqueros de Bayamon, the Puerto Rican league basketball team he owns. (The team did indeed win the title Saturday night.)
FanSided

Reds vs. Phillies Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, August 24 (Go Over With Two Shaky Pitchers)

Reds: +1.5 (-140) 7.5 (Over -110/Under -110) The Phillies are rightfully favored as they are the far better team, but I'm not sure Christopher Sanchez is worth betting at this number. He has only made two starts this season of his 10 appearances and could end up putting a ton of pressure on a taxed Phillies bullpen that has played five games in the past four days.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
FanSided

Fernando Tatis Jr. speaks for first time since PED suspension

Padres SS Fernando Tatis Jr. faced the media for the first time since being suspended for PEDs, apologizing while holding firm on his skin infection excuse. Fernando Tatis Jr. won’t suit up for the Padres for a long time after receiving an 80-game suspension for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

FanSided

276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy