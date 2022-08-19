Read full article on original website
St. Louis Cardinals: Yadier Molina needs to get his priorities straight
For the second time this season, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina left the team to spend time in Puerto Rico. Shouldn’t he be putting baseball first?. On Saturday, the Cardinals put Yadier Molina on the restricted list for “business matters,” a vague description for an odd situation. Apparently, Molina wanted to attend the potential championship-winning game of the Vaqueros de Bayamon, the Puerto Rican league basketball team he owns. (The team did indeed win the title Saturday night.)
3 disappointing Yankees who have no hope to rebound in 2022
The 2022 New York Yankees have been a tale of two seasons. The most dominant team in all of MLB has turned into a doormat, and it’ll remain that way until the players on the field prove otherwise. Manager Aaron Boone can slam however many tables he wants until then. It might help, it might not.
Yankees pitchers celebrating Jordan Montgomery’s dominant start tells you everything
The New York Yankees trading away Jordan Montgomery at the 2022 deadline in exchange for an injured Harrison Bader never made much sense, even though a healthy Bader will be an obvious upgrade on Aaron Hicks whenever he returns (and no matter what he can actually contribute). Trading pitching depth...
Reds vs. Phillies Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, August 24 (Go Over With Two Shaky Pitchers)
Reds: +1.5 (-140) 7.5 (Over -110/Under -110) The Phillies are rightfully favored as they are the far better team, but I'm not sure Christopher Sanchez is worth betting at this number. He has only made two starts this season of his 10 appearances and could end up putting a ton of pressure on a taxed Phillies bullpen that has played five games in the past four days.
Fernando Tatis Jr. speaks for first time since PED suspension
Padres SS Fernando Tatis Jr. faced the media for the first time since being suspended for PEDs, apologizing while holding firm on his skin infection excuse. Fernando Tatis Jr. won’t suit up for the Padres for a long time after receiving an 80-game suspension for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy.
Clayton Beeter making Yankees-Dodgers Joey Gallo trade hurt a lot less
Are you a Joey Gallo hater who’s seething at every clip/tweet alluding his newfound success with the Los Angeles Dodgers after he was traded by the New York Yankees? Well, how about we interest you in shifting your negativity to … positivity?. In the end, Yankees fans should...
Logan Thomas defends Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux after avoidable knee injury
Washington Commanders fans everywhere rejoiced Monday when the club activated Logan Thomas from the PUP list. The veteran tight end hadn’t practiced all offseason as he finished recovering from a torn ACL suffered in December. It’s an impressive recovery for the 31-year-old Thomas. Though he won’t play in the...
